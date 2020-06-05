Telenor telecom is covering more than 39 million users in Pakistan. It is providing them with the very affordable SMS bundles and call packages to the users. Undoubtedly the company is famous for the attractive bundles at the lowest rates to its valued customers. That’s why Telenor has captured a large number of users in Pakistan.
Telenor telecom is also famous for providing very comfortable and convenient 2G, 3G and 4G internet packages to its more than 39.428 million users. Here, I am going to give a detailed description of all of Telenor daily, weekly and monthly internet packages. Let’s start the list with the daily internet bundles.
For WhatsApp packages only check out this post: Telenor WhatsApp Packages: Daily, Weekly and Monthly
Telenor Prepaid Internet Packages
Telenor Daily Internet Packages
Telenor daily internet packages are for everyone. If you are a student and want to browse some important notes online, go ahead to explore without being worried about data usage. Telenor offers different daily data packages for all people in different times. If you are just concerned to be in touch with your friends and classmates on social networking sites, Telenor does not disappoint you. You can enjoy Telenor social bundles. Here are the daily packages. Select the one that suits your needs.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|4G Daily Lite Bundle
|Rs 14.28
|50MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *12#
|Automatically expires after 24 hours
|Telenor Good Time Offer
|Rs 6
|200MB + 50MB for Facebook
|10,000 On-Net minutes
|Valid for next two hours (except 6 PM to 9 PM)
|Dial *345*20#
|Expires after two hours
|Telenor Social Pack
|Rs 1.19
|50MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *5*311#
|Automatically expires after 24 hours
|Telenor Raat Din 3G, 4G Package
|Rs 18
|1.5GB
|24 Hours (Valid from 12 AM to 12 PM)
|Dial *150#
|Expires at 12 PM
Telenor 3-Day Internet Packages
If you are not much fond of using the internet, just try the 3-Day internet packages given below. The data volume given in these packages is sufficient to tweet, to check the WhatsApp messages and Facebook posts.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|4G 3 Days Package
|Rs 49
|200MB
|200MB for Facebook
|3 Days
|Dial *32#
|Automatically expires after 3 Days
Telenor Weekly Internet Packages
If you do not want to go through the package activation process time and again, just try Telenor weekly data packages. These packages provide you with a lot of MBs to cover all your internet browsing, chit chat with friends on social sites and even downloading your favourite songs and video games too. Check the packages and select your favourite one.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|4G Weekly Bundle
|Rs 90
|750MB, 500MB for WhatsApp
|7 Days (Valid from 1 AM to 7 PM daily)
|Dial *345*144#
|Expires automatically after 7 days
|Weekly All-in-One Offer
|Rs 120
|2000MB, Rs 100 for all network calls and SMS
|7 Days
|Dial *345*88#
|Expires automatically after 7 days
|4G Weekly Ultra
|Rs 175
|7GB + 1GB Goonj/GameBox
|7 Days
|Dial *336#
|Automatically Expires
|4G Weekly Super
|Rs 100
|2000MB + 500MB for WhatsApp/Goonj/GameBox
|7 Days
|Dial *288#
|Automatically Expires
|4G Weekly Ultra Plus
|Rs 200
|10GB + 10GB (from 1 AM to 11 AM) 2GB on Goonj App
|7 Days
|Dial *225#
|Automatically expires
|4G Weekly Bundle
|Rs 75
|750MB
|7 Days
|Dial *72#
|Automatically Expires
|Mehran Internet Offer
|Rs 120
|3000MB, Rs 50 balance for calls and SMS
|7 Days
|Dial *620#
|Automatically Expires
|*Dhamal Internet Offer
|Rs 85
|2000MB
|7 Days
|Dial *812#
|Automatically Expires
|**Super Dhamal Internet Offer
|Rs 150
|5000MB
|7 Days
|Dial *946#
|Automatically Expires
*This offer is valid only for Bhakkar, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawal Nagar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Layyah, Lodhran, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Vihari.
**This offer is also valid for
Bhakkar, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawal Nagar, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Layyah, Lodhran, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Vihari.
Note: These offers are for Talkshawk and Dejuice users. If you are not a Talkshawk or Dejuice user, you can convert your package just now. The first time package conversion is free. However, if you convert the package again, the company will charge you the standard rates.
Telenor Monthly Internet Offers
If you are one of the heavy data users, do try Telenor monthly internet packages. In these packages, you are given a lot of MBs to enjoy internet surfing, downloading your stuff and sharing posts on social media. You remain tension-free about the usage of internet data for the entire month. Check out the packages and select your desired one.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|4G Monthly Starter Bundle
|Rs 250
|4000MB + 4000MB (1 AM - 7 AM)
|30 Days
|Dial *302#
|Automatically Expires
|Monthly Data Offer
|Rs 170
|2000MB + 1000MB WhatsApp/Goonj/Gamebox
|30 Days
|Dial *301#
|Automatically Expires
|4G Monthly Plus Package
|Rs 750
|10,000MB
|N/A
|30 Days
|Dial *345*136#
|Automatically Expires
|4G Monthly Package
|Rs 500
|9000MB
|N/A
|30 Days
|Dial *303#
|Automatically Expires
Note: These offers are valid for all prepaid users of Telenor.
Telenor 4G Internet Packages (Data SIM Packages)
Not enough! no worries. I am also discussing some internet devices offered by Telenor. Telenor offers some particular data SIMs to its users. You can use these SIMs in mobile phones and in some specific devices too. The choice is always yours. Here are the details of the Data SIMs packages.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Duration
|Activation Code
|4G Monthly Budget
|Rs 500
|9GB
|30 Days
|Dial *345*2001#
|4G Monthly Starter
|Rs 750
|15GB
|30 Days
|Dial *345*2002#
|4G Monthly Lite
|Rs 1500
|36GB + 100GB Free Nights from 1 AM to 7 AM
|30 Days
|Dial *345*1001#
|4G Monthly Smart
|Rs 2200
|85GB + 100GB Free Nights from 1 AM to 7 AM
|30 Days
|Dial *345*1002#
|4G Monthly Value
|Rs 3800
|150GB
|30 Days
|Dial *345*1003#
|12GB 3 Months Bundle
|Rs 1000
|12GB (4GB/30days)
|90 Days
|Dial *345*2003#
Telenor Postpaid Internet Packages
Telenor does not ignore its postpaid users. It also offers very cheap 4G internet packages for its postpaid customers. But there is no daily or weekly data package for the postpaid users. Telenor offers only monthly internet bundles for them. Find all of the packages below.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Duration
|Activation Code
|Internet 100
|100 Rs + tax
|150MBs
|1 Month
|Dial *345*481#
|Internet 200
|200 Rs + tax
|300MBs
|1 Month
|Dial *345*482#
|Internet 350
|250 Rs + tax
|600MBs
|1 Month
|Dial *345*483#
|Internet 600
|600 Rs + tax
|4000MBs
|1 Month
|Dial *345*484#
|Internet 1000
|1000 Rs + tax
|Unlimited Internet
|1 Month
|Dial *345*486#
81 thoughts on “Telenor Internet Packages 2G, 3G & 4G – Daily, 3-days Weekly and Monthly”
140 m 8gb net pkg btaen
Raat din offer…duration 24 hours ..1.5gb…..but in bracket its mentioned 12 am to 12 pm…. 12am to 12 pm?? Is it 24 hour duration???
elenor Social Pack Rs 1 50MB 24 Hours Dial *5*311# Automatically expires after 24 hours
I diled this but recieved msg that need 48 rs
i want monthly WhatsApp package