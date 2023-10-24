Toyota Reduces Car Prices in Pakistan

Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced a reduction in the prices of its vehicles in Pakistan, following in the footsteps of Kia Pakistan and MG Motors. The price adjustments are attributed to the recent strengthening of the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) against the US Dollar (USD). These new prices will take effect on October 24, 2023.

Toyota Yaris Price Adjustments

Toyota Yaris 1.3 MT LO: Price reduced by Rs. 100,000, now at Rs. 4,399,000.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 CVT LO: Price reduced by Rs. 100,000, now at Rs. 4,689,000.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 MT Hi: Price reduced by Rs. 100,000, now at Rs. 4,659,000.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 CVT Hi: Price reduced by Rs. 100,000, now at Rs. 4,899,000.

Toyota Yaris 1.3 CVT Aero: Price reduced by Rs. 100,000, now at Rs. 5,099,000.

Toyota Yaris 1.5 MT: Price reduced by Rs. 120,000, now at Rs. 5,309,000.

Toyota Yaris 1.5 CVT: Price reduced by Rs. 120,000, now at Rs. 5,649,000.

Toyota Yaris 1.5 CVT Aero: Price reduced by Rs. 120,000, now at Rs. 5,849,000.

Revised Prices of Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla 1.6 MT: Price reduced by Rs. 200,000, now at Rs. 5,969,000.

Toyota Corolla 1.6 CVT: Price reduced by Rs. 210,000, now at Rs. 6,559,000.

Toyota Corolla 1.6 CVT SR: Price reduced by Rs. 240,000, now at Rs. 7,189,000.

Toyota Corolla 1.8 CVT: Price reduced by Rs. 230,000, now at Rs. 6,889,000.

Toyota Corolla 1.8 CVT SR: Price reduced by Rs. 250,000, now at Rs. 7,509,000.

Toyota Corolla 1.8 CVT SR BLK: Price reduced by Rs. 250,000, now at Rs. 7,549,000.

Toyota Hilux Revo Price Adjustments

Toyota Hilux E: Price reduced by Rs. 400,000, now at Rs. 11,039,000.

Toyota Hilux Revo G: Price reduced by Rs. 450,000, now at Rs. 11,959,000.

Toyota Hilux Revo G: Price reduced by Rs. 470,000, now at Rs. 12,549,000.

Toyota Revo V AT 2.8: Price reduced by Rs. 540,000, now at Rs. 13,849,000.

Toyota Revo V At Rocco: Price reduced by Rs. 760,000, now at Rs. 14,419,000. Revo GR S: Price reduced by Rs. 790,000, now at Rs. 15,359,000.

Toyota Fortuner Price Adjustments

Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G Petrol: Price reduced by Rs. 1,310,000, now at Rs. 14,499,000.

Toyota Fortuner 2.7 V Petrol: Price reduced by Rs. 1,100,000, now at Rs. 16,999,000.

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 5 Diesel: Price reduced by Rs. 1,080,000, now at Rs. 17,999,000.

Toyota Fortuner Legender Diesel: Price reduced by Rs. 1,130,000, now at Rs. 18,999,000. Fortuner GRS: Price reduced by Rs. 1,190,000, now at Rs. 19,899,000.

