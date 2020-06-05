Telenor Telecom company is proud to have the largest number of subscribers from all over the world. It has 176 million family members from 12 countries in Central Eastern Europe, Asia and Scandinavia. The secret behind the immense popularity of Telenor telecom is its high-quality voice packages, stronger communication services and the data packages in about 12 countries of Asia and Europe.

Here, I am going to discuss the most personalized and affordable Telenor call packages for its valued customers in Pakistan. Like other telecom companies, it also claims to offer the most nominal call rates.

But, let the users decide who is true in claiming so. Well, guys! Telenor brings unbelievable call packages to its customers. It offers the lower call rates with high-quality call services. Here, I am going to discuss all of Telenor daily, weekly and monthly call packages with their rates. You can pick up the one you like the best.

Telenor Daily Call Packages

There are some daily call packages for the users who need the free minutes few and far between for an urgent task. Whether you want to discuss about your assignment with your college mate or you want to discuss the official matters for an hour or so. Telenor daily call packages provide you with the sufficient talk time in different hours of the day for such activities. Check out all of the daily call packages and pick the one that is perfect for your needs.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code *Telenor Good Time Package Rs 7 10,000 On-net minutes (Valid for the next two hours) 200MBs (Valid for Facebook only) 2 hours Dial *345*20# Automatically expires after two hours Telenor Daily Hybrid Offer Rs 10 100 on-net minute N/A 24 Hours Dial *345# and follow on-screen instructions Automatically expires at 6 PM Telenor Full Day offer Rs 15.50 Unlimited On-net calls 75MB 24 Hours Dial *5*250# Automatically expires at midnight the same day Telenor Mini Budget Package Rs 15 50 On-net minutes 4MBs, 300 SMS to all networks 24 Hours Dial *240# Automatically expires at midnight the same day Telenor Sahulat Mini Offer Rs 75 200 On-net minutes 20 off-net minutes 24 Hours Dial *050# Automatically expires at midnight the same day

*The offer is valid for the next two hours when you activate the package. However, it is not valid from 6 PM to 9 PM.

**On every call, you are charged 12.5 paisa including tax.

Telenor 3 Days Call Packages

If you do not want to subscribe for free minutes daily, here are some 3-Days call packages. You can consider any of them. Check them below.

Offer Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-Activation Code *Telenor 3 Day Din Bhar Package Rs 24 100,000 On-net minutes Valid for 3 Days (6 AM to 6 PM) Dial *345*626# Automatically expires after three days 3 Day Superhit Package Rs 34 100,000 On-net minutes 3 Days (except 7 PM to 10 PM) *345*299# Automatically expires after three days Telenor 3 Din Sahulat Package Rs 40 250 On-net minutes 25 Off-net minutes, 250 SMS to all networks, 50MBs (2G, 3G), 100MBs (valid for WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook) Valid for 3 Days (24 hours) Dial *5*3# Automatically expires after three days 3 Day Mini Budget offer Rs 39 600 On-net minutes 300 SMS, 50 MB Valid for 3 Days Dial *345*243# Automatically expires

*The Telenor users of TS Economy, TS 24Hours, TS 75 Paisa, and TS Value are eligible to get this offer.

Telenor Weekly Call Packages

Telenor does not disappoint you if you need the free minutes frequently in different hours of a week. Here are numerous weekly call packages for the users with lots of free minutes to fulfill their call requirements. Check the packages below to select the suitable one.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Telenor Haftawar Chappar Phaar Offer Rs 88 2000 On-net minutes 70MB 7 Days Activate it through “My Telenor App” or Telenor Website Automatically expires on 7th day midnight Seven Day Mini Budget Offer Rs 86 500 On-net minutes 1000 SMS, 50MBs 7 Days Dial *345*247# Automatically expires on 7th day midnight Telenor Haftawar Sahulat Package Rs 115 1000 On-net minutes 700 SMS, 70 off-net minutes 7 Days Dial *5*7# Automatically expires on 7th day midnight Telenor EasyCard Weekly Package Rs 130 1000 On-net minutes 500 SMS, 50 Off-net minutes, 1500MB 7 Days Dial *963# Automatically expires on 7th day midnight

Telenor Monthly Call Packages

An addict to be in touch with your family members and friends? Telenor does not ignore your needs. It brings various call packages for you with different volumes of free minutes. Some packages include free SMS and internet bundles with the free minutes. So, select the one that suits you the best.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Telenor EasyCard Rs 800 2000 On-net minutes 150 Off-net minutes, 2000MBs internet data, 2000 SMS 30 days Load an EasyCard to subscribe the offer Automatically expire on 30th day midnight Monthly All in One Rs 418.25 Rs 150 balance for call/SMS to all networks 5000MB 30 Days Dial *345*246# Automatically expire on 30th day midnight Telenor EasyCard 450 600 Rs 500 On-net minutes 50 Off-net minutes, 500 SMS, 500MB 30 Days Load “EasyCard 450” to subscribe this offer Automatically expire on 30th day midnight

Terms and Conditions

Telenor reserves the right to change the package charges any time.

Telenor reserves the right to change the package charges any time. The company can withdraw any call package any time.

The company can withdraw any call package any time. The offer mechanics can be changed at any time.

The offer mechanics can be changed at any time. Every time you subscribe to any call package, the standard charges i.e. 12.5 paisa (including tax) is charged.

Every time you subscribe to any call package, the standard charges i.e. 12.5 paisa (including tax) is charged. If you convert the call package, the standard 12.5 paisa will be charged for this purpose.

If you convert the call package, the standard 12.5 paisa will be charged for this purpose. All of the call packages given above are inclusive of tax.

All of the call packages given above are inclusive of tax. When you re-subscribe the offer, the previous free minutes, SMS and internet MBs are added to the current bucket.

When you re-subscribe the offer, the previous free minutes, SMS and internet MBs are added to the current bucket. With each re-subscription, the validity of the current recharge enhances to a considerable time period.

Other Telenor Packages: