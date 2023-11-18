Pakistan

Pakistan in Talks with China for Light Attack Aircraft Purchase at Dubai Airshow

Photo of Sohaib Rehman Sohaib Rehman Follow on Twitter Send an email Last Updated: November 18, 2023
China’s Hongdu Aircraft Company has confirmed that Pakistan is engaged in formal discussions regarding the acquisition of light attack aircraft during the 2023 Dubai Airshow.

The proposed purchase aims to replace the aging F-7PG fighters in service with the Pakistan Air Force, currently utilized for combat pilot conversion.

According to Hongdu, Pakistan is looking to procure the L-15 trainer light attack aircraft. The armed version of the L-15 boasts nine hardpoints capable of carrying up to three tonnes of weapons strategically positioned on the fuselage and wings. Equipped with HJ-10 anti-tank guided missiles and the LS series of 250-500kg laser- and satellite-guided bombs, the aircraft aims to enhance its ground assault capabilities.

