(Last Updated on 23 November 2019)

While talking about the affordable call rates and the best SMS packages, Zong appears in the mind. Zong offers different types of call packages, SMS bundles and internet data packages to its users across the nation. It offers these packages to its customers regardless of the package they are using. Here, I am going to discuss the call packages only. Zong is no less than its competitive telecom companies to offer very affordable call packages to its users. If you are also a Zong user, don’t miss the list I am going to present below. My list contains all of the daily, weekly and monthly call packages for Zong users. So, let’s move to the list without wasting much time.

Zong Prepaid Call Packages

Zong Daily Call Packages

Zong is always beyond your expectations in offering unlimited minutes for your gossip and pleasant time with the loved ones. It offers different daily call packages to the users who love calling their friends and family members frequently to know more about them. Sometimes, you do not have enough balance to subscribe for a long-term call package. In such a situation, you can use Zong daily call packages option. there are different call packages available in different hours of the day. you can select the one that meets your calling needs. Here, I am going to give details about all of the Zong daily call packages for prepaid users. You can select the one you like most of all.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code Super Student Offer Rs 6 + tax Unlimited minutes 30MBs internet data 2 hours Dial *5555# Daily Shaandar Offer Rs 13 + tax Unlimited minutes 800 SMS, 50MB internet data 24 hours Dial *999# Daily Unlimited Offer Rs 14 + tax Unlimited minutes None 1 Day (expires the same day midnight) *522#

Zong Short-Day Call Packages

Along with the above-discussed call packages, Zong also offers different short day call packages that expire on the same day. The short-day call packages are also a pleasant surprise for the users who want to talk to their family and friends few and far between. It is not for those, who love talking on the phone frequently. However, some packages among them are very attractive because they contain social data volume. So, you can remain updated with your social networking posts by using them. Find them below.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Hello Offer Rs 14 + tax 150 On-net minutes 150 SMS, 50MB (for Facebook) 1 Day Dial *2200*1# Type “unsub” and send it to 4952 Flutter Offer Rs 14 + tax 120 On-net minutes 1200 SMS, 50MB 1 Day Dial *369# Type “unsub” and send it to 369 Full Gup Offer Rs 6 + tax 75 On-net minutes 100SMS, 30MB (for WhatsApp) 1 Day Dial *118*1# Type “unsub and send it to 1181 Non-Stop Offer 10 Rs + tax Unlimited calls 1MB data Valid for 7 PM to 10 PM Dial *777# Type “unsub” and send it to 7141

Zong Weekly Call Packages

If you love talking with your mates and loved ones for long hours, why don’t you avail a Zong weekly call package? Zong has introduced different call packages to meet the calling requirements of every Zong user. Zong remains forefront in offering the best social offers with the weekly call bundles. You can enjoy calling for as much time as you want if you are on a weekly call package. The weekly call bundles vary in price and time duration. You can select the one that is according to your requirements.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Shaandar Haftawaar Offer Rs 120 500 On-net minutes 40 Off-net minutes, 500 SMS, 500MB 7 Days Dial *7# Dial *6464# and follow the instructions All-in-One Weekly Offer Rs 200 1000 On-net minutes 40 off-net minutes, 1000 SMS, 1000MBs 7 Days Dial *6464# and follow the instructions Dial *6464# and follow the instructions Weekly Unlimited Offer Rs 63 Unlimited calls None 7 Days Type “PK7” and send it to 522 Dial *6464# and follow the instructions Hello 7 Days Offer Rs 45 Daily 100 Zong minutes (for 7 days) 100 SMS/day, 1MB data 7 Days Dial *2200*1# Automatically expires after 7 days Haftawaar Load Offer Rs 250 3000 On-net minutes 3000 SMS, 3000 MB, 80 Off-net minutes 7 Days Dial *70# Automatically expires after 7 days

Zong Monthly Call Packages

Zong cares for all its members. So, there are some long-term call packages that are available for 30 days. You can avail any of them if you do not want to go through the subscription process again and again. Just subscribe for once and enjoy a free talk time for 30 days. If you are too fond of talks with your friends and relatives, just go through our list of Zong monthly call packages. You will find them greatly attractive.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Supreme Offer Rs 1000 5000 On-net minutes 300 Off-net minutes, 5000 SMS, 5000MBs, 2GB YouTube, Free WhatsApp 30 Days Dial *3030# Type “unsub 750” and send it to 6464 Monthly Unlimited Offer Rs 255 Unlimited calls N/A 30 Days Type “PK30” and send it to 522 Type “unsub” and send it to 522 Shandaar Mahana Offer Rs 300 + tax 1000 On-net minutes 100 Off-net minutes, 1000 SMS, 1000MBs 30 Days Dial *1000# Type “unsub Mahana” and send it to 7091 All-in-One monthly Rs 650 2500 minutes 2500 SMS daily, 2500MB, 150 off-net minutes, 1GB YouTube, Free WhatsApp 30 Days Type “home2” and send it to 6565 Dial *6464# and follow the instructions Supreme Plus New Rs 1732 10,000 On-net minutes 10,000 SMS, 10000MB, 600 off-net minutes 30 Days Dial *1500# Dial *6464# and follow the instructions Hello Monthly Bundle Rs 170 100 On-net minutes daily 100 SMS (daily), 1MB data 30 Days Dial *6464# Dial *6464# and follow the instructions

Zong Power Pack SIM offers

For the craziest talkies, Zong has another option. You can get a “Power Pack SIM” that comes with various packages. Zong brings Power Pack SIM offer in three different packages with a lot of minutes to Zong and other networks. Here are the packages.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code Starter (Monthly Power Pack 500) 500 Rs + tax 1000 On-net minutes 50 off-net minutes, 2,50MB internet data, 1000 SMS 30 Days Dial *1313# and follow on screen instructions Value (Monthly Power Pack 1000) 1000 Rs + tax 2000 On-net minutes 150 off-net minutes, 5000MB internet data, 1500 SMS 30 Days Dial *1313# and follow on screen instructions Gold (3 Months Power Pack 1500) 1500 Rs + tax 8000 On-net minutes 200 Off-net minutes, 8000MBs internet data, 3000 SMS 90 Days Dial *1313# and follow instructions

Note: These packages automatically expire after their duration is over.

Miscellaneous Zong Call Packages

Other than the above-discussed packages, there are some other call packages offered by Zong Telecom. In the above packages, you get an unlimited talk time. Sometimes, you need to talk to someone urgently and you look for cheaper call rates. You do not require unlimited talk time, but affordable call rates for every short call you made. For such users, Zong brings cheaper call rates. In these packages, you are charged per second. Find below the details.

Package Name Charging for Price for On & Off net minutes SMS Charges Mobile internet charges/MB Activation Code Economy Offer 60 Seconds 1.8 Rs + tax 1.3 Rs + tax 4 Rs Dial *310# 20 Seconds 20 seconds 1.65 Rs + tax 1 Rs 4 Rs Type “sub” and send it to 931 Circle 30 seconds 2 Rs + tax 0.5 Rs 4 Rs Dial *456#

Note: First-time package conversion is free. If you change your package again, it will charge you 15 Rs + tax.

Zong Postpaid Call Packages

Postpaid customers are also the first priority of Zond and it does not ignore the postpaid users. Zong also facilitates the with different affordable call packages. Here is the detail.

Package Name Monthly Charges Minimum Security Deposit Volume Freebies Basic Tariff for Calls Activation/De-activation Z500 365 Rs + tax 1000 Rs 1500 On-net minutes 250 off-net minutes, 1000 SMS, 2000MBs On-net calls 1.4 Rs/min, Off-net 1.4 Rs/min Call 310 Z900 657 Rs + tax 2000 Rs Unlimited calls 500 off-net minutes, 2000 SMs, 4000MBs On-net calls 0 Rs/min, Off-net calls 1.25 Rs/min Call 310 Z1500 1095 Rs + tax 3000 Rs Unlimited calls 800 off-net minutes, 4000 SMS, 8000MBs On-net calls 0 Rs/min, off-net calls 1.25 Rs/min Call 310 Z3000 2190 Rs + tax 5000 Rs Unlimited calls 1200 off-net minutes, 5000 SMS, 25600MBs On-net calls 0 Rs/min, off-net calls 1.1 Rs/min Call 310

