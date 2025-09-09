Ufone 4G Teams Up with oladoc to Expand Digital Healthcare Access

Pakistani telecom operator Ufone 4G has partnered with oladoc, the country’s leading digital health platform, to make medical services more affordable and accessible for millions of its customers.

Tackling Pakistan’s Healthcare Divide

Pakistan’s healthcare system suffers from a persistent imbalance: most doctors are concentrated in major cities, while more than 60% of the population lives in rural areas with limited facilities. For families outside urban hubs, even basic checkups often mean long, costly journeys.

This collaboration aims to close that gap. With Ufone 4G’s nationwide network and oladoc’s pool of over 25,000 doctors and specialists, subscribers will now be able to access consultations, preventive care, and essential health services directly from their phones.

What Subscribers Get

The partnership introduces a range of exclusive benefits for Ufone 4G prepaid users, including:

Free video consultations with top doctors.

with top doctors. Discounts of up to 20% on physical doctor visits.

on physical doctor visits. Up to 40% off on lab tests, with both home sampling and lab visits available.

on lab tests, with both home sampling and lab visits available. Medicine delivery at up to 10% off.

at up to 10% off. Surgery bookings with discounts of up to 30%.

All of these services are available through the oladoc app, designed to make booking appointments, ordering medicines, or arranging lab tests straightforward and affordable.

Subscription Options

Ufone 4G has kept the pricing simple:

Daily plan at Rs. 5 + tax

Weekly plan at Rs. 25 + tax

Monthly plan at Rs. 60 + tax

Subscribers can sign up through oladoc’s dedicated Ufone link.

A Step Toward Digital Inclusion

The agreement, signed by Atta Ur Rahman Mir, VP Marketing at PTCL Group, and Abid Zubairi, CEO of oladoc, signals a growing push for digital inclusion in Pakistan. By combining telecom reach with healthcare technology, the initiative reflects how private sector collaborations can fill systemic gaps and bring essential services to underserved populations.