Semifinal Showdowns Set for National Men’s Basketball Championship 2023

In the upcoming National Men’s Basketball Championship 2023, Pakistan Army is slated to face Lahore in the first semifinal, while PAF will go up against Wapda in the second semifinal at Govt College University Lahore tomorrow (Thursday).

Semifinal 1: Pakistan Army Dominates POF 93-48

In the first match on Wednesday, Pakistan Army secured a decisive victory against POF with a final score of 93-48. At halftime, the Army team led with a score of 54/30. Top contributors for Army were Imad (18 points), M Usman (14 points), and Tughlab (11 points). For POF, Izharullah (18 points), Tayyab (13 points), and M Farooq (10 points) played well. Referees Gul Jamal, Naveed Ahmed Beeda, and Adeel S Raza supervised the match.

Semifinal 2: PAF Outclasses Faisalabad 111-62

In the second match, PAF dominated Faisalabad with a score of 111-62, holding a significant lead of 51-19 at halftime. Top scorers for PAF were Mehtab (23 points), M Akhtar (18 points), and M Zuhair (12 points). Gul Baaz (15 points), Usman Talib (15 points), and Faheem Sattar (9 points) contributed for Faisalabad. Referees Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Muddassar, and Muazzam Naveed officiated the match.

Semifinal 3: Wapda Edges Out Lahore 77-62

In a thrilling encounter, Pakistan Wapda faced strong resistance from Lahore Division Basketball Team but ultimately won 77-62. At halftime, Wapda led 36-25. Top contributors for Wapda were M Usman (26 points), Zain-ul-Hassan (20 points), and Amir Farooq (11 points). For Lahore, Saboor Mehdi (16 points), Safi Khan (15 points), and Ahmed Abbas (14 points) played well. Referees Syed Adnan Ali Shah, Umer Mehmood, and Gul Jamal supervised the match.

Semifinal 4: Islamabad Downs Navy 62-54

In the fourth match, Islamabad Basketball Team secured a victory against Pakistan Navy with a final score of 62-54. At halftime, Islamabad held a slight lead of 32-29. Top scorers for Islamabad were Ali Kazimi (22 points), Farhan Qayyum (17 points), and Haris Siddiqui (8 points). Zaiur Rehman (19 points), Babur Manan (10 points), and Muhammad Adnan (8 points) contributed for Pakistan Navy. Referees Adeel S Raza, Ghulam Muhammad, and Saadat Jehangir officiated the match.

Thursday’s Fixtures:

  1. 1st Semifinal: Army vs Lahore at 11:00 am
  2. 2nd Semifinal: PAF vs Wapda at 12:30 pm.
