(Last Updated on 23 November 2019)
While talking about the affordable call rates and the best SMS packages, Zong appears in the mind. Zong offers different types of call packages, SMS bundles and internet data packages to its users across the nation. It offers these packages to its customers regardless of the package they are using. Here, I am going to discuss the call packages only. Zong is no less than its competitive telecom companies to offer very affordable call packages to its users. If you are also a Zong user, don’t miss the list I am going to present below. My list contains all of the daily, weekly and monthly call packages for Zong users. So, let’s move to the list without wasting much time.
Zong Prepaid Call Packages
Zong Daily Call Packages
Zong is always beyond your expectations in offering unlimited minutes for your gossip and pleasant time with the loved ones. It offers different daily call packages to the users who love calling their friends and family members frequently to know more about them. Sometimes, you do not have enough balance to subscribe for a long-term call package. In such a situation, you can use Zong daily call packages option. there are different call packages available in different hours of the day. you can select the one that meets your calling needs. Here, I am going to give details about all of the Zong daily call packages for prepaid users. You can select the one you like most of all.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|Super Student Offer
|Rs 6 + tax
|Unlimited minutes
|30MBs internet data
|2 hours
|Dial *5555#
|Daily Shaandar Offer
|Rs 13 + tax
|Unlimited minutes
|800 SMS, 50MB internet data
|24 hours
|Dial *999#
|Daily Unlimited Offer
|Rs 14 + tax
|Unlimited minutes
|None
|1 Day (expires the same day midnight)
|*522#
Zong Short-Day Call Packages
Along with the above-discussed call packages, Zong also offers different short day call packages that expire on the same day. The short-day call packages are also a pleasant surprise for the users who want to talk to their family and friends few and far between. It is not for those, who love talking on the phone frequently. However, some packages among them are very attractive because they contain social data volume. So, you can remain updated with your social networking posts by using them. Find them below.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Hello Offer
|Rs 14 + tax
|150 On-net minutes
|150 SMS, 50MB (for Facebook)
|1 Day
|Dial *2200*1#
|Type “unsub” and send it to 4952
|Flutter Offer
|Rs 14 + tax
|120 On-net minutes
|1200 SMS, 50MB
|1 Day
|Dial *369#
|Type “unsub” and send it to 369
|Full Gup Offer
|Rs 6 + tax
|75 On-net minutes
|100SMS, 30MB (for WhatsApp)
|1 Day
|Dial *118*1#
|Type “unsub and send it to 1181
|Non-Stop Offer
|10 Rs + tax
|Unlimited calls
|1MB data
|Valid for 7 PM to 10 PM
|Dial *777#
|Type “unsub” and send it to 7141
Zong Weekly Call Packages
If you love talking with your mates and loved ones for long hours, why don’t you avail a Zong weekly call package? Zong has introduced different call packages to meet the calling requirements of every Zong user. Zong remains forefront in offering the best social offers with the weekly call bundles. You can enjoy calling for as much time as you want if you are on a weekly call package. The weekly call bundles vary in price and time duration. You can select the one that is according to your requirements.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Shaandar Haftawaar Offer
|Rs 120
|500 On-net minutes
|40 Off-net minutes, 500 SMS, 500MB
|7 Days
|Dial *7#
|Dial *6464# and follow the instructions
|All-in-One Weekly Offer
|Rs 200
|1000 On-net minutes
|40 off-net minutes, 1000 SMS, 1000MBs
|7 Days
|Dial *6464# and follow the instructions
|Dial *6464# and follow the instructions
|Weekly Unlimited Offer
|Rs 63
|Unlimited calls
|None
|7 Days
|Type “PK7” and send it to 522
|Dial *6464# and follow the instructions
|Hello 7 Days Offer
|Rs 45
|Daily 100 Zong minutes (for 7 days)
|100 SMS/day, 1MB data
|7 Days
|Dial *2200*1#
|Automatically expires after 7 days
|Haftawaar Load Offer
|Rs 250
|3000 On-net minutes
|3000 SMS, 3000 MB, 80 Off-net minutes
|7 Days
|Dial *70#
|Automatically expires after 7 days
Zong Monthly Call Packages
Zong cares for all its members. So, there are some long-term call packages that are available for 30 days. You can avail any of them if you do not want to go through the subscription process again and again. Just subscribe for once and enjoy a free talk time for 30 days. If you are too fond of talks with your friends and relatives, just go through our list of Zong monthly call packages. You will find them greatly attractive.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Supreme Offer
|Rs 1000
|5000 On-net minutes
|300 Off-net minutes, 5000 SMS, 5000MBs, 2GB YouTube, Free WhatsApp
|30 Days
|Dial *3030#
|Type “unsub 750” and send it to 6464
|Monthly Unlimited Offer
|Rs 255
|Unlimited calls
|N/A
|30 Days
|Type “PK30” and send it to 522
|Type “unsub” and send it to 522
|Shandaar Mahana Offer
|Rs 300 + tax
|1000 On-net minutes
|100 Off-net minutes, 1000 SMS, 1000MBs
|30 Days
|Dial *1000#
|Type “unsub Mahana” and send it to 7091
|All-in-One monthly
|Rs 650
|2500 minutes
|2500 SMS daily, 2500MB, 150 off-net minutes, 1GB YouTube, Free WhatsApp
|30 Days
|Type “home2” and send it to 6565
|Dial *6464# and follow the instructions
|Supreme Plus New
|Rs 1732
|10,000 On-net minutes
|10,000 SMS, 10000MB, 600 off-net minutes
|30 Days
|Dial *1500#
|Dial *6464# and follow the instructions
|Hello Monthly Bundle
|Rs 170
|100 On-net minutes daily
|100 SMS (daily), 1MB data
|30 Days
|Dial *6464#
|Dial *6464# and follow the instructions
Zong Power Pack SIM offers
For the craziest talkies, Zong has another option. You can get a “Power Pack SIM” that comes with various packages. Zong brings Power Pack SIM offer in three different packages with a lot of minutes to Zong and other networks. Here are the packages.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|Starter (Monthly Power Pack 500)
|500 Rs + tax
|1000 On-net minutes
|50 off-net minutes, 2,50MB internet data, 1000 SMS
|30 Days
|Dial *1313# and follow on screen instructions
|Value (Monthly Power Pack 1000)
|1000 Rs + tax
|2000 On-net minutes
|150 off-net minutes, 5000MB internet data, 1500 SMS
|30 Days
|Dial *1313# and follow on screen instructions
|Gold (3 Months Power Pack 1500)
|1500 Rs + tax
|8000 On-net minutes
|200 Off-net minutes, 8000MBs internet data, 3000 SMS
|90 Days
|Dial *1313# and follow instructions
Note: These packages automatically expire after their duration is over.
Miscellaneous Zong Call Packages
Other than the above-discussed packages, there are some other call packages offered by Zong Telecom. In the above packages, you get an unlimited talk time. Sometimes, you need to talk to someone urgently and you look for cheaper call rates. You do not require unlimited talk time, but affordable call rates for every short call you made. For such users, Zong brings cheaper call rates. In these packages, you are charged per second. Find below the details.
|Package Name
|Charging for
|Price for On & Off net minutes
|SMS Charges
|Mobile internet charges/MB
|Activation Code
|Economy Offer
|60 Seconds
|1.8 Rs + tax
|1.3 Rs + tax
|4 Rs
|Dial *310#
|20 Seconds
|20 seconds
|1.65 Rs + tax
|1 Rs
|4 Rs
|Type “sub” and send it to 931
|Circle
|30 seconds
|2 Rs + tax
|0.5 Rs
|4 Rs
|Dial *456#
Note: First-time package conversion is free. If you change your package again, it will charge you 15 Rs + tax.
Zong Postpaid Call Packages
Postpaid customers are also the first priority of Zond and it does not ignore the postpaid users. Zong also facilitates the with different affordable call packages. Here is the detail.
|Package Name
|Monthly Charges
|Minimum Security Deposit
|Volume
|Freebies
|Basic Tariff for Calls
|Activation/De-activation
|Z500
|365 Rs + tax
|1000 Rs
|1500 On-net minutes
|250 off-net minutes, 1000 SMS, 2000MBs
|On-net calls 1.4 Rs/min, Off-net 1.4 Rs/min
|Call 310
|Z900
|657 Rs + tax
|2000 Rs
|Unlimited calls
|500 off-net minutes, 2000 SMs, 4000MBs
|On-net calls 0 Rs/min, Off-net calls 1.25 Rs/min
|Call 310
|Z1500
|1095 Rs + tax
|3000 Rs
|Unlimited calls
|800 off-net minutes, 4000 SMS, 8000MBs
|On-net calls 0 Rs/min, off-net calls 1.25 Rs/min
|Call 310
|Z3000
|2190 Rs + tax
|5000 Rs
|Unlimited calls
|1200 off-net minutes, 5000 SMS, 25600MBs
|On-net calls 0 Rs/min, off-net calls 1.1 Rs/min
|Call 310
Terms and Conditions
- All of the above packages expire automatically. So, you do not need to de-activate them by using particular code.
- You do not need to pay any subscription fee every time. One time subscription can lead to auto-renewal of the package for the next day if you have sufficient balance in your account.
- If you want to convert from one package to another, the standard charges apply to the conversion.
- The above-discussed call packages are for the prepaid users only.
- The company has right to change the package terms and conditions anytime.
zong have to introduce off net packages in low price
worst packages for off net calling. for off net calls telenor is offering much better packages in attractive price with better network coverage
zong montly package internet and call zong to zong and other networks code please? and Rs.?
I came from Dubai expecting some good and reasonable pakages, but Zong disappoint us. Even Zong has stupid staff having less/minor information on desks. My golden number is absorbed by Zong and now refuse to give me back.