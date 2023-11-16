Caretaker Minister Aneeq Ahmed Unveils Hajj Policy for 2024

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, has disclosed details of the Hajj policy for the upcoming year in a press conference. The cost of Hajj for the next year will be Rs 10,75,000, reduced from last year’s Rs 11,75,000 for the government scheme.

Aneeq emphasized that despite cost reductions, there will be no compromise on the quality of Hajj arrangements. The Hajj quota for Pakistan is 1,79,210, evenly distributed between government and private Hajj scheme applicants.

Negotiations with airlines are in progress to secure reduced airfare for the Hajj operation, and any successful negotiations will result in transferring the amount to pilgrims’ accounts. Pilgrims opting for a four-day stay in Madina instead of eight days will receive a refund of thirty-five thousand rupees.

Hajj 2024 will be digitized, with pilgrims receiving a mobile application for offline use, allowing them to lodge complaints. Pilgrims will also receive free-of-cost facilities, including a SIM with seven GB data, a suitcase with QR code, Ihram belts for men, Abaya for women, and shoe bags.

Hajj applications will be accepted from the 27th of this month until the 12th of December. The ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative, part of Saudi Arabia’s Guests of God Service Program, includes Islamabad and Karachi in the project, with a request to include Lahore as well.

Road to Makkah Project:

The ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative, part of Saudi Arabia’s Guests of God Service Program, was inaugurated in 2019 under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The agreement is renewed annually with countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, and Bangladesh. Pilgrims receive visas and services at their respective countries’ airports, allowing them to move directly to buses for Makkah and Madina, streamlining their arrival in Saudi Arabia. The agreement was renewed in May, with Saudi Arabia’s deputy interior minister visiting Pakistan.