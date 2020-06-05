As you know that Warid and Jazz have emerged and make the United telecom known as PMCL that is Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited. Even after merging with Jazz, Warid is providing the best telecom services to its customers. Being a Warid user, you will be expecting outstanding SMS, Call and Internet packages from your cellular company. Warid never disappointed its valued customers in this context.

Here, I am going to discuss Warid SMS Packages to let you know about its different affordable packages. Warid brings a variety of SMS packages whether daily, weekly or monthly for its customers. The more interesting fact, these packages are available in different combinations and solely at different times of the day. So, you can use any of them according to your convenience. Let’s move to the list to know which one is for you.

Warid all SMS Packages start here

Warid Daily SMS Packages

Warid gives you flexible SMS packages in its Daily SMS Offers. If you are not very fond of chatting, these packages are for you. Sometimes, you feel that you should discuss something vital but personal. And you do not want to talk it on call due to the presence of other people. In such situations, daily SMS package is hugely helpful. It gives you the opportunity to discuss your desired things without being noticed by other people sitting around you. Warid brings four different offers in Daily SMS Packages. Find below the price, volume and other details of every SMS package.

SMS Package Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Daily SMS + WhatsApp Package Rs 7.2 1800 SMS 10MBs for WhatsApp only 24 Hours (Valid for one day) Dial *334# Dial *334*4# *Apna Shehar Package Rs 10 1500 SMS Unlimited On-net minutes, 100MB (4G) Same day Midnight Dial *229# to activate Dial *229*4# **Daily Hybrid Karachi Package Rs 14 1500 SMS 250MB, Unlimited minutes Same day Midnight Dial *400# Automatically expires at the same day midnight ***Super F&F Package Rs 10 Unlimited SMS Unlimited On-net minutes Same day Midnight Dial *141*F&F Number# Dial *141*4# Day Bundle Rs 13 300 SMS 300 on-net minutes, 20MB Same day Midnight Dial *340# Automatically expires KPK Daily Offer Rs 14 1500 SMS Unlimited on-net minutes, 100MB Same day Midnight Dial *522# Automatically expires Sindh Daily Offer Rs 14 1500 SMS Unlimited on-net minutes, 250MB Same Day Midnight Dial *522# Automatically expires Punjab Daily Offer Rs 10 100 SMS 100 on-net minutes Same day Midnight Dial *6000# Automatically expires

Warid Weekly SMS Packages

Along with the daily SMS packages, Warid brings some very handsome weekly SMS offers for its valued customers. These are valid at different times of the day, and that’s why suit everybody’s needs. If you use the SMS service frequently, skip using a daily SMS package. Instead of them, select the one from weekly SMS offers. You will love using any of them because they suit your budget. Some of them come with the combination of internet data and free off-net or on-net minutes. Some packages come with the combination of WhatsApp data because Warid knows how to make you please with affordable combinations of offers. Here is the detail of these SMS packages.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Weekly Bundle-Once Off Rs 15 1500 SMS to all networks 25MBs (Only for WhatsApp) 7 days Dial *101*1*07# Dial *101*4*07# to De-activate, Dial *101*2*07# for Status, Dial *101*3*07# for Info Jazz Haftawar Offer Rs 85 1000 SMS to all networks 1000 On-net minutes, 100MBs 7 Days Dial *407# Dial *407*4# *Haftawar All Rounder Package Rs 113 1000 SMS to all networks 1000 On-net minutes, 50 Off-net minutes, 250MB 7 Days Dial *747# Automatically expires after 7 days Weekly All Network Package Rs 175 1000 SMS to all networks 1000 On-net minutes, 50 Off-net minutes, 1GB 7 Days Dial *700# Dial *700*4# Weekly Super Duper Offer Rs 224 1500 SMS 1500 on-net, 50 Off-net minutes, 3GB, 7 Days Dial *770# Automatically expires 25th Anniversary Offer Rs 250 5000 SMS 5000 on-net, 50 off-net minutes, 10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM) 7 Days Dial *505# Automatically expires Weekly WhatsApp + SMS offer Rs 23 1500 SMS 25MB for WhatsApp 7 Days Dial *101*1*07# Dial *101*4*07# Weekly Hybrid Rs 130 1000 SMS 1000 on-net minutes, 20 off-net minutes, 500MB 7 Days Dial *407# Dial *407*4# Mandi Bahauddin Weekly Offer Rs 53.3 2500 SMS 2500 on-net minutes, 25 off-net minutes, 2.5GB 7 Days Dial *565*2# Automatically expires Sargodha Weekly Offer Rs 88.9 200 SMS 200 on-net minutes, 200MB 7 Days Dial *627# Automatically expires Chiniot Weekly Hybrid Offer Rs 130 1500 SMS 1500 on-net minutes, 50 off-net minutes, 1.5GB 7 Days Dial *664# Automatically expires Sindh Haftawar Offer Rs 237 5000 SMS 5000 on-net minutes, 50 off-net minutes, 10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM) 7 Days Dial *406# Dial *406*4#

Warid Monthly SMS Packages

Some Warid users love chatting with their loved ones and friends. They do not want to use calling service. Instead of it, they enjoy chatting with them and send informative messages to their contacts on a daily basis. Besides, they do not want to follow the subscription daily or weekly. For them, Warid brings alluring monthly SMS packages. Being a Warid user, you will love using any of these packages. There are lots of free SMS to all networks.

Furthermore, these packages come with some combinations of WhatsApp data, browsing data, and off-net and on-net minutes. That’s why; you will love using any of these packages. Find below the details regarding these offers.

Package Name Price Volume Freebies Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Jazz Unlimited Monthly SMS Package Rs 70 12000 SMS to all networks 5000 MB for WhatsApp only 1 Month Dial *101*1*02# Dial *101*4*02# for De-activation, Dial *101*3*02# for Info, Dial *101*2*02# for Status Jazz Monthly Hybrid Bundle Rs 500 1,000 SMS 10,000 On-net minutes (Daily limit 333 minutes), 50 off-net minutes, 1GB 30 Days Dial *430# Dial *430*4# Jazz Super Duper Monthly Package Rs 600 3000 SMS to all networks 3000 On-net minutes, 100 Off-net minutes, 3GB 1 Month Dial *706# Dial *706*4# Jazz Monthly All Rounder Package Rs 499 1500 SMS to all networks 200 All Networks minutes, 5GB data 1 Month Dial *2000# Automatically expires after one month Jazz Super Duper Card Rs 600 2000 SMS to all networks 2000 on-net minutes, 150 off-net minutes, 2000MB 1 Month Dial *601# Automatically expires after one month Monthly Super Duper Plus Rs 1000 4000 SMS to all networks 4000 On-net minutes, 200 Off-net minutes, 8GB 1 Month Dial *707# To unsubscribe Dial *707*4#, To check Status Dial *707*2# Shahdadkot Monthly Offer Rs 338 4000 SMS 2000 on-net, 200 off-net minutes, 2GB 1 Month Dial *873# Automatically expires Monthly WhatsApp & SMS Rs 79 12000 SMS 5GB for WhatsApp 1 Month Dial *101*1*02# Dial *101*4*02# to de-activate DG Khan Monthly Offer Rs 338 4000 SMS 2000 on-net minutes, 200 off-net minutes, 2GB 1 Month Dial *705# Automatically expires

Well, guys! All of the above discussed Warid SMS Packages are available currently. If I have missed any of them, just let us know in the comments below. If you find your desired package here, leave a like.

