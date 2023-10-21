Gold Prices in Pakistan Reflect Global Market Shifts

The fluctuations in gold prices are closely tied to significant shifts in the value of the US dollar, highlighting the interdependence of currency values and gold prices.

On the global stage, gold prices have experienced variations, with the current rate standing at $1,981 per ounce.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan reached Rs212,000 as of Saturday, while those interested in 22-karat gold can acquire it at Rs194,333 per tola. Even for those seeking smaller quantities, the rates remain attractive, with 10 grams of 24-karat gold priced at Rs181,756, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold available for Rs166,609.

It is important to note that gold rates in Pakistan can change multiple times throughout the day in response to global market dynamics.

These rates are sourced from reliable outlets, primarily located in Karachi and Multan. For the most accurate and current gold rates tailored to your local market, it is advisable to consult with nearby gold dealers and jewelers.