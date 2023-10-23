business

Gold Rates in Pakistan Fluctuate with Global Market Trends

Photo of Sohaib Rehman Sohaib Rehman Follow on Twitter Send an email Last Updated: October 23, 2023
0 1 minute read

Gold prices in Pakistan are influenced by frequent changes, driven by shifts in global market trends.

On Monday, the price for 24-karat gold per tola reached Rs209,000, and those interested in 22-karat gold can purchase it at Rs191,583 per tola.

Even for individuals looking to buy smaller quantities, the rates remain attractive. Currently, 10 grams of 24-karat gold are priced at Rs179,184, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be obtained for Rs164,252.

The fluctuation in gold prices is closely linked to a significant shift in the value of the dollar, emphasizing the relationship between currency values and gold prices.

On the international stage, gold prices have experienced a downward trend, with the current rate at $1,972 per ounce.

It’s important to note that gold prices in Pakistan can fluctuate significantly throughout the day, depending on global market trends. These rates are obtained from reliable sources, primarily located in Karachi and Multan.

For the most up-to-date and accurate gold rates, we recommend consulting your local gold merchants and jewelers.

Photo of Sohaib Rehman Sohaib Rehman Follow on Twitter Send an email Last Updated: October 23, 2023
0 1 minute read
Photo of Sohaib Rehman

Sohaib Rehman

I am a content writer who is very passionate about writing. I follow news related to different niches and love to write about them. Email: sohaib6819@gmail.com

Related Articles

Pakistan Gold Prices Decline Despite Global Increase

54 mins ago

Gold Prices in Pakistan for October 25, 2023

2 days ago

Gold Prices in Pakistan and Global Market Stability

5 days ago

PIA Flight Operations Halted Amidst Fuel Supply Dispute with PSO

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Please Disable Adblocker!

We are working hard to provide you best content. Please disable adblocker and support us. Thank you