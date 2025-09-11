Top 10 Men’s Perfumes in Pakistan – Long Lasting Scents

There are a lot of different fragrances available in Pakistan but Pakistani men are always looking for a perfume that will last long even in the extreme weather conditions that Pakistan experiences. Whether you are heading for an 8 hour workday, a formal dinner, or a laid back brunch, you need a perfume that will last long. These are the long lasting perfumes that are available in men’s perfumes collection in Pakistan for the year 2025.

1. Creed Aventus

Scent Profile: Fruity, Smoky, Woody

Best Use: Special Events, Self Motivation

Price Range: 35000 – 45000 PKR

Creed Aventus is a statement of class, and will surely top any collection of perfumes. The incredible fusion of notes with pineapple, birch, and musk creates a signature fragrance that is guaranteed to last a long time.

2. Dior Sauvage

Scent Profile: Fresh, Spicy, Amber

Best Use: Everyday, Work, Romantic

Price Range: 12000 – 18000

Dior Sauvage is a popular perfume and distinguished for its ease of use and lasting scents throughout the workday. The combination of Bergamot from Calabria and the fragrant Sichuan Pepper creates a perfume that will last a long time.

3. Tom Ford Oud Wood

Scent Profile: extroidnary deep, woody and rich yet silky.

Best For: For weddings and other formalistic events.

Price Range: maximum 30,000 rupees.

For those who resonate well with the depth of oud, Tom Ford’s Oud wood is a modernistic take where he combines oud wood with spices and soft custardy vanilla. The result is a scent that is truly unmatched.

4. Junaid Jamshed (J.) – Oud

Scent Profile: deeper woody with a silky touch and has ultra endurance.

Best For: Best used on evenings and other important events.

Price Range: 4,500 to 6,000 pakistani rupees.

Junaid Jamshed’s Oud is a traditional perfume with powerful and strong essence of eastern perfume and is carved and designed perfectly. Its ultra endurance is able to release the scent and allow the person to immerse in the scent for the entire evening.

5. Zeonik Time Square

Scent Profile: leather with hints of bergamont and spices.

Best For: Most suitable for work and leisure.

Price Range: 3,500 to 5,000 rupees.

Zeonik Time Square is perfect for the person who is daily busy and working in a busy city. The unique and stunning balance of this scent means that it is suitable for day and night usage.

6. Armaf Club de Nuit

Scent profile: a strong dominance of citrus with a layer of smokiness accompanying.

Best for: office spaces and dates.

Price Range: 4,500 rupees.

Armaf Club de Nuit provides a comparitive scent to other brands that are marked with high prices. The scent is balanced perfectly and has a smokey citrus that lingers on and lasts for strong periods of time.

7. JOVIAN NOIR

Current Mood: Spicy, impactful and confident

Wear It: Evening and for very special occasions

Price: PKR 3,500 – 5,000

Being in a crowd doesn’t mean you will not be noticed. You will be, and it will be for the spicy notes in overall fragrance you carry. That statement is made very clear with the perfume Jovian Noir.

8. NOTORIOUS BY PARIS CORNER

Current Mood: Casual, warm, and inviting

Wear It: Daily and for light socializing

Price: PKR 2,500 – 3,500

Notorious is an accessible perfume that aims for and achieves an impression of luxury and the air of superb scent in the budget-friendly realm.

9. KHADLAJ OUD EDP

Current Mood: Relaxed with a touch of zest

Wear It: Evening and for very special occasions

Price: PKR 3,000 – 4,000

Blending contemporary perfumery with the traditional, Khadlaj Oud EDP is one that gives a perfume which is flooded with the assured distinct scent of oud that will be remembered.

10. DREAM CATCHER BY PARIS CORNER

Current Mood: Soft, sweet and semi-flirty

Wear It: Daytime and for casual socializing

Price: PKR 2,000 – 3,000

Sweet and light, the level of fragrance that Dream Catcher gives is one of the lightest which ensures that you stay fresh and welcoming throughout the day.

To wrap things up, finding an appropriate scent can serve as an extension of one’s self, regardless of whether it is from an international brand or a local one. What rings true is the harmony present between the scent and the wearer’s individuality, as well as the confidence they exude. Always bear in mind that a good perfume has a lot to offer than simply the notes it holds. For those exploring options, you can check out men’s perfumes in Pakistan for some of the top long-lasting selections.

An alternative, and a compelling one at that, comes from House of Musk. There, customers can chase a wide spectrum of fragrances for any and all purposes.