Telenor Pakistan Showcases AI’s Potential with Dedicated Innovation Day

Telenor Pakistan recently hosted an “AI Day” at its Islamabad headquarters, bringing together employees, experts, and industry leaders to explore how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of business, skills, and society.

The day-long event blended panel discussions, learning sessions, awards, and an AI Expo, highlighting both the opportunities and challenges of adopting AI at scale.

Equipping the Workforce for an AI-Driven Future

One of the central announcements was the launch of AI Verse, a structured learning program aimed at preparing Telenor employees with practical AI skills. The initiative reflects a growing corporate focus in Pakistan on future-proofing the workforce as industries worldwide embrace automation and machine learning.

To make the technology more approachable, the company also rolled out AI for Everyone—introductory sessions covering prompt engineering and hands-on tools that can be applied across different roles.

Industry Voices on AI and Pakistan’s Growth

A panel of leaders and experts discussed AI’s economic promise for Pakistan, while also acknowledging regulatory and ethical hurdles. The conversation mirrored global debates about balancing rapid adoption with safeguards around privacy, transparency, and responsible use.

Fridjtof Rusten, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, emphasized the urgency of embracing AI:

“AI is no longer a distant concept—it’s already transforming industries and the way we live and work. For Pakistan, it’s a chance to leapfrog into a digital-first future and unlock inclusive growth.”

Chief Technology Officer Awais Vohra added that in telecom specifically, AI can optimize networks and deliver more personalized services, provided it is deployed ethically and securely.

Celebrating AI Achievements Inside and Beyond Pakistan

The event also spotlighted Telenor’s global AI Awards. Pakistan’s own Project Thunder, which applies AI in energy management, earned top honors in the “AI for Innovation” category.

Meanwhile, the AI Hackathon attracted strong participation from Pakistan, with 105 teams submitting ideas—the second-highest tally across all Telenor markets.

At the AI Expo, employees presented ten active projects, showcasing how AI is already being embedded in the company’s operations.

Why It Matters

Events like AI Day go beyond corporate branding—they signal how multinational companies are pushing Pakistan’s digital transformation agenda forward. By building internal talent pipelines, testing local projects, and fostering dialogue on regulation, Telenor is positioning itself not just as a telecom provider, but as a driver of innovation in the country’s evolving tech ecosystem.