(Last Updated on 23 November 2019)
Zong was launched in 2008 and was considered the smallest telecom operator of Pakistan. In 9 years, it became the fastest-growing, reliable and widely known telecom company across the land. The CMPAK (China Mobile Pakistan) is the 4th largest telecom operator in the world.
Zong brings a variety of 2G, 3G and 4G internet services for its postpaid and prepaid users across the nation. Currently, it is holding 21% subscribers across Pakistan in the Telecom sector. It is the first telecom company in Pakistan that installed Solar Powered cell sites in all over Pakistan to promote “Go Green” movement. Zong uses GSM, UMTS/HSPA+ and LTE technologies in internet services.
Zong always tried to offer incredibly affordable call and SMS packages to its subscribers. The company also offers unmatched social, 2G, 3G and 4G internet bundles for its users. Here, I am going to compile a complete list of Zong internet packages. You can check the list and pick out the most affordable internet package for you.
Zong Prepaid Internet Packages
Zong Super Student Bundle
The Super Student Bundle is particularly designed for the students. The package comes with data and call facility for the minimum charges. Sometimes, the students need some MBs to browse anything related to their assignment or they need to download something immediately. So, this package fulfils the emergency needs of the data package.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Duration
|Activation Code
|Super Student Bundle
|5 Rs + tax
|30MB
|2 hours
|Dial *3000#
Zong Daily Internet Buckets
In daily internet packages, Zong offers three types of buckets and other packages. These packages vary in the data limit and the duration hours. These are for the users who are not the frequent user of the internet and want to download something immediately. Check the bundles and enjoy a hassle-free internet surfing without being worried about low balance. the data packages are very affordable even for the people from all walks of life. Here are the bundles.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Daily Basic
|Rs 17 + tax
|100MB
|Midnight the same day
|Dial *6464#
|Automatically expires
|Daily Data Max
|Rs 38 + tax
|500MB, 500MB for YouTube
|Midnight the same day
|Dial *6464#
|Automatically expires
|Zong Day Time Offer
|Rs 16 + tax
|1200MB
|Expires at 7 PM
|Type "DTO" and send it to 6464
|Type "unsub dto" and send it to 6464
|Zong Good Night offer
|Rs 16 + tax
|2.5GB
|Expires at 9 AM
|Type”GNO” and send it to 6464
|Type "unsub GNO and send it to 6464
|All-in-1 Daily
|Rs 25 + tax
|40MB, 40 On-net Minutes, 4 Off-net minutes, 400 SMS
|24 Hours
|Dial *6464#
|Automatically expires at the same day midnight
Zong Social Packages
Zong brings quite nominal social packages for the users who are fond of remaining active on social networking sites such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. If you do not browse more often and want to use data for social media only, these social packages are especially for you. The price is incredibly lower. These social packages are daily and monthly. The monthly social package is only for WhatsApp due to the increasing demand of WhatsApp users. Zong cares about your budget and wants you to stay connected with your friends on social platforms. Find the details below.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Duration
|Activation Code
|Social Pack (Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter)
|Rs 10 + tax
|100MB
|24 Days
|Dial *6464# and follow on-screen instructions
|Classified Pack (Daraz, Lamudi, Kaymu, PakWheels & Carmudi)
|Rs 5 + tax
|50MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *6464# and follow the on-screen instructions
|Facebook Daily
|Rs 5 + tax
|50MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *6464#
|Social Pack (WhatsApp)
|Rs 30 + tax
|Unlimited
|30 Days
|Dial *247# to subscribe for the offer.
Zong Weekly Internet Packages
Zong is always a step ahead to bring incredibly affordable internet packages for its valued customers. Like the daily internet packages, Zong offers different weekly internet packages for its subscribers. These internet bundles come with enough MBs to cover the heavy downloading and uploading for the whole week. However, there are no freebies included in them. But, at such an affordable price, these internet buckets are very attractive for the users. Check them below.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Duration
|Freebies
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Super Weekly Offer
|Rs 123 + tax
|2.5GB
|7 Days
|Dial *6464# and follow the on-screen instructions
|Automatically expire on 7th day midnight
|Super Weekly Plus
|Rs 164 + tax
|7GB
|7 Days
|Dial *20#
|Automatically expire on 7th day midnight
|Super Weekly Max
|Rs 201 + tax
|25GB ( 10GB for 24 hours, 5GB for 4 AM to 4 PM, 10GB for YouTube)
|7 Days
|Dial *220#
|Automatically expire on 7th day midnight
|Zong Shandaar Weekly Offer
|Rs 85 + tax
|350MB
|7 Days
|50 off-net minutes, 1000 On-net minutes, 1000 SMS
|Dial *7#
|Automatically expire on 7th day midnight
|All-in-1 Weekly
|Rs 200
|1000MB
|7 Days
|1000 On-net minutes, 40 Off-net minutes, 1000 SMS
|Dial *6464# and follow the on-screen instructions
|Automatically expire on 7th day midnight
|Haftawar Load Offer
|Rs 250
|3000MB
|7 Days
|3000 On-net minutes, 80 Off-net minutes, 3000 SMS
|Dial *70#
|Automatically expire on 7th day midnight
*If you want to check the remaining volume of data, just dial *102# and press 4. It is not only specific to check the remaining data volume of weekly internet packages, but for all internet packages.
Zong Monthly Internet Packages
Zong brings numerous monthly internet volume buckets for users who upload and download frequently. So, the monthly data package makes them tension-free for the whole month. They do not require subscribing the internet offer again and again. Just subscribe for once and have a chill for the entire month. These internet bundles vary in price and time duration so that, you could avail your desired package in your convenient hours. Check the monthly internet offers by Zong.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Monthly Mini 150
|Rs 50 + tax
|150MB
|N/A
|30 Days
|Dial *6464# then press 4
|Automatically expires after 30 days
|Monthly Basic 500
|Rs 150 + tax
|500MB
|N/A
|30 Day
|Dial *6464# and press 4
|Automatically expires after 30 days
|Monthly Premium 3GB
|Rs 300 + tax
|3GB
|N/A
|30 Days
|Dial *6464#
|Automatically expires after 30 days
|Monthly Premium 30GB
|Rs 744 + tax
|15GB for the entire month
|15GB for YouTube + TikTok
|30 Days
|Dial *6464#
|Automatically expires after 30 days
|Zong Super Card
|Rs 650
|2500MB
|2500 On-net minute, 150 Off-net minute, 2500 SMS, 1GB YouTube, Free WhatsApp
|30 Days
|Dial *50#
|Automatically expires after 30 days
Zong Add-Ons
If you have consumed 80% of your data volume and still you have to download/upload. What you will do? To meet such critical situations, Zong brings “Add-on” offers. Zong offers two add-ons along with the above-given data bundles. If you have consumed 80% of your data volume, you are authorized to add some more MBs to your data volume. Here is how to subscribe to Add-ons
|Add-On
|Price
|Volume
|Ad. Volume
|Activation Code
|Basic Add-on
|10 Rs
|30MB
|10MB
|Type “ba” and send it to 6464
|Premium Add-on
|20 Rs
|80MB
|10MB
|Type “pa” and send it to 6464
Terms & Conditions
- All of the above-discussed data packages are only for the prepaid users of Zong.
- If you want to check the remaining volume of data, just dial *102# and select 4 from the options.
- If you have consumed the entire internet bucket, you will be charged 4 Rs/MB.
- You are not authorized to subscribe to two data packages at the same time. To subscribe to another data package, you need to unsubscribe the first one.
- The data buckets given above do not include tax.
Zong Postpaid Internet Packages
If you are a postpaid customer of Zong, wow can Zong ignore your internet needs? The company also offers various data packages for its postpaid customers. Since the postpaid customers have to follow a billing cycle every month, the internet packages for them are based on 30 days. The amount is included in their next bill every month. However, they are not offered any daily or weekly internet bucket. They are offered all of the monthly internet buckets. Here they are.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Duration
|Activation Code
|Monthly Mini – 150MB
|50 Rs
|150MB
|Till the Billing Cycle ends
|Dial *567#
|Monthly Basic – 500MB
|150 Rs
|500MB
|Till the Billing Cycle ends
|Dial *567#
|Monthly Premium – 1GB
|250 Rs
|1GB
|Till the Billing Cycle ends
|Dial *567#
|Monthly Premium – 2GB
|350 Rs
|2GB
|Till the Billing Cycle ends
|Dial *567#
|Monthly Premium – 4GB
|500 Rs
|4GB
|Till the Billing Cycle ends
|Dial *567#
|Monthly Premium - 10GB
|1800 Rs
|10GB
|Till the Billing Cycle ends
|Dial *567#
|Monthly Premium Plus – 20GB
|3500 Rs
|20GB
|Till the Billing Cycle ends
|Dial *567#
|Basic Add On
|10 Rs
|100MB
|Till the Billing Cycle ends
|Dial *567#
For the first time i have seen such precise content about each package. I must say your website is very informative and very organised. Please keep updating the users with informative content. I will right away clutch your rss as I can not to find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please permit me recognise in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Nyc work sir
Till the billing cycle means?
Ishayad iska matlb ha ke jab tak apka mb yeh gb khtm nah ho tab tak chala ga timing nhi ha
Till the billing cycle means yh postpaid sim hai iska monthly bill ata hai tou month close hone pr pakage b end hojaega then bill ghr pr ajayega..
Nice work but zong pakages are much expensive like ufone is giving 10gb for monthly on 1000 rps RIP zong
check that zong giving you 12 gb for rs 717 ….
Thanks Bro <3 Amazing Web
For detail of net data information *102#, 1 to 4 is not providing SMS. Please do the needful for facilitations.
What is the duration of Add on package
plaese long the time of gno offer midnight offer for student
1 month unlimited ka liya kiya krna ho ga
plz offer 25GB to 30GB for one month within 1,000/- plz
Thanks sir!
Zong is expensive than other networks.
kohee member btahe ke facebook ka monthly sasta pakage kon sa he our activation code kia he
Zong has updated the haftawaar offer seems good its
2500 minutes on net
70 minutes offnet
2500 mbs internet
2500 sms
and this offer turns me back to Zong otherwise I was planning to switch to Jazz 🙂