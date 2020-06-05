With the advancement of telecommunications, everybody is in touch with his loved ones by using the mobile phone. Of course, people use to call each other to talk over important matters. It becomes necessary to select a suitable call package that could give them more minutes in less amount of money so that they could speak in detail.
That’s why all cellular companies are trying hard to win the goal. It is noteworthy, like all other telecom companies, Warid Telecom also brings the best call packages for its customers across the land. You can enjoy talking with your friends for hours by using any of them.
All of them are available in flexible hours. Hence, you can select the one that suits your needs.
Warid Hourly, Weekly Daily and Monthly Call Packages
Warid Hourly Call Packages
Sometimes, you need to call your friend to talk over a vital assignment or regarding exams. You do not use the phone often, but it is unavoidable to call your friend. In such a situation, Warid Hourly Call packages are exceedingly helpful. You can use any of them to talk with your mates without being worried about your budget. Warid is more conscious about your studies. Find below the details of Warid Hourly Call Packages. To begin with, there are different hourly call packages Warid is offering. They include the one that works for 24 hours and the other that is valid for a particular time. Select the one that suits your routine. Furthermore, you need to select the one that is affordable.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation & Status
|Warid Student Bundle
|Rs 4
|Unlimited Minutes
|Unlimited Facebook usage
|2 Hours (Not valid from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM)
|Dial *3000#
|Dial *320*4# to De-activate, Dial *320*2# for Status
|Warid 12 Ghantay Bundle
|Rs 6
|250 Minutes
|None
|24 Hours (Valid from 12AM to 12PM)
|Dial *281#
|Dial *281*4# to De-activate, Dial *281*2# for Status
Warid Daily & 2-Day Call Packages
Some people are fond of too much talking with their loved ones and friends, but they cannot visit them daily. For such people, Warid brings daily call packages. In the Hourly Packages, there are limited minutes and no freebies at all. But the daily call packages bring a lot of minutes and some freebies too. That’s why you can quench your habit of talking too much with your friends without being worried about the limited minutes. Furthermore, you can use these call packages at different times of the day.
Moreover, the price of these call packages is easily affordable for the customers. Warid Telecom has also introduced a 2-Day call package. It is mainly for the people who want to talk occasionally. Here is the detail about the daily and 2-Day call packages.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|*Jazz SIM Lagao Offer
|Rs 0.06
|3000 Jazz/Warid Minutes (50 Minutes/day) Not valid between 6 PM - 10 PM
|1500MBs (Not valid between 9 PM to 1 AM) and 3000 SMS
|24 Hours (Valid for 60 Days)
|Dial *551#
|It automatically expires after 60 days
|Jazz Har Din Bundle
|Rs 21.51
|500 On-net minutes
|50MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *114*4#
|Dial *114*4*4# to Unsubscribe and *114*4*2# to check the remaining volume
|Jazz Super Plus
|Rs 28
|500 on-net minutes
|500MB, 500 SMS, 5 off-net minutes
|24 Hours
|Dial *558#
|Automatically expires
|Super F&F Offer
|Rs 10
|Unlimited Calls to 1 Super F&F Jazz Number
|Unlimited SMS to 1 Super F&F Jazz Number
|24 Hours
|Dial *141*F&F number#
|Automatically expires after 24 hours
|Jazz Day Bundle
|Rs 13
|300 minutes
|300 SMS, 20MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *340#
|Automatically expires after 24 hours
|**Jazz Sindh Package (Selected Cities only)
|Rs 12
|Unlimited On-net minutes
|1500 SMS and 250MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *522#
|Automatically expires at midnight the same day
|***Jazz Punjab Package (Selected Cities Only)
|Rs 8.4
|100 On-net minutes
|100 SMS
|24 Hours
|Dial *6000#
|Automatically expires at midnight the same day
|Jazz Apna Shehar Package (Selected Cities)
|Rs 10
|Unlimited minutes
|1500 SMS, 100MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *229#
|Dial *229*4# to unsubscribe and Dial *229*2# for status
|Karachi Daily Hybrid Package (For Karachi only)
|Rs 12
|Unlimited Minutes
|1500 SMS, 250MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *400#
|Dial *400*4# to unsubscribe and Dial *400*2 for Status
|****LBC KPK (Selected Cities)
|Rs 12
|Unlimited on-net minutes
|1500 SMS, 100MB
|24 Hours
|Dial *291#
|Dial *291*4# to unsubscribe and Dial *291*2# for Status
|Jazz Super Daily Offer
|Rs 17
|300 Jazz Warid Minutes
|150MB
|24 hours
|Dial *212#
|Dial *212*4# to de-activate
Warid Weekly Call Packages
Warid does not ignore the people who want to activate a stable call package for about one week. They rely on their telecommunication company, and Warid brings attractive call packages for them. It introduces a combination of a lot of minutes with the internet data and SMS to make its customers glad. So, the people who want to get some freebies with a call package in a few rupees will love the combinations Warid brings for them. Here is the detail about Warid weekly call packages.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Jazz Haftawar Offer
|Rs 85
|1000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|100MBs and 1000 SMS
|24 hours (Valid for 7 days)
|Dial *407#
|Dial *407*4# for De-activation, *407*3# for Info
|Haftawar All-Rounder Offer
|Rs 113
|1000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|250MB, 1000 SMS, 50 off-net minutes
|24 hours (Valid for 7 days)
|Dial *747#
|Automatically expires
|Jazz All Network Package
|Rs 155
|1000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|1GB, 1000 SMS, 50 Minutes for Other Networks
|24 hours (Valid for 7 days)
|Dial *700#
|Dial *700*4# to de-activate and Dial *700*3# to check the remaining volume
|Weekly Super Duper Offer
|Rs 199
|1500 Jazz/Warid minutes
|3GB, 1500 SMS, 50 Minutes for Other Networks
|24 hours (Valid for 7 days)
|Dial *770#
|Dial *770# to check status. Automatically expires after 7 days
|Jazz 4G SIM Offer
|Get a New SIM
|400 On-net minutes,
|4000 SMS, 4GB
|7 Days
|Dial *443*30#
|Dial *117*89*3# for Info, Dial *117*89*4# for De-activation
|Weekly Hybrid
|Rs 115
|1000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|1000 SMS, 500MB, 20 off-net minutes
|7 Days
|Dial *407#
|Dial *407*4# to de-activate, dial *407*3# for info
|25th Anniversary Offer
|Rs 250
|5000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM), 5000 SMS, 50 off-net minutes
|7 Days
|Dial *505#
|Dial *505*4# to Unsubscribe
|Sindh Haftawar Offer
|Rs 237
|5000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM), 5000 SMS, 50 off-net minutes
|7 Days
|Dial *406#
|Dial *406*4# to Unsubscribe
|Chiniot Weekly Hybrid Offer
|Rs 130
|1500 Jazz/Warid minutes
|1.5GB, 1500 SMS, 50 off-net minutes
|7 Days
|Dial *664#
|Automatically expires
|*Sindh Rabta Offer
|Rs 53.3
|1000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|None
|7 Days
|Dial *766#
|Automatically expires
|Sargodha Weekly Offer
|Rs 88.9
|200 Jazz/Warid minutes
|200MB, 200 SMS
|7 Days
|Dial *627#
|Automatically expires
|Mandi Bahauddin Offer
|Rs 53.3
|2500 Jazz/Warid minutes
|2.5GB, 2500 SMS, 25 off-net minutes
|7 Days
|Dial *565#
|Automatically expires
Warid Monthly Call Packages
Warid brings very affordable call packages for its customers who want to remain in touch with their friends and family members all the time throughout the month. Again, Warid wins the race by introducing alluring call packages combined with off-net minutes, SMS and data package. The customers can get these combinations in the lowest rates. So, the people with an average budget can also enjoy using these call packages. Find below the details about Warid Monthly Call Packages.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Monthly Hybrid Bundle
|Rs 444
|10,000 Jazz and Warid minutes (Daily limit 333 minutes)
|1GB and 1000 SMS, 50 off-net
|30 Days
|Dial *430#
|Dial *430*4#
|Monthly Super Duper Offer
|Rs 533
|3000 Jazz & Warid minutes
|3GB, 3000 SMS, 100 Off-net minutes
|30 Days
|Dial *706#
|Dial *706*2# to check Status
|Monthly Super Duper Plus offer
|Rs 889
|4000 Jazz & Warid minutes
|8GB, 4000 SMS, 200 Off-net Minutes
|30 Days
|Dial *707#
|Dial *707*4# to De-activate, Dial *707*2# for Status, Dial *707*3# for Info
|Monthly Super Duper Card
|Rs 600
|2000 Jazz/Warid min
|2000 SMS, 150 Off-net min, 2GB
|30 Days
|Dial *601#
|Automatically expires
|Shahdadkot Monthly Offer
|Rs 300
|2000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|2GB, 200 off-net minutes, 4000 SMS
|30 Days
|Dial *873#
|Automatically expires
|DG Khan Monthly Offer
|Rs 300
|2000 Jazz/Warid minutes
|2GB, 200 off-net minutes, 4000 SMS
|30 Days
|Dial *705#
|Automatically expires
