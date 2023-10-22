business

Gold Prices in Pakistan and Global Market Stability

October 22, 2023
The international market has seen stable gold prices, with the current rate standing at $1,981 per ounce. As of Sunday, the price for 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan reached Rs212,000, while 22-karat gold was available at Rs194,333 per tola.

For those interested in smaller quantities, 10 grams of 24-karat gold were priced at Rs181,756, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold could be obtained for Rs166,609.

It’s essential to keep in mind that gold rates in Pakistan can fluctuate multiple times throughout the day in response to global market dynamics.

These rates are sourced from reliable outlets, primarily located in Karachi and Multan.

If you seek the most precise and up-to-date gold rates specific to your local market, we recommend consulting your nearby gold dealers and jewelers.

