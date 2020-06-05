Telenor Pakistan Pvt Ltd is owned by Telenor Group, providing telecom services in Scandinavia and Asia. It is considered the second largest telecom company in Pakistan. Currently, it is covering 44 million subscribers across Pakistan. So it occupies 28% cellular market share with more than 1900 employees and 11,000 cell sites.

Telenor tries to bring very attractive offers for postpaid and prepaid users. Since this telecom company is covering a large rural area in Pakistan, it tries to introduce the cheapest packages. Here, I am going to discuss the SMS packages offered by Telenor Pakistan. Telenor brings very attractive SMS packages for users who are crazy chatters.

Let’s see how convenient packages it offers to Telenor users. I am going to discuss its daily, weekly and monthly SMS bundles.

Telenor SMS Packages for Prepaid Users

Telenor Daily SMS Package

Communicate through texting brings more privacy in your life. If you are sitting in gathering and texting someone, nobody can guess what are you typing. So, your talk remains private with your loved ones. Nobody can interfere with your privacy. So, people mostly prefer to communicate through SMS as compared to calls. So, Telenor is more conscious of your chatting needs. It brings various SMS packages in different hours of the day. Telenor daily SMS bundles are for those prepaid users who are not crazy chatters and want to use the SMS service only a few and far between. However, if you belong to the small business industry and you need to promote the business by SMS service, surely these bundles are for you. Check them and select the one suits your needs.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Telenor Daily SMS Package Rs 2.5 300 SMS 24 Hours Dial *2*2*1# Automatically expires Daily SMS Bundle Rs 4.78 240 SMS 24 Hours Dial *345*116# Automatically expires after 24 hours

Telenor 3-Days & 5-Days SMS Package

Unable to find a suitable SMS offer in daily packages? Move downwards at 3-Days and 5-Days bundles. You can select any offer for 3-Day or 5-Day SMS bundles. These are available in the price range Rs 7 to Rs 40. These offers are available for a limited time period but undoubtedly, you can avail them at affordable price. Furthermore, these SMS packages are more convenient for people who do not want to use a long SMS package for 15 days or 30 days. Check them below.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Telenor 3/3 Mini Budget Package 39 Rs 300 SMS 600 On-net minutes, 50MBs internet data (2G, 3G) 3 Days Dial *345*243# Automatically expires after 3 days Telenor 3 Din Sahulat Package 40 Rs 250 SMS 250 On-net Minutes, 25 Off-net Minutes, 50MBs Internet Data, 100MB for WhatsApp, Facebook & Twitter 3 Days Dial *5*3# Automatically expires after 3 days Telenor 5-Days SMS Package 7 Rs 300 SMS to all networks 5 Days Dial *345*015# Or Dial 555

Telenor Weekly SMS Packages

Some people become irritated if they are going through the subscription process time and again. Although the daily SMS packages are cheaper, they become more expensive if you subscribe daily. For the crazy chatters, Telenor brings unlimited SMS offers on a weekly basis. You can select any of them to be connected with your friends’ circle all the time.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Telenor Weekly Messaging Bundle Rs 11.95 1200 SMS 100MB 7 Days Dial *2*2*2# Automatically expires after 7 days Telenor Weekly SMS Package Rs 15.5 1200 SMS N/A 7 Days Activate through My Telenor App Automatically expires after 7 days Telenor Easycard Weekly Package Rs 170 500 SMS 500 On-net Minutes, 50 Off-net Minutes, 750MBs internet data 7 Days Load an EasyCard recharge to subscribe this offer Automatically expires after 7 days Telenor Haftawar Sahulat Package Rs 95 700 SMS 1000 On-net Minutes, 70 Off-net Minutes, 100MBs internet Data, 350MBs (For WhatsApp, Facebook & Twitter) 7 Days Dial *5*7# Automatically expires after 7 days Telenor 7 Days Mini Budget Package Rs 86 1000 SMS 500 On-net minutes, 50MB Internet Data 7 Days Dial *345*247# Automatically expires after 7 days

Telenor Fortnightly & Monthly SMS Bundles

Do you want something more special? Well! Telenor has introduced some long term SMS packages for the users who want to avoid the subscription process. These SMS bundles are available in different durations of the time in different price ranges. You can select the one that suits your chatting needs. These SMS packages are available on a fortnightly and monthly basis. You can select any of them.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code Freebies Telenor 15 Days SMS Package 14.50 Rs 600 SMS 15 Days Dial *345*112# Telenor Monthly SMS Package 40 Rs 5000 SMS to all networks 30 Days Dial *345*363# Telenor EasyCard 350 Rs 500 SMS to all networks 30 Days Load EasyCard to subscribe this offer 500 On-net Minutes, 50 Off-net Minutes, 500MBs internet data Telenor Mahana Rakhwala Package 418 Rs 3000 SMS to all networks 30 Days Dial *345*30# 3000 On-net minutes, 300 Internet Data Telenor EasyCard Plus Package 600 Rs 1500 SMS to all networks 30 Days Load EasyCard Plus to subscribe this offer 1500 On-net Minutes, 150 Off-net minutes, 1.5GB Internet Data

Terms and Conditions

The packages discussed above are for Telenor prepaid users only.

You can subscribe only one SMS package at a time. If you are using one SMS package and you want to subscribe to another one, the first will automatically unsubscribe.

The SMS can be sent to any network in Pakistan.

The international messages are not included in the packages. Even if you are on International roaming, you need to subscribe to international message package to use international messaging service.

The company can freeze any offer any time.

All the packages prices include the tax.

Telenor SMS Packages for Postpaid Users

Telenor does not ignore its postpaid customers. They are also offered some cheap message bundles. However, they do not have many choices like the prepaid users among daily, weekly and monthly SMS packages. They are offered only a few SMS bundles that are valid for one month. These bundles facilitate them to send a message at any network in Pakistan at any time. Here are the details of them.

Offer Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code De-activation SMS Bundle 30 30 Rs + tax 250 SMS 30 Days Dial *345*761# Automatically expires after 30 days SMS Bundle 60 60 Rs + tax 600 SMS 30 Days Dial *345*762# Automatically expires after 30 days SMS Bundle 200 200 Rs + tax 6000 SMS 30 Days Dial *345*763# Automatically expires after 30 days

The SMS packages above are valid for all postpaid customers irrespective of the current package they are using.

The company offers these packages for a limited time.

These are not valid to send SMS on an international destination out of Pakistan.

They are not automatically re-subscribed after the validity is over. You have to re-subscribe them by using the USSD code.

The price of the packages does not include the tax.

If you have sufficient account balance, the SMS package will be automatically re-subscribed after its validity is over.

That’s all guys! I have tried to add all of the recent Telenor SMS packages in the list. If you think any SMS package is missing from the list, do let me know in the comments below. Your comments are awaited.

