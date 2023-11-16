Punjab BISEs Announce Fee Hike for Matric Exams

All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have increased the fee for the upcoming annual matric examinations. The matric exam fee has been raised from Rs550 to Rs700, with additional charges for the development fund, scholarship fund, sports fund, and processing fee for the admission form.

According to the official notification, students will now pay Rs200 for the development fund, Rs80 for the scholarship fund, Rs100 as a sports fee, and Rs530 for the processing fee, in addition to the examination fee. The admission form fee has also been set at Rs100.

Fee Structure for Different Groups:

Regular Science Group: Rs1400 Arts Group: Rs1400 General Group: Rs1300

Fee for Private Students:

Private Science Group: Rs1500 Private Arts Group: Rs1500 Private General Group: Rs1400

Total Admission Fees:

After the increase, the total admission fee for regular science group students is Rs3,110, and for regular arts group students, it is Rs3,010, excluding practicals. The admission fee for private science group students has risen to Rs3,210, while private arts group students with practicals will pay Rs3,210.

The deadline for submitting admission forms with a single fee is December 12. Subsequently, the boards will accept admission forms with a double fee until December 26, and the fee will be triple from December 27 to January 3.