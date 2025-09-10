Apple’s New AirPods Pro 3 Bring Health Tracking and Live Translation

Apple has taken its AirPods lineup a step further with the launch of the AirPods Pro 3, revealed during the company’s September event. The third-generation Pro earbuds come with big improvements in noise cancellation, fit, battery life, and—most notably—new health and AI-driven features.

Smaller Build, Smarter Fit

The design may look familiar at first glance, but Apple has reworked the internals to make each earbud lighter and more secure. According to the company, the redesign is the result of 10,000 ear scans and over 100,000 hours of user testing, all aimed at creating a fit that stays comfortable over long listening sessions. Buyers can now choose from five ear tip sizes, while the IP57 rating means better protection against dust and water, making them more reliable for workouts or outdoor use.

Noise Cancellation Gets a Serious Boost

Apple claims the AirPods Pro 3 deliver double the active noise cancellation performance compared to the previous generation. That improvement comes from new foam tips and upgraded audio processing. Battery life also gets a lift: eight hours of use with ANC switched on, or up to ten hours with the improved Transparency mode. That’s roughly a third longer than what the AirPods Pro 2 offered.

Fitness Tracking Moves Into Your Ears

For the first time, Apple is giving its earbuds a built-in heart rate sensor. The AirPods Pro 3 can track more than 50 types of workouts through the iOS Fitness app. With Apple’s Workout Buddy feature, users receive tailored coaching prompts and encouragement mid-session. Fitness+ subscribers benefit most here, with real-time stats such as heart rate, calories, and progress updates synced directly to their iPhones.

Live Translation: Apple Intelligence in Action

Perhaps the most headline-grabbing upgrade is Live Translation, powered by Apple’s AI system, Apple Intelligence. Users can speak in their native language, and the AirPods will instantly translate their words for the listener. If the other person doesn’t have AirPods, translations can appear as live captions on an iPhone screen, with responses converted back into the user’s language.

At launch, Live Translation works in English, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish, with Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese coming later this year.

Price and Availability

The AirPods Pro 3 will retail at $249, keeping the same price point as the previous generation while introducing features that push Apple’s earbuds further into the realms of health tracking and real-time communication.