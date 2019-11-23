(Last Updated on November 23, 2019)

Jazz, the top-ranking telecom service provider of Pakistan provides excellent call, SMS and internet packages to its more than 50 million users for above 20 years. Jazz maintains the quality of its services by using integrated technology and modern strategies. The unrivalled customer services and the vast international roaming service across 150 countries of the world have made the company the leading telecom service provider. Talking about the No. 1 Telecom company of Pakistan, only one name comes to mind i.e. Jazz. It is not because it is covering a major part of subscribers in Pakistan. It is because Jazz is providing affordable and budget packages for calls, SMS, and internet.

Jazz offers call packages for all the family members at different times, nominal rates and with the excellent call services. Whether you are an entrepreneur, student, housewife, banker or trader, Jazz nominal call offers are for all of you. Wondering! Why Is Jazz considered the No. 1 mobile service in Pakistan? Simply, it offers high-quality telecom services with the most affordable call packages. Here, I am going to discuss all of the Call Packages offered by Jazz. Pick the bundle convenient for you.

Jazz Daily Call Packages

For the crazy talkies, there are different daily call packages offered by Jazz. These call packages are available only for 24 hours and some of them automatically expire at 12 midnight. However, some call packages are auto-recursive and will automatically re-subscribe for the next day if you have sufficient balance in your mobile. Jazz daily call packages make you more connected with your loved ones. In one call package, you can talk with your mates for many hours.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code *Jazz SIM Lagao Offer Rs 0.06 3000 Jazz/Warid Minutes (50 Minutes/day) Not valid between 6 PM - 10 PM 1500MBs (Not valid between 9 PM to 1 AM) and 3000 SMS 24 Hours (Valid for 60 Days) Dial *551# It automatically expires after 60 days Jazz Har Din Bundle Rs 21.51 500 On-net minutes 50MB 24 Hours Dial *114*4# Dial *114*4*4# to Unsubscribe and *114*4*2# to check the remaining volume Jazz Super Plus Rs 28 500 on-net minutes 500MB, 500 SMS, 5 off-net minutes 24 Hours Dial *558# Automatically expires Super F&F Offer Rs 10 Unlimited Calls to 1 Super F&F Jazz Number Unlimited SMS to 1 Super F&F Jazz Number 24 Hours Dial *141*F&F number# Automatically expires after 24 hours Jazz Day Bundle Rs 13 300 minutes 300 SMS, 20MB 24 Hours Dial *340# Automatically expires after 24 hours **Jazz Sindh Package (Selected Cities only) Rs 12 Unlimited On-net minutes 1500 SMS and 250MB 24 Hours Dial *522# Automatically expires at midnight the same day ***Jazz Punjab Package (Selected Cities Only) Rs 8.4 100 On-net minutes 100 SMS 24 Hours Dial *6000# Automatically expires at midnight the same day Jazz Apna Shehar Package (Selected Cities) Rs 10 Unlimited minutes 1500 SMS, 100MB 24 Hours Dial *229# Dial *229*4# to unsubscribe and Dial *229*2# for status Karachi Daily Hybrid Package (For Karachi only) Rs 12 Unlimited Minutes 1500 SMS, 250MB 24 Hours Dial *400# Dial *400*4# to unsubscribe and Dial *400*2 for Status ****LBC KPK (Selected Cities) Rs 12 Unlimited on-net minutes 1500 SMS, 100MB 24 Hours Dial *291# Dial *291*4# to unsubscribe and Dial *291*2# for Status Jazz Super Daily Offer Rs 17 300 Jazz Warid Minutes 150MB 24 hours Dial *212# Dial *212*4# to de-activate

*If you are using Jazz SIM Lagao Offer and you use minimum 12 Rs balance, you will be allocated 50 On-net minutes, 50 SMS and 50MBs for the next 24 hours. You can use them anytime except 6 PM to 10 PM.

**The offer is valid only for Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kotri, Mirpur Khas, Tando Adam, Tando Alayaar and other areas

***The offer is valid for only Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Jhang, Bhakkar, Sialkot, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and other areas

****The offer is valid for Peshawar, Bajaur Agency, Kurram Agency, Khyber Agency, Charsada, Chakwal, Talagang, Mardan, Jhelum, Mohmand Agency, Taxila, Attock, Bannu, Haripur, Hangu, Tank, Nowshera, Kotli, DI Khan, Mansehra and other areas.

There are no subscription charges for any package.

Jazz Weekly Call Packages

Do you want to enjoy a long weekend while talking with your friends? Jazz offers 3-Day and weekly call packages for such users who love talking to their loved ones for longer hours. It is equally beneficial for students who need to have long discussions regarding assignments and projects. Now, these in-budget call packages bring more minutes and you can talk for many hours without being worried about your low balance. These packages are perfectly suitable for users who do not want to keep away from their loved ones. Here are the packages.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Jazz Haftawar Offer Rs 85 1000 Jazz/Warid minutes 100MBs and 1000 SMS 24 hours (Valid for 7 days) Dial *407# Dial *407*4# for De-activation, *407*3# for Info Haftawar All-Rounder Offer Rs 113 1000 Jazz/Warid minutes 250MB, 1000 SMS, 50 off-net minutes 24 hours (Valid for 7 days) Dial *747# Automatically expires Jazz All Network Package Rs 155 1000 Jazz/Warid minutes 1GB, 1000 SMS, 50 Minutes for Other Networks 24 hours (Valid for 7 days) Dial *700# Dial *700*4# to de-activate and Dial *700*3# to check the remaining volume Weekly Super Duper Offer Rs 199 1500 Jazz/Warid minutes 3GB, 1500 SMS, 50 Minutes for Other Networks 24 hours (Valid for 7 days) Dial *770# Dial *770# to check status. Automatically expires after 7 days Jazz 4G SIM Offer Get a New SIM 400 On-net minutes, 4000 SMS, 4GB 7 Days Dial *443*30# Dial *117*89*3# for Info, Dial *117*89*4# for De-activation Weekly Hybrid Rs 115 1000 Jazz/Warid minutes 1000 SMS, 500MB, 20 off-net minutes 7 Days Dial *407# Dial *407*4# to de-activate, dial *407*3# for info 25th Anniversary Offer Rs 250 5000 Jazz/Warid minutes 10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM), 5000 SMS, 50 off-net minutes 7 Days Dial *505# Dial *505*4# to Unsubscribe Sindh Haftawar Offer Rs 237 5000 Jazz/Warid minutes 10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM), 5000 SMS, 50 off-net minutes 7 Days Dial *406# Dial *406*4# to Unsubscribe Chiniot Weekly Hybrid Offer Rs 130 1500 Jazz/Warid minutes 1.5GB, 1500 SMS, 50 off-net minutes 7 Days Dial *664# Automatically expires *Sindh Rabta Offer Rs 53.3 1000 Jazz/Warid minutes None 7 Days Dial *766# Automatically expires Sargodha Weekly Offer Rs 88.9 200 Jazz/Warid minutes 200MB, 200 SMS 7 Days Dial *627# Automatically expires Mandi Bahauddin Offer Rs 53.3 2500 Jazz/Warid minutes 2.5GB, 2500 SMS, 25 off-net minutes 7 Days Dial *565# Automatically expires

*Sindh Rabta offer is valid only for Ghotki, Thul, Dharki, Jacobabad, Sukkur.

Jazz Monthly Call Packages

Activating another call package after a week or some days is quite irritating. If you do not want to be irritated by call activation process time and again, Jazz brings monthly call packages for you. Once you activate a 30 days call package, you do not need to be worried about the low or zero balance in your phone. Furthermore, some users do not have enough time to get a short-time call package, again and again. Jazz monthly packages bring a full month’s talk time to make your life more convenient. You can activate a monthly package for once and enjoy keeping in touch with all of your family members via the call for the whole month. Here are the monthly call packages.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Monthly Hybrid Bundle Rs 444 10,000 Jazz and Warid minutes (Daily limit 333 minutes) 1GB and 1000 SMS, 50 off-net 30 Days Dial *430# Dial *430*4# Monthly Super Duper Offer Rs 533 3000 Jazz & Warid minutes 3GB, 3000 SMS, 100 Off-net minutes 30 Days Dial *706# Dial *706*2# to check Status Monthly Super Duper Plus offer Rs 889 4000 Jazz & Warid minutes 8GB, 4000 SMS, 200 Off-net Minutes 30 Days Dial *707# Dial *707*4# to De-activate, Dial *707*2# for Status, Dial *707*3# for Info Monthly Super Duper Card Rs 600 2000 Jazz/Warid min 2000 SMS, 150 Off-net min, 2GB 30 Days Dial *601# Automatically expires Shahdadkot Monthly Offer Rs 300 2000 Jazz/Warid minutes 2GB, 200 off-net minutes, 4000 SMS 30 Days Dial *873# Automatically expires DG Khan Monthly Offer Rs 300 2000 Jazz/Warid minutes 2GB, 200 off-net minutes, 4000 SMS 30 Days Dial *705# Automatically expires

*The offer is valid for Quetta, Mandi Bahauddin, Pishin, Phalia, Dinga.

Jazz Lifetime Call Plans

Jazz Lifetime call package is a unique offer that brings you closer to your loved ones. It’s particularly offered to those who want the freedom of speaking as long as they desire with their friends. This call plan is perfect to meet your socializing needs at very affordable rates. Here are the offer details.

Package Name Minutes SMS Rates FNF Call Rates Internet Rates FNF Numbers Allowed Subscription Code Validity Jazz Budget Offer Rs 2.4/minute Rs 2.03/ SMS (inclusive of tax) 0.6 Rs/ minute 3.59 Rs/ MB 20 Numbers Dial *301# Lifetime Jazz Champion Rs 1.20/30 sec Rs 1.80/SMS N/A Rs 3.60/MB N/A Dial *337# Lifetime Jazz Easy Rs 2.65/Min Rs 2.05/SMS N/A Rs 3.60/MB N/A Dial *305# Lifetime

How to Convert Package Via IVR

Some members from Jazz family do not know how to convert their current package via IVR. Here is a complete guide for them. Read the instructions carefully and convert your current package.

Suppose, you are using Jazz Easy or any other package and you want to convert your package to Jazz Budget, this is how you can do so.

Call 123 from your Jazz number.

When an automated call representative offers you package choices, just press “3” for the settings of your package.

Press “the number” to select the package. e.g. if you are using Jazz Easy and want to convert to Jazz Budget, press “1” here.

Now show your confirmation by selecting “1” again.

That’s it.

Terms & Conditions for Jazz Budget Package

All rates are inclusive of tax.

There are no subscription charges for this package.

The first conversion of the package via IVR or USSD will be free.

If you want to convert the package again via IVR or USSD, the standard charges 17.93 Rs (inclusive of tax) will be applied.

Conversion through the call centre or Jazz representative will also apply Rs 17.93.

The call package does not include international calls.

If you have zero balance, it does not de-activate the package automatically. You need to unsubscribe it properly.