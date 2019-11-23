(Last Updated on 23 November 2019)
Jazz is the leading telecom company in Pakistan due to its unrivalled call packages, internet bundles and SMS packages. Unlike other telecom companies, it does not claim to offer the cheapest rates, but it claims to offer the best quality of services against your money. Here, I am going to discuss all of the Jazz SMS packages for you. Select the package that suits your needs the best among the below-given SMS bundles. Let us go through the list.
Jazz SIM Lagao Offer
If you are new to Jazz family, you will get a bonus of benefits when you first time activate the new SIM and you start using it. Furthermore, when you are not using your Jazz SIM for the last few months and you start using it again, you get some benefits from the company. Find the details below.
|SMS Bundle
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|SIM Lagao Offer
|0.60 Rs
|3000 SMS to All Networks
|3000 On-net minutes, 50 minutes/day (except 6 PM to 10 PM) 1500MB Data (except 9 PM to 1 AM)
|24 Hours (Valid for 1 month)
|Dial *551#
|N/A
Jazz Daily SMS Packages
Sometimes, you do not have a sufficient account balance to get a monthly SMS package. So, you are no other option except getting a daily SMS package for the time being. In such situations, Jazz daily SMS bundles are blessing in disguise. Jazz offers a variety of daily SMS buckets for its prepaid users. Some packages include the free minutes or the free MBs to use for social networking sites. Find the details below to select one for you.
|SMS Package
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Daily SMS + WhatsApp Package
|Rs 7.2
|1800 SMS
|10MBs for WhatsApp only
|24 Hours (Valid for one day)
|Dial *334#
|Dial *334*4#
|*Apna Shehar Package
|Rs 10
|1500 SMS
|Unlimited On-net minutes, 100MB (4G)
|Same day Midnight
|Dial *229# to activate
|Dial *229*4#
|**Daily Hybrid Karachi Package
|Rs 14
|1500 SMS
|250MB, Unlimited minutes
|Same day Midnight
|Dial *400#
|Automatically expires at the same day midnight
|***Super F&F Package
|Rs 10
|Unlimited SMS
|Unlimited On-net minutes
|Same day Midnight
|Dial *141*F&F Number#
|Dial *141*4#
|Day Bundle
|Rs 13
|300 SMS
|300 on-net minutes, 20MB
|Same day Midnight
|Dial *340#
|Automatically expires
|KPK Daily Offer
|Rs 14
|1500 SMS
|Unlimited on-net minutes, 100MB
|Same day Midnight
|Dial *522#
|Automatically expires
|Sindh Daily Offer
|Rs 14
|1500 SMS
|Unlimited on-net minutes, 250MB
|Same Day Midnight
|Dial *522#
|Automatically expires
|Punjab Daily Offer
|Rs 10
|100 SMS
|100 on-net minutes
|Same day Midnight
|Dial *6000#
|Automatically expires
*Apna Shehar Package is valid for some selective cities including Shorkot, Rajanpur, Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh, Head Faqeeran, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Dinga, Kot Addu, Malakwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.
**This offer is exclusively for Karachi Jazz users.
***This offer is valid for 1 Super F&F number.
Jazz Weekly SMS Packages
Jazz also brings some weekly SMS packages for its valued users. The weekly SMS buckets are very useful if you are not a frequent chatter. They allow you to be in touch with your friends and family members seldom through messaging. Find below the details of all of the weekly SMS packages for Jazz customers to know more about the volume, price and activation code.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Weekly Bundle-Once Off
|Rs 15
|1500 SMS to all networks
|25MBs (Only for WhatsApp)
|7 days
|Dial *101*1*07#
|Dial *101*4*07# to De-activate, Dial *101*2*07# for Status, Dial *101*3*07# for Info
|Jazz Haftawar Offer
|Rs 85
|1000 SMS to all networks
|1000 On-net minutes, 100MBs
|7 Days
|Dial *407#
|Dial *407*4#
|*Haftawar All Rounder Package
|Rs 113
|1000 SMS to all networks
|1000 On-net minutes, 50 Off-net minutes, 250MB
|7 Days
|Dial *747#
|Automatically expires after 7 days
|Weekly All Network Package
|Rs 175
|1000 SMS to all networks
|1000 On-net minutes, 50 Off-net minutes, 1GB
|7 Days
|Dial *700#
|Dial *700*4#
|Weekly Super Duper Offer
|Rs 224
|1500 SMS
|1500 on-net, 50 Off-net minutes, 3GB,
|7 Days
|Dial *770#
|Automatically expires
|25th Anniversary Offer
|Rs 250
|5000 SMS
|5000 on-net, 50 off-net minutes, 10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)
|7 Days
|Dial *505#
|Automatically expires
|Weekly WhatsApp + SMS offer
|Rs 23
|1500 SMS
|25MB for WhatsApp
|7 Days
|Dial *101*1*07#
|Dial *101*4*07#
|Weekly Hybrid
|Rs 130
|1000 SMS
|1000 on-net minutes, 20 off-net minutes, 500MB
|7 Days
|Dial *407#
|Dial *407*4#
|Mandi Bahauddin Weekly Offer
|Rs 53.3
|2500 SMS
|2500 on-net minutes, 25 off-net minutes, 2.5GB
|7 Days
|Dial *565*2#
|Automatically expires
|Sargodha Weekly Offer
|Rs 88.9
|200 SMS
|200 on-net minutes, 200MB
|7 Days
|Dial *627#
|Automatically expires
|Chiniot Weekly Hybrid Offer
|Rs 130
|1500 SMS
|1500 on-net minutes, 50 off-net minutes, 1.5GB
|7 Days
|Dial *664#
|Automatically expires
|Sindh Haftawar Offer
|Rs 237
|5000 SMS
|5000 on-net minutes, 50 off-net minutes, 10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)
|7 Days
|Dial *406#
|Dial *406*4#
*The offer is valid for only Northern areas except Rawalpindi and Islamabad. It is also valid for some cities from Balochistan such as Quetta, Khuzdar, Gawadar, Pishin, Jaffarabad, Zhob and Ziarat.
Jazz Monthly Packages
Jazz brings some very affordable monthly packages for users who do not want to go through the activation process time and again. These packages also include very attractive freebies including free MBs and free minutes. Find the details below.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Jazz Unlimited Monthly SMS Package
|Rs 70
|12000 SMS to all networks
|5000 MB for WhatsApp only
|1 Month
|Dial *101*1*02#
|Dial *101*4*02# for De-activation, Dial *101*3*02# for Info, Dial *101*2*02# for Status
|Jazz Monthly Hybrid Bundle
|Rs 500
|1,000 SMS
|10,000 On-net minutes (Daily limit 333 minutes), 50 off-net minutes, 1GB
|30 Days
|Dial *430#
|Dial *430*4#
|Jazz Super Duper Monthly Package
|Rs 600
|3000 SMS to all networks
|3000 On-net minutes, 100 Off-net minutes, 3GB
|1 Month
|Dial *706#
|Dial *706*4#
|Jazz Monthly All Rounder Package
|Rs 499
|1500 SMS to all networks
|200 All Networks minutes, 5GB data
|1 Month
|Dial *2000#
|Automatically expires after one month
|Jazz Super Duper Card
|Rs 600
|2000 SMS to all networks
|2000 on-net minutes, 150 off-net minutes, 2000MB
|1 Month
|Dial *601#
|Automatically expires after one month
|Monthly Super Duper Plus
|Rs 1000
|4000 SMS to all networks
|4000 On-net minutes, 200 Off-net minutes, 8GB
|1 Month
|Dial *707#
|To unsubscribe Dial *707*4#, To check Status Dial *707*2#
|Shahdadkot Monthly Offer
|Rs 338
|4000 SMS
|2000 on-net, 200 off-net minutes, 2GB
|1 Month
|Dial *873#
|Automatically expires
|Monthly WhatsApp & SMS
|Rs 79
|12000 SMS
|5GB for WhatsApp
|1 Month
|Dial *101*1*02#
|Dial *101*4*02# to de-activate
|DG Khan Monthly Offer
|Rs 338
|4000 SMS
|2000 on-net minutes, 200 off-net minutes, 2GB
|1 Month
|Dial *705#
|Automatically expires
*The offer is valid only for a few cities including Quetta, Mandi Bahauddin, Pishin, Phalia and Dinga.
Terms & Conditions
The SMS buckets discussed above are only for the prepaid users.
The daily SMS packages automatically renew if you have sufficient account balance.
If you do not have enough balance in the account, the SMS package expires when the duration ends, and on the next recharge, you need to get the SMS bucket again.
The package can be converted any time but the standard charges will be applied on every conversion. No conversion is free.
If you want to check the remaining SMS volume, the company does not apply the tax.
You can get only one SMS bucket at the same time.
how to check the status of monthly sms package?
nice
How to use whatsapp included in monthly SMS bundle ….. ????
by switching on your mobile data
very good
i saw daily sms pkg in 1.8Rs only and i dial the code but company gave me other pkg. they should inform me that they have not that offer. jazz company do fraud their costumers
Jis package ki Jo amount app show karty hain aus sy double kat jati hy
Ab esa b nhi hai 🙄
Jese ufone k 2 super card load krne se minutes or mbs add hote hen tu kya jazz k b hote hen ya nhii??
ہوتے ہیں۔
Nice
Call set up charges are also imposed . That must be shown in the package
This is not update packages. Few of above detail has been totally change like
1. Jazz Monthly super duper package
3000 jazz/warid minutes instead of 2000
3 GB data
3000 SMS.
100 all network minutes
In RS 460/=.
please updates all above packages.
Thanks
we can send or receive media on WhatsApp in a monthly bundle of message
Bhai yeh 799 wala pkg 799 k balance mobile me balance pe ho ga ya 799 rupee ka ho ga
Kia jazz koi yearly sms PKG launch kr sakta Hy? I need a yearly sms pkg ..
I observed in north karachi bara market area some shop keeper is selling jazz super duper monthly page in black 600 instead 520.i hope that company take necessary action.
Plz send me jazz cheap sms pkg I need cheap sms pkg
In monthly all rounder package is 5 GB data for all net or only for Whatsapp??