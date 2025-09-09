Yamaha Shuts Down Motorcycle Production in Pakistan, Promises Continued Support

Technology

by Kamran Siddiqui
Yamaha Motor Pakistan has decided to halt motorcycle production in the country, marking a significant shift in its business strategy. The announcement was made through an official notification on Tuesday, where the company thanked its Pakistani customers for years of loyalty.

What the Exit Means

The move signals the end of Yamaha’s local assembly operations, though the company emphasized it will not abandon existing customers. Aftersales support—including warranty claims, parts availability, and servicing—will continue through Yamaha’s authorized dealer network. The company assured riders that adequate spare parts will remain in stock to avoid disruption.

Company’s Commitment

“While manufacturing will no longer take place in Pakistan, our priority is to ensure that Yamaha owners continue to enjoy reliable support,” the company stated. It also reaffirmed that warranties already in place will be honored without change.

Impact on the Market

Yamaha’s withdrawal from production is a notable development in Pakistan’s two-wheeler industry, which is dominated by a few major players. The company had carved out a niche following, particularly among younger riders who valued Yamaha’s styling and technology. Its exit could reshape the competitive landscape, giving rivals more space to capture Yamaha’s segment.

For customer queries, Yamaha has directed users to reach out via email at info@yamaha-motor.com.pk or WhatsApp at 0314-8899786.

