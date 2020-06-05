As you know that Warid and Jazz have emerged and make the United telecom known as PMCL that is Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited. Even after merging with Jazz, Warid is providing the best telecom services to its customers. Being a Warid user, you will be expecting outstanding SMS, Call and Internet packages from your cellular company. Warid never disappointed its valued customers in this context.
Here, I am going to discuss Warid SMS Packages to let you know about its different affordable packages. Warid brings a variety of SMS packages whether daily, weekly or monthly for its customers. The more interesting fact, these packages are available in different combinations and solely at different times of the day. So, you can use any of them according to your convenience. Let’s move to the list to know which one is for you.
Warid all SMS Packages start here
Warid Daily SMS Packages
Warid gives you flexible SMS packages in its Daily SMS Offers. If you are not very fond of chatting, these packages are for you. Sometimes, you feel that you should discuss something vital but personal. And you do not want to talk it on call due to the presence of other people. In such situations, daily SMS package is hugely helpful. It gives you the opportunity to discuss your desired things without being noticed by other people sitting around you. Warid brings four different offers in Daily SMS Packages. Find below the price, volume and other details of every SMS package.
|SMS Package
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Daily SMS + WhatsApp Package
|Rs 7.2
|1800 SMS
|10MBs for WhatsApp only
|24 Hours (Valid for one day)
|Dial *334#
|Dial *334*4#
|*Apna Shehar Package
|Rs 10
|1500 SMS
|Unlimited On-net minutes, 100MB (4G)
|Same day Midnight
|Dial *229# to activate
|Dial *229*4#
|**Daily Hybrid Karachi Package
|Rs 14
|1500 SMS
|250MB, Unlimited minutes
|Same day Midnight
|Dial *400#
|Automatically expires at the same day midnight
|***Super F&F Package
|Rs 10
|Unlimited SMS
|Unlimited On-net minutes
|Same day Midnight
|Dial *141*F&F Number#
|Dial *141*4#
|Day Bundle
|Rs 13
|300 SMS
|300 on-net minutes, 20MB
|Same day Midnight
|Dial *340#
|Automatically expires
|KPK Daily Offer
|Rs 14
|1500 SMS
|Unlimited on-net minutes, 100MB
|Same day Midnight
|Dial *522#
|Automatically expires
|Sindh Daily Offer
|Rs 14
|1500 SMS
|Unlimited on-net minutes, 250MB
|Same Day Midnight
|Dial *522#
|Automatically expires
|Punjab Daily Offer
|Rs 10
|100 SMS
|100 on-net minutes
|Same day Midnight
|Dial *6000#
|Automatically expires
Warid Weekly SMS Packages
Along with the daily SMS packages, Warid brings some very handsome weekly SMS offers for its valued customers. These are valid at different times of the day, and that’s why suit everybody’s needs. If you use the SMS service frequently, skip using a daily SMS package. Instead of them, select the one from weekly SMS offers. You will love using any of them because they suit your budget. Some of them come with the combination of internet data and free off-net or on-net minutes. Some packages come with the combination of WhatsApp data because Warid knows how to make you please with affordable combinations of offers. Here is the detail of these SMS packages.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Weekly Bundle-Once Off
|Rs 15
|1500 SMS to all networks
|25MBs (Only for WhatsApp)
|7 days
|Dial *101*1*07#
|Dial *101*4*07# to De-activate, Dial *101*2*07# for Status, Dial *101*3*07# for Info
|Jazz Haftawar Offer
|Rs 85
|1000 SMS to all networks
|1000 On-net minutes, 100MBs
|7 Days
|Dial *407#
|Dial *407*4#
|*Haftawar All Rounder Package
|Rs 113
|1000 SMS to all networks
|1000 On-net minutes, 50 Off-net minutes, 250MB
|7 Days
|Dial *747#
|Automatically expires after 7 days
|Weekly All Network Package
|Rs 175
|1000 SMS to all networks
|1000 On-net minutes, 50 Off-net minutes, 1GB
|7 Days
|Dial *700#
|Dial *700*4#
|Weekly Super Duper Offer
|Rs 224
|1500 SMS
|1500 on-net, 50 Off-net minutes, 3GB,
|7 Days
|Dial *770#
|Automatically expires
|25th Anniversary Offer
|Rs 250
|5000 SMS
|5000 on-net, 50 off-net minutes, 10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)
|7 Days
|Dial *505#
|Automatically expires
|Weekly WhatsApp + SMS offer
|Rs 23
|1500 SMS
|25MB for WhatsApp
|7 Days
|Dial *101*1*07#
|Dial *101*4*07#
|Weekly Hybrid
|Rs 130
|1000 SMS
|1000 on-net minutes, 20 off-net minutes, 500MB
|7 Days
|Dial *407#
|Dial *407*4#
|Mandi Bahauddin Weekly Offer
|Rs 53.3
|2500 SMS
|2500 on-net minutes, 25 off-net minutes, 2.5GB
|7 Days
|Dial *565*2#
|Automatically expires
|Sargodha Weekly Offer
|Rs 88.9
|200 SMS
|200 on-net minutes, 200MB
|7 Days
|Dial *627#
|Automatically expires
|Chiniot Weekly Hybrid Offer
|Rs 130
|1500 SMS
|1500 on-net minutes, 50 off-net minutes, 1.5GB
|7 Days
|Dial *664#
|Automatically expires
|Sindh Haftawar Offer
|Rs 237
|5000 SMS
|5000 on-net minutes, 50 off-net minutes, 10GB (5GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)
|7 Days
|Dial *406#
|Dial *406*4#
Warid Monthly SMS Packages
Some Warid users love chatting with their loved ones and friends. They do not want to use calling service. Instead of it, they enjoy chatting with them and send informative messages to their contacts on a daily basis. Besides, they do not want to follow the subscription daily or weekly. For them, Warid brings alluring monthly SMS packages. Being a Warid user, you will love using any of these packages. There are lots of free SMS to all networks.
Furthermore, these packages come with some combinations of WhatsApp data, browsing data, and off-net and on-net minutes. That’s why; you will love using any of these packages. Find below the details regarding these offers.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Freebies
|Duration
|Activation Code
|De-activation Code
|Jazz Unlimited Monthly SMS Package
|Rs 70
|12000 SMS to all networks
|5000 MB for WhatsApp only
|1 Month
|Dial *101*1*02#
|Dial *101*4*02# for De-activation, Dial *101*3*02# for Info, Dial *101*2*02# for Status
|Jazz Monthly Hybrid Bundle
|Rs 500
|1,000 SMS
|10,000 On-net minutes (Daily limit 333 minutes), 50 off-net minutes, 1GB
|30 Days
|Dial *430#
|Dial *430*4#
|Jazz Super Duper Monthly Package
|Rs 600
|3000 SMS to all networks
|3000 On-net minutes, 100 Off-net minutes, 3GB
|1 Month
|Dial *706#
|Dial *706*4#
|Jazz Monthly All Rounder Package
|Rs 499
|1500 SMS to all networks
|200 All Networks minutes, 5GB data
|1 Month
|Dial *2000#
|Automatically expires after one month
|Jazz Super Duper Card
|Rs 600
|2000 SMS to all networks
|2000 on-net minutes, 150 off-net minutes, 2000MB
|1 Month
|Dial *601#
|Automatically expires after one month
|Monthly Super Duper Plus
|Rs 1000
|4000 SMS to all networks
|4000 On-net minutes, 200 Off-net minutes, 8GB
|1 Month
|Dial *707#
|To unsubscribe Dial *707*4#, To check Status Dial *707*2#
|Shahdadkot Monthly Offer
|Rs 338
|4000 SMS
|2000 on-net, 200 off-net minutes, 2GB
|1 Month
|Dial *873#
|Automatically expires
|Monthly WhatsApp & SMS
|Rs 79
|12000 SMS
|5GB for WhatsApp
|1 Month
|Dial *101*1*02#
|Dial *101*4*02# to de-activate
|DG Khan Monthly Offer
|Rs 338
|4000 SMS
|2000 on-net minutes, 200 off-net minutes, 2GB
|1 Month
|Dial *705#
|Automatically expires
Well, guys! All of the above discussed Warid SMS Packages are available currently. If I have missed any of them, just let us know in the comments below. If you find your desired package here, leave a like.
14 thoughts on “Warid SMS Packages: Daily, Weekly & Monthly [Prepaid Customers]”
Warid weekly SMS package with WhatsApp is not for 13.13. Its for Rs. 15 per week to make it consistent with same offer of Jazz.
How do you use the whatsapp mb in these packages?
Please anyone tell how can i use what’s app pakage in warid monthly bundle
I used the same package.. just activate the package by dialing *101*1*02#, total amount of Rs 60 will be deducted and whatsapp and sms package both includes in this
U r rite
this is not 60 rupees now the rate is rs 70 which was not intimated by the company this is unfair
yes, now this is in RS:70…..
Warid was my best network but Now i am changing Warid sim because they combine both networks Jazz + Warid.
Kindly Update your SMS Bundle Activation code it is not working
(*101*1*07#) also receive the call in customer care i tried 3,4 times
it’s not Rs.60 now it has been Rs.70 which is unfair and looted us.
there is monopoly of just 5 Companies in telecom sector