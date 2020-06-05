Telenor telecom is covering more than 39 million users in Pakistan. It is providing them with the very affordable SMS bundles and call packages to the users. Undoubtedly the company is famous for the attractive bundles at the lowest rates to its valued customers. That’s why Telenor has captured a large number of users in Pakistan.

Telenor telecom is also famous for providing very comfortable and convenient 2G, 3G and 4G internet packages to its more than 39.428 million users. Here, I am going to give a detailed description of all of Telenor daily, weekly and monthly internet packages. Let’s start the list with the daily internet bundles.

For WhatsApp packages only check out this post: Telenor WhatsApp Packages: Daily, Weekly and Monthly

Telenor Prepaid Internet Packages

Telenor Daily Internet Packages

Telenor daily internet packages are for everyone. If you are a student and want to browse some important notes online, go ahead to explore without being worried about data usage. Telenor offers different daily data packages for all people in different times. If you are just concerned to be in touch with your friends and classmates on social networking sites, Telenor does not disappoint you. You can enjoy Telenor social bundles. Here are the daily packages. Select the one that suits your needs.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code 4G Daily Lite Bundle Rs 14.28 50MB 24 Hours Dial *12# Automatically expires after 24 hours Telenor Good Time Offer Rs 6 200MB + 50MB for Facebook 10,000 On-Net minutes Valid for next two hours (except 6 PM to 9 PM) Dial *345*20# Expires after two hours Telenor Social Pack Rs 1.19 50MB 24 Hours Dial *5*311# Automatically expires after 24 hours Telenor Raat Din 3G, 4G Package Rs 18 1.5GB 24 Hours (Valid from 12 AM to 12 PM) Dial *150# Expires at 12 PM

Telenor 3-Day Internet Packages

If you are not much fond of using the internet, just try the 3-Day internet packages given below. The data volume given in these packages is sufficient to tweet, to check the WhatsApp messages and Facebook posts.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code 4G 3 Days Package Rs 49 200MB 200MB for Facebook 3 Days Dial *32# Automatically expires after 3 Days

Telenor Weekly Internet Packages

If you do not want to go through the package activation process time and again, just try Telenor weekly data packages. These packages provide you with a lot of MBs to cover all your internet browsing, chit chat with friends on social sites and even downloading your favourite songs and video games too. Check the packages and select your favourite one.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code De-activation Code 4G Weekly Bundle Rs 90 750MB, 500MB for WhatsApp 7 Days (Valid from 1 AM to 7 PM daily) Dial *345*144# Expires automatically after 7 days Weekly All-in-One Offer Rs 120 2000MB, Rs 100 for all network calls and SMS 7 Days Dial *345*88# Expires automatically after 7 days 4G Weekly Ultra Rs 175 7GB + 1GB Goonj/GameBox 7 Days Dial *336# Automatically Expires 4G Weekly Super Rs 100 2000MB + 500MB for WhatsApp/Goonj/GameBox 7 Days Dial *288# Automatically Expires 4G Weekly Ultra Plus Rs 200 10GB + 10GB (from 1 AM to 11 AM) 2GB on Goonj App 7 Days Dial *225# Automatically expires 4G Weekly Bundle Rs 75 750MB 7 Days Dial *72# Automatically Expires Mehran Internet Offer Rs 120 3000MB, Rs 50 balance for calls and SMS 7 Days Dial *620# Automatically Expires *Dhamal Internet Offer Rs 85 2000MB 7 Days Dial *812# Automatically Expires **Super Dhamal Internet Offer Rs 150 5000MB 7 Days Dial *946# Automatically Expires

*This offer is valid only for Bhakkar, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawal Nagar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Layyah, Lodhran, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Vihari.

**This offer is also valid for

Bhakkar, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawal Nagar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Layyah, Lodhran, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Vihari.

Note: These offers are for Talkshawk and Dejuice users. If you are not a Talkshawk or Dejuice user, you can convert your package just now. The first time package conversion is free. However, if you convert the package again, the company will charge you the standard rates.

Telenor Monthly Internet Offers

If you are one of the heavy data users, do try Telenor monthly internet packages. In these packages, you are given a lot of MBs to enjoy internet surfing, downloading your stuff and sharing posts on social media. You remain tension-free about the usage of internet data for the entire month. Check out the packages and select your desired one.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code 4G Monthly Starter Bundle Rs 250 4000MB + 4000MB (1 AM - 7 AM) 30 Days Dial *302# Automatically Expires Monthly Data Offer Rs 170 2000MB + 1000MB WhatsApp/Goonj/Gamebox 30 Days Dial *301# Automatically Expires 4G Monthly Plus Package Rs 750 10,000MB N/A 30 Days Dial *345*136# Automatically Expires 4G Monthly Package Rs 500 9000MB N/A 30 Days Dial *303# Automatically Expires

Note: These offers are valid for all prepaid users of Telenor.

Telenor 4G Internet Packages (Data SIM Packages)

Not enough! no worries. I am also discussing some internet devices offered by Telenor. Telenor offers some particular data SIMs to its users. You can use these SIMs in mobile phones and in some specific devices too. The choice is always yours. Here are the details of the Data SIMs packages.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code 4G Monthly Budget Rs 500 9GB 30 Days Dial *345*2001# 4G Monthly Starter Rs 750 15GB 30 Days Dial *345*2002# 4G Monthly Lite Rs 1500 36GB + 100GB Free Nights from 1 AM to 7 AM 30 Days Dial *345*1001# 4G Monthly Smart Rs 2200 85GB + 100GB Free Nights from 1 AM to 7 AM 30 Days Dial *345*1002# 4G Monthly Value Rs 3800 150GB 30 Days Dial *345*1003# 12GB 3 Months Bundle Rs 1000 12GB (4GB/30days) 90 Days Dial *345*2003#

Telenor Postpaid Internet Packages

Telenor does not ignore its postpaid users. It also offers very cheap 4G internet packages for its postpaid customers. But there is no daily or weekly data package for the postpaid users. Telenor offers only monthly internet bundles for them. Find all of the packages below.