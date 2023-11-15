Pakistan Railways to Resume Awam Express Services Post-Flood Suspension

Pakistan Railways has announced the restoration of the Awam Express passenger train, which was suspended due to floods in Sindh, to facilitate the public.

Reports indicate that railways authorities have instructed the carriage shop to produce 18 new wagons for the Awam Express, which will include economy class, lower AC, and Business class.

“The passenger train will restore its services on Karachi to Lahore and Lahore to Peshawar routes in December 2024.”

On a different note, authorities have approved a one-month extension in the services of the Shalimar Express train that operates on the Karachi-Lahore route. This decision has been implemented with immediate effect.