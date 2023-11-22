latest

Saudi Arabia Implements Social Media Ban During Working Hours

November 22, 2023
Saudi Arabia has officially prohibited the use of social media during duty hours, and individuals found violating this rule will face disciplinary action, according to Abood Alzahim, an official from the Saudi Ministry of Manpower and Social Welfare.

Alzahim emphasized that government employees are not authorized to engage in social media activities while on duty, and strict disciplinary measures will be taken against those who violate this policy. He highlighted the prevalence of employees using mobile phones for social media during working hours, deeming it both illegal and unethical.

Alzahim asserted that the enforcement of stringent regulations has become imperative to enhance the efficiency of government employees in their roles. He specifically mentioned the misuse of personal mobile phones during duty as a form of misconduct, emphasizing that such behavior contradicts civil ethics.

