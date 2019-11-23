(Last Updated on 23 November 2019)

Jazz is the leading telecom company in Pakistan due to its unrivalled call packages, internet bundles and SMS packages. Unlike other telecom companies, it does not claim to offer the cheapest rates, but it claims to offer the best quality of services against your money. Here, I am going to discuss all of the Jazz SMS packages for you. Select the package that suits your needs the best among the below-given SMS bundles. Let us go through the list.

Jazz SIM Lagao Offer

If you are new to Jazz family, you will get a bonus of benefits when you first time activate the new SIM and you start using it. Furthermore, when you are not using your Jazz SIM for the last few months and you start using it again, you get some benefits from the company. Find the details below.

SMS Bundle Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code SIM Lagao Offer 0.60 Rs 3000 SMS to All Networks 3000 On-net minutes, 50 minutes/day (except 6 PM to 10 PM) 1500MB Data (except 9 PM to 1 AM) 24 Hours (Valid for 1 month) Dial *551# N/A

Jazz Daily SMS Packages

Sometimes, you do not have a sufficient account balance to get a monthly SMS package. So, you are no other option except getting a daily SMS package for the time being. In such situations, Jazz daily SMS bundles are blessing in disguise. Jazz offers a variety of daily SMS buckets for its prepaid users. Some packages include the free minutes or the free MBs to use for social networking sites. Find the details below to select one for you.

SMS Package Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Daily SMS + WhatsApp Package Rs 7.2 1800 SMS 10MBs for WhatsApp only 24 Hours (Valid for one day) Dial *334# Dial *334*4# *Apna Shehar Package Rs 10 1500 SMS Unlimited On-net minutes, 100MB (4G) Same day Midnight Dial *229# to activate Dial *229*4# **Daily Hybrid Karachi Package Rs 14 1500 SMS 250MB, Unlimited minutes Same day Midnight Dial *400# Automatically expires at the same day midnight ***Super F&F Package Rs 10 Unlimited SMS Unlimited On-net minutes Same day Midnight Dial *141*F&F Number# Dial *141*4# Day Bundle Rs 13 300 SMS 300 on-net minutes, 20MB Same day Midnight Dial *340# Automatically expires KPK Daily Offer Rs 14 1500 SMS Unlimited on-net minutes, 100MB Same day Midnight Dial *522# Automatically expires Sindh Daily Offer Rs 14 1500 SMS Unlimited on-net minutes, 250MB Same Day Midnight Dial *522# Automatically expires Punjab Daily Offer Rs 10 100 SMS 100 on-net minutes Same day Midnight Dial *6000# Automatically expires

*Apna Shehar Package is valid for some selective cities including Shorkot, Rajanpur, Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh, Head Faqeeran, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Dinga, Kot Addu, Malakwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

**This offer is exclusively for Karachi Jazz users.

***This offer is valid for 1 Super F&F number.

Jazz Weekly SMS Packages

Jazz also brings some weekly SMS packages for its valued users. The weekly SMS buckets are very useful if you are not a frequent chatter. They allow you to be in touch with your friends and family members seldom through messaging. Find below the details of all of the weekly SMS packages for Jazz customers to know more about the volume, price and activation code.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Weekly Bundle-Once Off Rs 15 1500 SMS to all networks 25MBs (Only for WhatsApp) 7 days Dial *101*1*07# Dial *101*4*07# to De-activate, Dial *101*2*07# for Status, Dial *101*3*07# for Info Jazz Haftawar Offer Rs 85 1000 SMS to all networks 1000 On-net minutes, 100MBs 7 Days Dial *407# Dial *407*4# *Haftawar All Rounder Package Rs 113 1000 SMS to all networks 1000 On-net minutes, 50 Off-net minutes, 250MB 7 Days Dial *747# Automatically expires after 7 days Weekly All Network Package Rs 175 1000 SMS to all networks 1000 On-net minutes, 50 Off-net minutes, 1GB 7 Days Dial *700# Dial *700*4# Weekly Super Duper Offer Rs 224 1500 SMS 1500 on-net, 50 Off-net minutes, 3GB, 7 Days Dial *770# Automatically expires 25th Anniversary Offer Rs 250 5000 SMS 5000 on-net, 50 off-net minutes, 10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM) 7 Days Dial *505# Automatically expires Weekly WhatsApp + SMS offer Rs 23 1500 SMS 25MB for WhatsApp 7 Days Dial *101*1*07# Dial *101*4*07# Weekly Hybrid Rs 130 1000 SMS 1000 on-net minutes, 20 off-net minutes, 500MB 7 Days Dial *407# Dial *407*4# Mandi Bahauddin Weekly Offer Rs 53.3 2500 SMS 2500 on-net minutes, 25 off-net minutes, 2.5GB 7 Days Dial *565*2# Automatically expires Sargodha Weekly Offer Rs 88.9 200 SMS 200 on-net minutes, 200MB 7 Days Dial *627# Automatically expires Chiniot Weekly Hybrid Offer Rs 130 1500 SMS 1500 on-net minutes, 50 off-net minutes, 1.5GB 7 Days Dial *664# Automatically expires Sindh Haftawar Offer Rs 237 5000 SMS 5000 on-net minutes, 50 off-net minutes, 10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM) 7 Days Dial *406# Dial *406*4#

*The offer is valid for only Northern areas except Rawalpindi and Islamabad. It is also valid for some cities from Balochistan such as Quetta, Khuzdar, Gawadar, Pishin, Jaffarabad, Zhob and Ziarat.

Jazz Monthly Packages

Jazz brings some very affordable monthly packages for users who do not want to go through the activation process time and again. These packages also include very attractive freebies including free MBs and free minutes. Find the details below.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Jazz Unlimited Monthly SMS Package Rs 70 12000 SMS to all networks 5000 MB for WhatsApp only 1 Month Dial *101*1*02# Dial *101*4*02# for De-activation, Dial *101*3*02# for Info, Dial *101*2*02# for Status Jazz Monthly Hybrid Bundle Rs 500 1,000 SMS 10,000 On-net minutes (Daily limit 333 minutes), 50 off-net minutes, 1GB 30 Days Dial *430# Dial *430*4# Jazz Super Duper Monthly Package Rs 600 3000 SMS to all networks 3000 On-net minutes, 100 Off-net minutes, 3GB 1 Month Dial *706# Dial *706*4# Jazz Monthly All Rounder Package Rs 499 1500 SMS to all networks 200 All Networks minutes, 5GB data 1 Month Dial *2000# Automatically expires after one month Jazz Super Duper Card Rs 600 2000 SMS to all networks 2000 on-net minutes, 150 off-net minutes, 2000MB 1 Month Dial *601# Automatically expires after one month Monthly Super Duper Plus Rs 1000 4000 SMS to all networks 4000 On-net minutes, 200 Off-net minutes, 8GB 1 Month Dial *707# To unsubscribe Dial *707*4#, To check Status Dial *707*2# Shahdadkot Monthly Offer Rs 338 4000 SMS 2000 on-net, 200 off-net minutes, 2GB 1 Month Dial *873# Automatically expires Monthly WhatsApp & SMS Rs 79 12000 SMS 5GB for WhatsApp 1 Month Dial *101*1*02# Dial *101*4*02# to de-activate DG Khan Monthly Offer Rs 338 4000 SMS 2000 on-net minutes, 200 off-net minutes, 2GB 1 Month Dial *705# Automatically expires

*The offer is valid only for a few cities including Quetta, Mandi Bahauddin, Pishin, Phalia and Dinga.

Terms & Conditions

The SMS buckets discussed above are only for the prepaid users.

The daily SMS packages automatically renew if you have sufficient account balance.

If you do not have enough balance in the account, the SMS package expires when the duration ends, and on the next recharge, you need to get the SMS bucket again.

The package can be converted any time but the standard charges will be applied on every conversion. No conversion is free.

If you want to check the remaining SMS volume, the company does not apply the tax.

You can get only one SMS bucket at the same time.