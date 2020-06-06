Social networks have become a vital part of everybody’s life. WhatsApp is the most widely used social platform, everybody uses to keep in touch with his relatives, friends and loved ones. If you also use WhatsApp to share your photos, videos, songs, and documents with your friends, you must be looking for some affordable packages offered by Ufone. Ufone brings some affordable WhatsApp offers for the users. Here, I have categorized all the WhatsApp offers in daily, weekly and monthly for your convenience. So, let’s move to the list of Ufone WhatsApp offers.

Ufone WhatsApp Packages

Ufone Daily WhatsApp Packages

Ufone offers three different packages for the users with social data on a daily basis. You can select the one according to your convenient times. The duration and price of all of them are different as Ufone wants to give more relaxation to its users to connect with their friends via WhatsApp.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code Special Daily Rs 6 500MB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Line and Twitter, 50MB Browsing Internet Valid from 01 AM to 9 PM Dial *3461# Daily Light Rs 12 500MB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Line and Twitter, 40MB Browsing Internet Valid till midnight the same day Dial *2256# Daily Heavy Rs 18 500MB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Line and Twitter, 75MB Browsing internet Valid till midnight the same day Dial *2258# Social Daily Rs 6 100MB for WhatsApp, Facebook & Twitter Valid till midnight the same day Dial *4422# Daily Chat Rs 6 500MB for WhatsApp + 10,000 SMS Valid till midnight the same day Dial *3465#

Ufone 3 Day WhatsApp Package

For the users who want to use WhatsApp for a bit longer time, Ufone offers a 3 Day package. It offers the internet data not only for WhatsApp but also for Facebook, Line, and Twitter. See the details below to get the package.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code 3 Day Bucket Rs 30 500MB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Line and Twitter, 100MB Browsing Internet Valid for 3 Days Dial *3350#

Ufone Weekly WhatsApp Packages

Regretfully to say, Ufone does not offer any weekly WhatsApp offer. It offers some internet data packages in a weekly section, but there is no exclusive WhatsApp offer.

Ufone Monthly WhatsApp Packages

Ufone brings three very attractive WhatsApp packages for the users who love to use WhatsApp and other social networking platforms for most of the time. These internet packages are valid for one month and you get lots of MB by subscribing to any of them. Furthermore, these packages do not bring only the WhatsApp MBs, but also lots of MBs for internet browsing. See the details below to select the right one for you.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code Monthly Light Rs 390 2GB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Line and Twitter, 1GB Browsing Internet Valid for 30 Days Dial *7807# Monthly Heavy Rs 780 2GB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Line and Twitter, 3GB Browsing Internet Valid for 30 Days Dial *803# Monthly Max Rs 1560 2GB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Line and Twitter, 10GB Browsing internet Valid for 30 Days Dial *5100# Social Monthly Rs 60 1GB for WhatsApp, Facebook & Twitter Valid for 30 Days Dial *5858# Monthly Lite Cashback Offer Rs 250 2GB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Line + 1GB internet browsing data, + 50 Rs Cashback Valid for 30 Days Dial *3# and follow the instructions

Terms & Conditions

All Whatsapp bundles are valid to share images, video files, documents, and chatting. If you use the call/video call feature on WhatsApp, you will be charged for it.

All the packages include the taxes.

The offers are valid for prepaid users only.

You will get maximum available speed while using a bundle. The actual speed of the internet depends on your current location, time, phone and the number of users at that time.