ICC Reveals Cricket World Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the official Team of the Tournament for the Cricket World Cup 2023. Despite remarkable individual performances, no Pakistani player secured a spot in the prestigious lineup.

The ODI tournament concluded in Ahmedabad, India, with Australia clinching their sixth title by defeating India by seven wickets.

Pat Cummins’s team successfully chased a target of 241 runs, leaving seven overs unused and inflicting a significant defeat on the home team.

The ICC Team of the Tournament features the following players:

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) (wk) Rohit Sharma (India) (c) Virat Kohli (India) Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) KL Rahul (India) Glenn Maxwell (Australia) Ravindra Jadeja (India) Jasprit Bumrah (India) Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) Adam Zampa (Australia) Mohammed Shami (India) Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

However, the absence of any Pakistani player in the team, including former captain Babar Azam, underscores the Team Green’s lackluster performance throughout the tournament.

Following Pakistan’s early exit, Babar Azam resigned from captaincy across all three formats of cricket. Additionally, he lost his World No.1 batter title in the ICC ODI rankings to an Indian player, ending his reign of over two years in that position.