(Last Updated on 23 November 2019)

Zong was launched in 2008 and was considered the smallest telecom operator of Pakistan. In 9 years, it became the fastest-growing, reliable and widely known telecom company across the land. The CMPAK (China Mobile Pakistan) is the 4th largest telecom operator in the world.

Zong brings a variety of 2G, 3G and 4G internet services for its postpaid and prepaid users across the nation. Currently, it is holding 21% subscribers across Pakistan in the Telecom sector. It is the first telecom company in Pakistan that installed Solar Powered cell sites in all over Pakistan to promote “Go Green” movement. Zong uses GSM, UMTS/HSPA+ and LTE technologies in internet services.

Zong always tried to offer incredibly affordable call and SMS packages to its subscribers. The company also offers unmatched social, 2G, 3G and 4G internet bundles for its users. Here, I am going to compile a complete list of Zong internet packages. You can check the list and pick out the most affordable internet package for you.

Zong Prepaid Internet Packages

Zong Super Student Bundle

The Super Student Bundle is particularly designed for the students. The package comes with data and call facility for the minimum charges. Sometimes, the students need some MBs to browse anything related to their assignment or they need to download something immediately. So, this package fulfils the emergency needs of the data package.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code Super Student Bundle 5 Rs + tax 30MB 2 hours Dial *3000#

Zong Daily Internet Buckets

In daily internet packages, Zong offers three types of buckets and other packages. These packages vary in the data limit and the duration hours. These are for the users who are not the frequent user of the internet and want to download something immediately. Check the bundles and enjoy a hassle-free internet surfing without being worried about low balance. the data packages are very affordable even for the people from all walks of life. Here are the bundles.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Daily Basic Rs 17 + tax 100MB Midnight the same day Dial *6464# Automatically expires Daily Data Max Rs 38 + tax 500MB, 500MB for YouTube Midnight the same day Dial *6464# Automatically expires Zong Day Time Offer Rs 16 + tax 1200MB Expires at 7 PM Type "DTO" and send it to 6464 Type "unsub dto" and send it to 6464 Zong Good Night offer Rs 16 + tax 2.5GB Expires at 9 AM Type”GNO” and send it to 6464 Type "unsub GNO and send it to 6464 All-in-1 Daily Rs 25 + tax 40MB, 40 On-net Minutes, 4 Off-net minutes, 400 SMS 24 Hours Dial *6464# Automatically expires at the same day midnight

Zong Social Packages

Zong brings quite nominal social packages for the users who are fond of remaining active on social networking sites such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. If you do not browse more often and want to use data for social media only, these social packages are especially for you. The price is incredibly lower. These social packages are daily and monthly. The monthly social package is only for WhatsApp due to the increasing demand of WhatsApp users. Zong cares about your budget and wants you to stay connected with your friends on social platforms. Find the details below.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code Social Pack (Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter) Rs 10 + tax 100MB 24 Days Dial *6464# and follow on-screen instructions Classified Pack (Daraz, Lamudi, Kaymu, PakWheels & Carmudi) Rs 5 + tax 50MB 24 Hours Dial *6464# and follow the on-screen instructions Facebook Daily Rs 5 + tax 50MB 24 Hours Dial *6464# Social Pack (WhatsApp) Rs 30 + tax Unlimited 30 Days Dial *247# to subscribe for the offer.

Zong Weekly Internet Packages

Zong is always a step ahead to bring incredibly affordable internet packages for its valued customers. Like the daily internet packages, Zong offers different weekly internet packages for its subscribers. These internet bundles come with enough MBs to cover the heavy downloading and uploading for the whole week. However, there are no freebies included in them. But, at such an affordable price, these internet buckets are very attractive for the users. Check them below.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Freebies Activation Code De-activation Code Super Weekly Offer Rs 123 + tax 2.5GB 7 Days Dial *6464# and follow the on-screen instructions Automatically expire on 7th day midnight Super Weekly Plus Rs 164 + tax 7GB 7 Days Dial *20# Automatically expire on 7th day midnight Super Weekly Max Rs 201 + tax 25GB ( 10GB for 24 hours, 5GB for 4 AM to 4 PM, 10GB for YouTube) 7 Days Dial *220# Automatically expire on 7th day midnight Zong Shandaar Weekly Offer Rs 85 + tax 350MB 7 Days 50 off-net minutes, 1000 On-net minutes, 1000 SMS Dial *7# Automatically expire on 7th day midnight All-in-1 Weekly Rs 200 1000MB 7 Days 1000 On-net minutes, 40 Off-net minutes, 1000 SMS Dial *6464# and follow the on-screen instructions Automatically expire on 7th day midnight Haftawar Load Offer Rs 250 3000MB 7 Days 3000 On-net minutes, 80 Off-net minutes, 3000 SMS Dial *70# Automatically expire on 7th day midnight

*If you want to check the remaining volume of data, just dial *102# and press 4. It is not only specific to check the remaining data volume of weekly internet packages, but for all internet packages.

Zong Monthly Internet Packages

Zong brings numerous monthly internet volume buckets for users who upload and download frequently. So, the monthly data package makes them tension-free for the whole month. They do not require subscribing the internet offer again and again. Just subscribe for once and have a chill for the entire month. These internet bundles vary in price and time duration so that, you could avail your desired package in your convenient hours. Check the monthly internet offers by Zong.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Monthly Mini 150 Rs 50 + tax 150MB N/A 30 Days Dial *6464# then press 4 Automatically expires after 30 days Monthly Basic 500 Rs 150 + tax 500MB N/A 30 Day Dial *6464# and press 4 Automatically expires after 30 days Monthly Premium 3GB Rs 300 + tax 3GB N/A 30 Days Dial *6464# Automatically expires after 30 days Monthly Premium 30GB Rs 744 + tax 15GB for the entire month 15GB for YouTube + TikTok 30 Days Dial *6464# Automatically expires after 30 days Zong Super Card Rs 650 2500MB 2500 On-net minute, 150 Off-net minute, 2500 SMS, 1GB YouTube, Free WhatsApp 30 Days Dial *50# Automatically expires after 30 days

Zong Add-Ons

If you have consumed 80% of your data volume and still you have to download/upload. What you will do? To meet such critical situations, Zong brings “Add-on” offers. Zong offers two add-ons along with the above-given data bundles. If you have consumed 80% of your data volume, you are authorized to add some more MBs to your data volume. Here is how to subscribe to Add-ons

Add-On Price Volume Ad. Volume Activation Code Basic Add-on 10 Rs 30MB 10MB Type “ba” and send it to 6464 Premium Add-on 20 Rs 80MB 10MB Type “pa” and send it to 6464

Terms & Conditions

All of the above-discussed data packages are only for the prepaid users of Zong.

Zong Postpaid Internet Packages

If you are a postpaid customer of Zong, wow can Zong ignore your internet needs? The company also offers various data packages for its postpaid customers. Since the postpaid customers have to follow a billing cycle every month, the internet packages for them are based on 30 days. The amount is included in their next bill every month. However, they are not offered any daily or weekly internet bucket. They are offered all of the monthly internet buckets. Here they are.