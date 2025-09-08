Islamabad Marks Rabiul Awwal with a Digital Touch

As the month of Rabiul Awwal begins, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), residents of Islamabad are blending centuries-old traditions with modern technology. This year, the “Digital Milad” trend is reshaping how the capital celebrates, with online platforms becoming an integral part of the spiritual gatherings.

Online Gatherings Gain Ground

From the city’s central sectors to its outer neighborhoods, people are hosting Mahafil-i-Milad and Seerat conferences entirely online. Live naat recitations, streamed sermons, and interactive sessions are drawing participants not only from Islamabad but also from other parts of Pakistan and abroad. Platforms like Zoom, Facebook Live, YouTube, and WhatsApp have become the main stage for these celebrations.

University students, in particular, are leading the charge by organizing online naat competitions, Seerat quizzes, and live Q&A sessions with scholars. “Social media makes it easier to reach younger audiences and keep them engaged in religious activities,” explained Anam, a media student at the International Islamic University.

Mosques and Scholars Join the Shift

Even traditional religious spaces are adapting. Several mosques in Islamabad have started live-streaming daily Seeratun Nabi lectures and enabling digital donations for charitable causes tied to the month. Prominent scholars have also embraced the trend, using YouTube and Facebook to address thousands of viewers simultaneously.

According to Qaria Sadaf Sajid from Sector G-10, the online shift doesn’t replace traditional gatherings but rather enhances them. “It allows families spread across different cities or even countries to share the joy of Milad together,” she noted.

Connecting Families Across Borders

For many, Digital Milad is more than just convenience — it’s a way to bridge distances. Shireen, a resident of F-8, said her son studies in the UK, and for the second year in a row, he joined their family’s Milad via video call. “It keeps him connected to our traditions even while he’s away,” she said.

Tradition Meets Technology

Despite the rise of digital celebrations, traditional practices remain strong — illuminating homes, distributing sweets, and attending mosque gatherings are still part of the month’s observance. But the growing popularity of online participation highlights a new reality: religious expression in Pakistan’s urban centers is evolving, finding fresh relevance in the digital age.