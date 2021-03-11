Shab-e-Miraj Quotes, SMS, Dua, Nawafil and Status 2021

Shab-e-Miraj is an Islamic event. The Muslims celebrate it on 27th Rajab every year. The Muslims from all over the world particularly from Asian countries celebrate it with great religious fervor. They offer special prayers, nawafil and recite particular ayah to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty. On this sacred night, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was taken to the Throne of Allah Almighty by riding on “Al-Buraq,” a heavenly animal.

The religious scholars explain the importance of this night in their special sermons on this night. The people start gathering in mosques after Isha prayer and offer nawafil and recite Holy Quran till Fajar prayer. It is a common tradition of the Muslims to keep fasting in the day time after the special prayers for the whole night. Fasting is proved from Ahadees. Hazrat Abu Hurairah Radiallah A’nhu stated: “Rasool Allah (PBUH) said that whoever fasted on 27th Rajab, will get the Deeds of 60 Months Fasts.”

Shab-e-Miraj Quotes

The Muslims from all over the world use to send inspiring quotes on this night to remind the people to remember them in their prayers. The beautiful quotes on this sacred night remind us of the importance of Shab-e-Miraj. Here, I am listing some inspiring quotes for this occasion. Check the list and select any of them to share with your friends.

“Nothing can change your destiny, Except Dua to Allah.”

“Wazu se Shakal, Quran se Aqal, aur Allah k Zikar se Dil Paak Hota Hai.”

“Don’t Rush Your Salaah for Anything, Because, You’re Standing in front of the One Who is Incharge of Whatever You’re Rushing for.”

“Ask for His forgiveness not only for yourself but for myself, all Muslims and the people living in the silent cities (graveyards).”

“Agar Chahte ho k Khuda Mile, to Wo Karo jis se Dua Mile.” Remember me in Prayers.

“Shab-e-Miraj is a night of forgiveness. Ask for Allah’s Mercy on this Blessed Night.”

“Shab-e-Miraj is a blessed night when the Angels Celebrate Eid in the heavens. Let’s be a part of this night by offering prayers. Keep me alive in prayers.”

“It is the time when Allah Almighty is fully attentive to us. Pray, Pray and Pray to forgiveness for all Muslims live or departed.”

Shab-e-Miraj SMS

The people use to share SMS to their friends and family members to remind them of this greatly blessed night. Here are some inspiring SMS you can send to your relatives to show them your respect and passion for Shab-e-Miraj.

‘”JiBreeL E AmeeN Ye KehTy Chaley Aaye….!! “ArshiYon TumHrey Bhaag JageY….!! “TazeeM Ko Sab Ho JaO KhareY…!! “MehBooB Hamara AawaT HaI….!! +–ShaB E MiraJ–+’

‘Meri toti photi ibadaton ko aisy kr Qabul ay “RABBe-KARIM” K sajdy mn jaoun to mjhse juray hr rishty ki Duayn qabul ho jayn… Aamin… Shab-e-Meraj mubarik’

‘Aaj Q ye aasmaan sajaya jaraha he. lagta he koi mhemaan bulaya jaraha he. jannat me Q khari he sajdaj k ye sawari. aisa kon he jis k liye fizao ko mehkaya jaraha he. kis ki he aamad aaj aasmano k sar pr. bohot dair se chand b muskuraye jaraha he. Aaj paigambar b khare saf bandh k intaizar e imaam . wo kon he jo paigambaro ko namaz pharahane aaraha he. jab pucha kisi ne kon he wo zaat khuda se. khuda ne kaha mera mehboob MUHAMMAD (S.A.W) Aarha he.’

“Agar Qismat mein sub kuch likh dia jata, To ALLAH say maira jo rishta DUA ka hai, wo kon nibhata”? SHAB-E-MIRAAJ MUBARIK’

My dear friends and family, please forgive me if I hurt you in my life, either directly or indirectly. Shab-e-Miraj is the night of forgiveness.

“Us Raaste ka Musafir Bana Maula, Jis ki Manzil Dono Jahan ki Kamyabi Hai.” Remember in Prayers. Happy Shab-e-Miraj.

Wo Ata Kare to Shukar Uska, Wo Na De to malal Nahi Mere Rabb k Faislay Kamal Hain, In Faislo Mien Sawaal Nahi Koi Sajda Aisa Mil Jaye Main sar Jhukaoon Rabb Mil Jaye, Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak Ho. Remember me in prayers.

Oh Allah! Open to me The Doors of Your Mercy on This Blessed Night Happy Shab-e-Miraj

Laakhon Darood Un Par Jinki Badaulat! Rehman Mila, Quran Mila, Imaan Mila Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak ho

Thori si Ibaadat Bohat sa Sila Deti hai Kabhi Kabhi Choti si Dua Arsh Hila Deti Hai Duaaon Mien Yaad Rakhna! Happy Shab-e-Miraj

Rehmaton ki Hai Ye Raat Namazon Ka Rakhna Sath Manwa Lena Rab Se Har Bat Duaon Mien Rakhna Yaad Mubarak Ho Aap ko Shab-e-Miraj

Rab-e-Kainaat Se Dua Hai Ke Allah Pak Har Dukh, Burai, Gham, Pareshani, Bimaari, Aur Nuqsaan se Aap ko aur Hum Sub ko Bachaaye. Aameen Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak Ho

Shab-e-Miraj Dua & Nafal

There are a lot of Duas you can recite in this blessed night. I have selected a few that are authentic according to the Muslim Scholars. You can recite Quran, Duas and Darood Pak to show your gratitude towards Allah Almighty that He has created you as a Muslim.

Offer 12 Nawafil in this night (2 Raka’at at a time) and then recite the following dua. Recite “5th Kalma “Astaghfirullaha Rabbi Min Kulli Zambin Wa Attoobu Ilaih.” 100 times. Recite 3rd Kalima 10 times 4th Kalima 10 times Darood Sharif 100 Times

10 Raka’at Nafal (2 Raka’at x 5) Recite Surah Fatiha one time and Ayatul Kursi 3 times, Surah Ikhlas 5 times in every Raka’at.

12 Raka’at Nafal (2 Raka’at x 5) Surah Fatiha one time, Surah Qadar 3 times (in first four Nawafil) Recite “La Illaha Illalahul Malikul Haqqul Mubin” 70 Times. Surah Fatiha one time, Surah Nasar 3 times (In next four nawafil in every Raka’at) Recite “Iyaka Qawiyyun Mu’minun Wahidun Dalilun Bihaqqi Iyyaka Na’budu Wa Iyyaka Nastaeen.” 70 Times.

Pray 12 Raka’at (12 cycles) in this night. In every Raka’at recite Surah Fatihah and any other Surah from the Quran. (Means: Recite 12 Raka’at with four Salams, 2 Raka’at at a time) After that recite this 100 times (After completion of 12 Raka’at’s): “SubHan Allaahi Wal Hamdulillahi Wa Laa ilaah illal Laaho Wallah Hoo Akbar.” “Astagfirullah” 100 times Durood Sharif 100 times. (Any Durood you know) And after that, make Dua for yourself and all the Muslims.

6 Rakaats — (2×3 Rak’at) Method: Recite Suratul Fatiha one time and Suratul Ikhlas seven times in each raka’at after finishing recite Darood-e-Paak fifty times. Benefits: The necessities of this word and hereafter will be fulfilled, and seventy thousand sins will be forgiven, Insha Allah.

On 27th Rajab, After Zohar Namaz, You need to Recite 4 Rakaat Nafal Namaz by following the pattern given below. In the first Raka’at, After Surah Fatiha, Recite Surah Qadar (3 Times) In the second Raka’at, After Surah Fatiha, Recite Surah Ikhlaas (3 Times) In the third Raka’at, After Surah Fatiha, Recite Surah Falak (3 Times) In the fourth Raka’at, After Surah Fatiha, Recite Surah Naas (3 Times) Now, recite Darood Sharif 100 times and make Dua.

Shab-e-Miraj Status

The people observe this night by sending SMS, inspiring quotes and also by offering special prayers and nawafil. However, to display a beautiful status on this night will also instigate other people to offer prayers. So, you can set an inspiring status to urge others for offering prayers. Here is the collection of some beautiful status for Shab-e-Miraj.

/\ ________ ,;*”*;, | | |¤¤¤¤| *:;,,;:* | | |.[;]._._|;;;;;;,) (,,, /\’ * ‘¡’ * ‘ , ‘ ,;*”*;, | | _.-”-._* ‘ .*:;,,;:* | | (._._._.)’;;;;;;,) (,,, ,;;:*”*:;,;:*”*:;;, *;, SHABE ,;* “*:;,;:*” ,;;:*”*:;,;:*”*:;;, *;, MIRAJ ,;* “*:;,;:*” Mubarak h0.

/\’ * ‘!’ * ‘ , ‘ ,;*”*;, | | _.-”-._* ‘ .*:;,,;:* | | (._._._.)’;;;;;;,) (,,,,,SHAB E Meraj MUBBARAK HO. App Ki Duaon Ka Talib

Rehmaton Ki Hai Yeh Raat Namazon Ka Rakhna Sath Manwa Lena Rab Se Har Bat Duaon Main Rakhna Yaad Mubarak Ho Aap Ko Shab-E-Meraj

Teri azmat ki jalak dekh k Meraj ki raat Kb se Jibrael ki khawaish h bashar ho jaye Happy Shab-e-Miraj