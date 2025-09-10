Parliament House Shifts to Private Maintenance After CDA’s Failures

A Senate committee has raised red flags over Pakistan’s proposed Virtual Assets Bill 2025, warning that without clear rules, cryptocurrencies could deepen the country’s problems with illegal money transfers and financial crime.

Crypto Use Through Informal Channels Worries Lawmakers

At a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, lawmakers pointed out that most cryptocurrency transactions in Pakistan are funneled through hawala and hundi networks—both outlawed under existing law. Mandviwalla stressed the urgency of putting guardrails in place, noting that Pakistan ranks eighth worldwide in cryptocurrency investment, a figure that underscores both opportunity and vulnerability.

Criminal Misuse Emerges as a Growing Threat

Senator Mohsin Aziz went further, warning that digital currencies are already being misused in high-profile crimes. “Kidnappers are now asking for ransom in crypto instead of cash,” he told the committee, arguing that the absence of oversight has emboldened criminals.

State Bank and Law Ministry Call for Oversight

Officials from the State Bank of Pakistan acknowledged that crypto remains in a “grey zone” legally, though the central bank has repeatedly issued warnings to the public. The Deputy Governor added that while Pakistani youth have developed strong expertise in trading, unregulated markets expose them to serious risks.

The Ministry of Law told the panel that the draft legislation envisions an independent oversight board, staffed with specialists in technology, finance, and regulation. Mandviwalla, however, pressed for stricter eligibility criteria to be written directly into the law rather than left to secondary rules.

Taxation Debate: Flat Rate Proposed

Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal confirmed that Pakistan currently has no regulatory framework for virtual assets but said the bill is designed to improve transparency and monitor potential money laundering.

Taxation also sparked debate. Senator Dilawar Khan proposed a flat 5% tax rate on crypto assets, arguing it could boost compliance and raise overall revenues by as much as 40%. He cautioned against overcomplicated tax experiments that might destabilize the market instead of formalizing it.

Broader Concerns of Corruption and Smuggling

Senator Anusha Rahman shifted the focus to border controls, criticizing customs authorities for corruption at multiple checkpoints along the Quetta–Taftan route. She questioned whether the new bill would genuinely curb money laundering or simply create new avenues for abuse.

Balancing Opportunity and Risk

The meeting ended with consensus: digital assets offer Pakistan a chance to tap into a fast-growing global sector, but unchecked, they could also fuel money laundering, illegal remittances, and criminal finance. The committee agreed that robust yet balanced regulation is essential if Pakistan wants to harness crypto’s benefits without deepening its financial vulnerabilities.