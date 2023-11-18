Sports

Clash of Titans: Unbeaten India Faces Australia in ICC World Cup 2023 Final

In a highly anticipated showdown, the unbeaten Indian cricket squad, led by captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will face off against the five-time winners, Australia, in the ICC World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India has maintained a flawless record, securing a perfect 10 in this edition, solidifying their position as clear favorites for the championship. Australia, despite being the underdogs, holds the potential to surprise everyone, having recently defeated India in the World Test Championship, preceding their successful Ashes campaign.

Australia aims for an incredible hat-trick with a victory over India, building on their earlier successes in the tournament. India dominated the group stage, claiming the top spot with 18 points and an impressive net run rate of 2.570. Meanwhile, Australia, overcoming initial setbacks, won seven consecutive matches to secure a spot in the final.

The ICC has appointed English umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough for the crucial World Cup clash, entrusting them with on-field duties.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

