Shehbaz Orders Swift Completion of Taxpayer Directory, Crackdown on Evaders

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to accelerate work on its Income Tax and Sales Taxpayer Directory, saying it should serve both as recognition for compliant citizens and as a tool to expose those dodging taxes.

At a high-level review meeting on Tuesday, the prime minister stressed that taxpayers are the “backbone of the economy” and deserve to be acknowledged. He argued that a transparent directory would not only highlight those meeting their obligations but also put pressure on habitual evaders, ultimately broadening the country’s narrow tax base.

Push for Tougher Enforcement

Sharif directed the FBR to maintain a balance—making the system easier for genuine taxpayers while simultaneously hunting down those who avoid payments. He urged officials to involve private sector experts alongside FBR staff to detect hidden assets and unreported income.

“This must not stop at internal reviews,” he said, calling for an aggressive recovery drive against tax dodgers. The government also plans to roll out a nationwide awareness campaign explaining how tax evasion undermines the economy and why enforcement is being tightened.

Customs Oversight Under Global Scrutiny

Customs reforms were another major focus. The prime minister ordered third-party audits by top international firms to identify misdeclaration and under-invoicing in imports and exports—a practice that costs the exchequer billions. He stressed that such audits should become a regular feature to keep loopholes from resurfacing.

Officials briefed the meeting that a new “scientific auditing” framework has already been put in place. Specially appointed “super auditors” will monitor customs clearances and risk management systems, with their findings feeding directly into reforms.

The Bigger Picture

Sharif’s directives come as the government faces mounting pressure to increase revenue collection without further burdening existing taxpayers. With Pakistan relying heavily on loans and external support, expanding the domestic tax net remains one of the few sustainable options for fiscal stability.