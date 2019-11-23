(Last Updated on November 23, 2019)
Jazz, the top-ranking telecom service provider of Pakistan provides excellent call, SMS and internet packages to its more than 50 million users for above 20 years. Jazz maintains the quality of its services by using integrated technology and modern strategies. The unrivalled customer services and the vast international roaming service across 150 countries of the world have made the company the leading telecom service provider. Talking about the No. 1 Telecom company of Pakistan, only one name comes to mind i.e. Jazz. It is not because it is covering a major part of subscribers in Pakistan. It is because Jazz is providing affordable and budget packages for calls, SMS, and internet.
Jazz offers call packages for all the family members at different times, nominal rates and with the excellent call services. Whether you are an entrepreneur, student, housewife, banker or trader, Jazz nominal call offers are for all of you. Wondering! Why Is Jazz considered the No. 1 mobile service in Pakistan? Simply, it offers high-quality telecom services with the most affordable call packages. Here, I am going to discuss all of the Call Packages offered by Jazz. Pick the bundle convenient for you.
Jazz Daily Call Packages
For the crazy talkies, there are different daily call packages offered by Jazz. These call packages are available only for 24 hours and some of them automatically expire at 12 midnight. However, some call packages are auto-recursive and will automatically re-subscribe for the next day if you have sufficient balance in your mobile. Jazz daily call packages make you more connected with your loved ones. In one call package, you can talk with your mates for many hours.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|*Jazz SIM Lagao Offer
|Rs 0.06
|3000 Jazz/Warid Minutes (50 Minutes/day) Not valid between 6 PM - 10 PM
|1500MBs (Not valid between 9 PM to 1 AM) and 3000 SMS
|24 Hours (Valid for 60 Days)
|Dial *551#
|It automatically expires after 60 days
|Jazz Har Din Bundle
|Rs 21.51
|500 On-net minutes
|50MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *114*4#
|Dial *114*4*4# to Unsubscribe and *114*4*2# to check the remaining volume
|Jazz Super Plus
|Rs 28
|500 on-net minutes
|500MB, 500 SMS, 5 off-net minutes
|24 Hours
|Dial *558#
|Automatically expires
|Super F&F Offer
|Rs 10
|Unlimited Calls to 1 Super F&F Jazz Number
|Unlimited SMS to 1 Super F&F Jazz Number
|24 Hours
|Dial *141*F&F number#
|Automatically expires after 24 hours
|Jazz Day Bundle
|Rs 13
|300 minutes
|300 SMS, 20MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *340#
|Automatically expires after 24 hours
|**Jazz Sindh Package (Selected Cities only)
|Rs 12
|Unlimited On-net minutes
|1500 SMS and 250MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *522#
|Automatically expires at midnight the same day
|***Jazz Punjab Package (Selected Cities Only)
|Rs 8.4
|100 On-net minutes
|100 SMS
|24 Hours
|Dial *6000#
|Automatically expires at midnight the same day
|Jazz Apna Shehar Package (Selected Cities)
|Rs 10
|Unlimited minutes
|1500 SMS, 100MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *229#
|Dial *229*4# to unsubscribe and Dial *229*2# for status
|Karachi Daily Hybrid Package (For Karachi only)
|Rs 12
|Unlimited Minutes
|1500 SMS, 250MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *400#
|Dial *400*4# to unsubscribe and Dial *400*2 for Status
|****LBC KPK (Selected Cities)
|Rs 12
|Unlimited on-net minutes
|1500 SMS, 100MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *291#
|Dial *291*4# to unsubscribe and Dial *291*2# for Status
|Jazz Super Daily Offer
|Rs 17
|300 Jazz Warid Minutes
|150MB
|24 hours
|Dial *212#
|Dial *212*4# to de-activate
*If you are using Jazz SIM Lagao Offer and you use minimum 12 Rs balance, you will be allocated 50 On-net minutes, 50 SMS and 50MBs for the next 24 hours. You can use them anytime except 6 PM to 10 PM.
**The offer is valid only for Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kotri, Mirpur Khas, Tando Adam, Tando Alayaar and other areas
***The offer is valid for only Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Jhang, Bhakkar, Sialkot, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and other areas
****The offer is valid for Peshawar, Bajaur Agency, Kurram Agency, Khyber Agency, Charsada, Chakwal, Talagang, Mardan, Jhelum, Mohmand Agency, Taxila, Attock, Bannu, Haripur, Hangu, Tank, Nowshera, Kotli, DI Khan, Mansehra and other areas.
There are no subscription charges for any package.
Jazz Weekly Call Packages
Do you want to enjoy a long weekend while talking with your friends? Jazz offers 3-Day and weekly call packages for such users who love talking to their loved ones for longer hours. It is equally beneficial for students who need to have long discussions regarding assignments and projects. Now, these in-budget call packages bring more minutes and you can talk for many hours without being worried about your low balance. These packages are perfectly suitable for users who do not want to keep away from their loved ones. Here are the packages.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Jazz Haftawar Offer
|Rs 85
|1000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|100MBs and 1000 SMS
|24 hours (Valid for 7 days)
|Dial *407#
|Dial *407*4# for De-activation, *407*3# for Info
|Haftawar All-Rounder Offer
|Rs 113
|1000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|250MB, 1000 SMS, 50 off-net minutes
|24 hours (Valid for 7 days)
|Dial *747#
|Automatically expires
|Jazz All Network Package
|Rs 155
|1000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|1GB, 1000 SMS, 50 Minutes for Other Networks
|24 hours (Valid for 7 days)
|Dial *700#
|Dial *700*4# to de-activate and Dial *700*3# to check the remaining volume
|Weekly Super Duper Offer
|Rs 199
|1500 Jazz/Warid minutes
|3GB, 1500 SMS, 50 Minutes for Other Networks
|24 hours (Valid for 7 days)
|Dial *770#
|Dial *770# to check status. Automatically expires after 7 days
|Jazz 4G SIM Offer
|Get a New SIM
|400 On-net minutes,
|4000 SMS, 4GB
|7 Days
|Dial *443*30#
|Dial *117*89*3# for Info, Dial *117*89*4# for De-activation
|Weekly Hybrid
|Rs 115
|1000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|1000 SMS, 500MB, 20 off-net minutes
|7 Days
|Dial *407#
|Dial *407*4# to de-activate, dial *407*3# for info
|25th Anniversary Offer
|Rs 250
|5000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM), 5000 SMS, 50 off-net minutes
|7 Days
|Dial *505#
|Dial *505*4# to Unsubscribe
|Sindh Haftawar Offer
|Rs 237
|5000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM), 5000 SMS, 50 off-net minutes
|7 Days
|Dial *406#
|Dial *406*4# to Unsubscribe
|Chiniot Weekly Hybrid Offer
|Rs 130
|1500 Jazz/Warid minutes
|1.5GB, 1500 SMS, 50 off-net minutes
|7 Days
|Dial *664#
|Automatically expires
|*Sindh Rabta Offer
|Rs 53.3
|1000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|None
|7 Days
|Dial *766#
|Automatically expires
|Sargodha Weekly Offer
|Rs 88.9
|200 Jazz/Warid minutes
|200MB, 200 SMS
|7 Days
|Dial *627#
|Automatically expires
|Mandi Bahauddin Offer
|Rs 53.3
|2500 Jazz/Warid minutes
|2.5GB, 2500 SMS, 25 off-net minutes
|7 Days
|Dial *565#
|Automatically expires
*Sindh Rabta offer is valid only for Ghotki, Thul, Dharki, Jacobabad, Sukkur.
Jazz Monthly Call Packages
Activating another call package after a week or some days is quite irritating. If you do not want to be irritated by call activation process time and again, Jazz brings monthly call packages for you. Once you activate a 30 days call package, you do not need to be worried about the low or zero balance in your phone. Furthermore, some users do not have enough time to get a short-time call package, again and again. Jazz monthly packages bring a full month’s talk time to make your life more convenient. You can activate a monthly package for once and enjoy keeping in touch with all of your family members via the call for the whole month. Here are the monthly call packages.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Monthly Hybrid Bundle
|Rs 444
|10,000 Jazz and Warid minutes (Daily limit 333 minutes)
|1GB and 1000 SMS, 50 off-net
|30 Days
|Dial *430#
|Dial *430*4#
|Monthly Super Duper Offer
|Rs 533
|3000 Jazz & Warid minutes
|3GB, 3000 SMS, 100 Off-net minutes
|30 Days
|Dial *706#
|Dial *706*2# to check Status
|Monthly Super Duper Plus offer
|Rs 889
|4000 Jazz & Warid minutes
|8GB, 4000 SMS, 200 Off-net Minutes
|30 Days
|Dial *707#
|Dial *707*4# to De-activate, Dial *707*2# for Status, Dial *707*3# for Info
|Monthly Super Duper Card
|Rs 600
|2000 Jazz/Warid min
|2000 SMS, 150 Off-net min, 2GB
|30 Days
|Dial *601#
|Automatically expires
|Shahdadkot Monthly Offer
|Rs 300
|2000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|2GB, 200 off-net minutes, 4000 SMS
|30 Days
|Dial *873#
|Automatically expires
|DG Khan Monthly Offer
|Rs 300
|2000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|2GB, 200 off-net minutes, 4000 SMS
|30 Days
|Dial *705#
|Automatically expires
*The offer is valid for Quetta, Mandi Bahauddin, Pishin, Phalia, Dinga.
Jazz Lifetime Call Plans
Jazz Lifetime call package is a unique offer that brings you closer to your loved ones. It’s particularly offered to those who want the freedom of speaking as long as they desire with their friends. This call plan is perfect to meet your socializing needs at very affordable rates. Here are the offer details.
|Package Name
|Minutes
|SMS Rates
|FNF Call Rates
|Internet Rates
|FNF Numbers Allowed
|Subscription Code
|Validity
|Jazz Budget Offer
|Rs 2.4/minute
|Rs 2.03/ SMS (inclusive of tax)
|0.6 Rs/ minute
|3.59 Rs/ MB
|20 Numbers
|Dial *301#
|Lifetime
|Jazz Champion
|Rs 1.20/30 sec
|Rs 1.80/SMS
|N/A
|Rs 3.60/MB
|N/A
|Dial *337#
|Lifetime
|Jazz Easy
|Rs 2.65/Min
|Rs 2.05/SMS
|N/A
|Rs 3.60/MB
|N/A
|Dial *305#
|Lifetime
How to Convert Package Via IVR
Some members from Jazz family do not know how to convert their current package via IVR. Here is a complete guide for them. Read the instructions carefully and convert your current package.
Suppose, you are using Jazz Easy or any other package and you want to convert your package to Jazz Budget, this is how you can do so.
Call 123 from your Jazz number.
When an automated call representative offers you package choices, just press “3” for the settings of your package.
Press “the number” to select the package. e.g. if you are using Jazz Easy and want to convert to Jazz Budget, press “1” here.
Now show your confirmation by selecting “1” again.
That’s it.
Terms & Conditions for Jazz Budget Package
All rates are inclusive of tax.
There are no subscription charges for this package.
The first conversion of the package via IVR or USSD will be free.
If you want to convert the package again via IVR or USSD, the standard charges 17.93 Rs (inclusive of tax) will be applied.
Conversion through the call centre or Jazz representative will also apply Rs 17.93.
The call package does not include international calls.
If you have zero balance, it does not de-activate the package automatically. You need to unsubscribe it properly.
