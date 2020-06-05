With the advancement of telecommunications, everybody is in touch with his loved ones by using the mobile phone. Of course, people use to call each other to talk over important matters. It becomes necessary to select a suitable call package that could give them more minutes in less amount of money so that they could speak in detail.

That’s why all cellular companies are trying hard to win the goal. It is noteworthy, like all other telecom companies, Warid Telecom also brings the best call packages for its customers across the land. You can enjoy talking with your friends for hours by using any of them.

All of them are available in flexible hours. Hence, you can select the one that suits your needs.

Warid Hourly, Weekly Daily and Monthly Call Packages

Warid Hourly Call Packages

Sometimes, you need to call your friend to talk over a vital assignment or regarding exams. You do not use the phone often, but it is unavoidable to call your friend. In such a situation, Warid Hourly Call packages are exceedingly helpful. You can use any of them to talk with your mates without being worried about your budget. Warid is more conscious about your studies. Find below the details of Warid Hourly Call Packages. To begin with, there are different hourly call packages Warid is offering. They include the one that works for 24 hours and the other that is valid for a particular time. Select the one that suits your routine. Furthermore, you need to select the one that is affordable.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation & Status Warid Student Bundle Rs 4 Unlimited Minutes Unlimited Facebook usage 2 Hours (Not valid from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM) Dial *3000# Dial *320*4# to De-activate, Dial *320*2# for Status Warid 12 Ghantay Bundle Rs 6 250 Minutes None 24 Hours (Valid from 12AM to 12PM) Dial *281# Dial *281*4# to De-activate, Dial *281*2# for Status

Warid Daily & 2-Day Call Packages

Some people are fond of too much talking with their loved ones and friends, but they cannot visit them daily. For such people, Warid brings daily call packages. In the Hourly Packages, there are limited minutes and no freebies at all. But the daily call packages bring a lot of minutes and some freebies too. That’s why you can quench your habit of talking too much with your friends without being worried about the limited minutes. Furthermore, you can use these call packages at different times of the day.

Moreover, the price of these call packages is easily affordable for the customers. Warid Telecom has also introduced a 2-Day call package. It is mainly for the people who want to talk occasionally. Here is the detail about the daily and 2-Day call packages.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code *Jazz SIM Lagao Offer Rs 0.06 3000 Jazz/Warid Minutes (50 Minutes/day) Not valid between 6 PM - 10 PM 1500MBs (Not valid between 9 PM to 1 AM) and 3000 SMS 24 Hours (Valid for 60 Days) Dial *551# It automatically expires after 60 days Jazz Har Din Bundle Rs 21.51 500 On-net minutes 50MB 24 Hours Dial *114*4# Dial *114*4*4# to Unsubscribe and *114*4*2# to check the remaining volume Jazz Super Plus Rs 28 500 on-net minutes 500MB, 500 SMS, 5 off-net minutes 24 Hours Dial *558# Automatically expires Super F&F Offer Rs 10 Unlimited Calls to 1 Super F&F Jazz Number Unlimited SMS to 1 Super F&F Jazz Number 24 Hours Dial *141*F&F number# Automatically expires after 24 hours Jazz Day Bundle Rs 13 300 minutes 300 SMS, 20MB 24 Hours Dial *340# Automatically expires after 24 hours **Jazz Sindh Package (Selected Cities only) Rs 12 Unlimited On-net minutes 1500 SMS and 250MB 24 Hours Dial *522# Automatically expires at midnight the same day ***Jazz Punjab Package (Selected Cities Only) Rs 8.4 100 On-net minutes 100 SMS 24 Hours Dial *6000# Automatically expires at midnight the same day Jazz Apna Shehar Package (Selected Cities) Rs 10 Unlimited minutes 1500 SMS, 100MB 24 Hours Dial *229# Dial *229*4# to unsubscribe and Dial *229*2# for status Karachi Daily Hybrid Package (For Karachi only) Rs 12 Unlimited Minutes 1500 SMS, 250MB 24 Hours Dial *400# Dial *400*4# to unsubscribe and Dial *400*2 for Status ****LBC KPK (Selected Cities) Rs 12 Unlimited on-net minutes 1500 SMS, 100MB 24 Hours Dial *291# Dial *291*4# to unsubscribe and Dial *291*2# for Status Jazz Super Daily Offer Rs 17 300 Jazz Warid Minutes 150MB 24 hours Dial *212# Dial *212*4# to de-activate

Warid Weekly Call Packages

Warid does not ignore the people who want to activate a stable call package for about one week. They rely on their telecommunication company, and Warid brings attractive call packages for them. It introduces a combination of a lot of minutes with the internet data and SMS to make its customers glad. So, the people who want to get some freebies with a call package in a few rupees will love the combinations Warid brings for them. Here is the detail about Warid weekly call packages.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Jazz Haftawar Offer Rs 85 1000 Jazz/Warid minutes 100MBs and 1000 SMS 24 hours (Valid for 7 days) Dial *407# Dial *407*4# for De-activation, *407*3# for Info Haftawar All-Rounder Offer Rs 113 1000 Jazz/Warid minutes 250MB, 1000 SMS, 50 off-net minutes 24 hours (Valid for 7 days) Dial *747# Automatically expires Jazz All Network Package Rs 155 1000 Jazz/Warid minutes 1GB, 1000 SMS, 50 Minutes for Other Networks 24 hours (Valid for 7 days) Dial *700# Dial *700*4# to de-activate and Dial *700*3# to check the remaining volume Weekly Super Duper Offer Rs 199 1500 Jazz/Warid minutes 3GB, 1500 SMS, 50 Minutes for Other Networks 24 hours (Valid for 7 days) Dial *770# Dial *770# to check status. Automatically expires after 7 days Jazz 4G SIM Offer Get a New SIM 400 On-net minutes, 4000 SMS, 4GB 7 Days Dial *443*30# Dial *117*89*3# for Info, Dial *117*89*4# for De-activation Weekly Hybrid Rs 115 1000 Jazz/Warid minutes 1000 SMS, 500MB, 20 off-net minutes 7 Days Dial *407# Dial *407*4# to de-activate, dial *407*3# for info 25th Anniversary Offer Rs 250 5000 Jazz/Warid minutes 10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM), 5000 SMS, 50 off-net minutes 7 Days Dial *505# Dial *505*4# to Unsubscribe Sindh Haftawar Offer Rs 237 5000 Jazz/Warid minutes 10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM), 5000 SMS, 50 off-net minutes 7 Days Dial *406# Dial *406*4# to Unsubscribe Chiniot Weekly Hybrid Offer Rs 130 1500 Jazz/Warid minutes 1.5GB, 1500 SMS, 50 off-net minutes 7 Days Dial *664# Automatically expires *Sindh Rabta Offer Rs 53.3 1000 Jazz/Warid minutes None 7 Days Dial *766# Automatically expires Sargodha Weekly Offer Rs 88.9 200 Jazz/Warid minutes 200MB, 200 SMS 7 Days Dial *627# Automatically expires Mandi Bahauddin Offer Rs 53.3 2500 Jazz/Warid minutes 2.5GB, 2500 SMS, 25 off-net minutes 7 Days Dial *565# Automatically expires

Warid Monthly Call Packages

Warid brings very affordable call packages for its customers who want to remain in touch with their friends and family members all the time throughout the month. Again, Warid wins the race by introducing alluring call packages combined with off-net minutes, SMS and data package. The customers can get these combinations in the lowest rates. So, the people with an average budget can also enjoy using these call packages. Find below the details about Warid Monthly Call Packages.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Monthly Hybrid Bundle Rs 444 10,000 Jazz and Warid minutes (Daily limit 333 minutes) 1GB and 1000 SMS, 50 off-net 30 Days Dial *430# Dial *430*4# Monthly Super Duper Offer Rs 533 3000 Jazz & Warid minutes 3GB, 3000 SMS, 100 Off-net minutes 30 Days Dial *706# Dial *706*2# to check Status Monthly Super Duper Plus offer Rs 889 4000 Jazz & Warid minutes 8GB, 4000 SMS, 200 Off-net Minutes 30 Days Dial *707# Dial *707*4# to De-activate, Dial *707*2# for Status, Dial *707*3# for Info Monthly Super Duper Card Rs 600 2000 Jazz/Warid min 2000 SMS, 150 Off-net min, 2GB 30 Days Dial *601# Automatically expires Shahdadkot Monthly Offer Rs 300 2000 Jazz/Warid minutes 2GB, 200 off-net minutes, 4000 SMS 30 Days Dial *873# Automatically expires DG Khan Monthly Offer Rs 300 2000 Jazz/Warid minutes 2GB, 200 off-net minutes, 4000 SMS 30 Days Dial *705# Automatically expires

