Pakistan

Pakistan Railways to Resume Awam Express Services Post-Flood Suspension

Photo of Sohaib Rehman Sohaib Rehman Follow on Twitter Send an email Last Updated: November 15, 2023
0 Less than a minute

Pakistan Railways has announced the restoration of the Awam Express passenger train, which was suspended due to floods in Sindh, to facilitate the public.

Reports indicate that railways authorities have instructed the carriage shop to produce 18 new wagons for the Awam Express, which will include economy class, lower AC, and Business class.

“The passenger train will restore its services on Karachi to Lahore and Lahore to Peshawar routes in December 2024.”

On a different note, authorities have approved a one-month extension in the services of the Shalimar Express train that operates on the Karachi-Lahore route. This decision has been implemented with immediate effect.

Photo of Sohaib Rehman Sohaib Rehman Follow on Twitter Send an email Last Updated: November 15, 2023
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Sohaib Rehman

Sohaib Rehman

I am a content writer who is very passionate about writing. I follow news related to different niches and love to write about them. Email: sohaib6819@gmail.com

Related Articles

Pakistan in Talks with China for Light Attack Aircraft Purchase at Dubai Airshow

2 weeks ago

Punjab BISEs Announce Fee Hike for Matric Exams

2 weeks ago

Pakistan and IMF Reach Agreement on First Review of Stand-By Arrangement

2 weeks ago

NEPRA Approves Rs1.25 per Unit Hike in Power Tariff

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Please Disable Adblocker!

We are working hard to provide you best content. Please disable adblocker and support us. Thank you