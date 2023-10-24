Yadea Partners Introduce YADEA Electric Bikes in Pakistan

Yadea, the global leader in electric bikes, has proudly announced a groundbreaking partnership with Eiffel Industries Limited (Road Prince) to manufacture and market Yadea electric bikes in Pakistan under the brand “YADEA.” This partnership is aimed at introducing eco-friendly and innovative electric mobility solutions to the Pakistani consumer market, with the goal of transforming the two-wheel industry and reducing consumer travel costs significantly.

Yadea’s electric bikes are designed to provide a highly efficient and economical mode of transportation, powered by rechargeable batteries, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. The low cost of electricity required to charge these bikes results in substantial savings for Pakistani consumers on their daily commuting expenses.

The collaboration between Yadea and Eiffel Industries Limited (Road Prince) will bring the vision of electric mobility to life by establishing a network of state-of-the-art 3S (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts) dealerships across Pakistan. These dealerships will not only provide easy access to Yadea’s electric bikes but also offer top-notch customer service, catering to the diverse needs of Pakistani riders.

All Yadea electric bikes sold through this partnership will come with a comprehensive 24-month warranty, demonstrating Yadea and Eiffel Industries Limited’s commitment to delivering a superior riding experience and ensuring customer satisfaction.

The Yadea and Eiffel Industries Limited (Road Prince) partnership is poised to revolutionize the two-wheel market in Pakistan, marking the beginning of an exciting journey towards a more sustainable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly future. Enthusiasts, eco-conscious riders, and budget-savvy individuals are invited to join this transition.