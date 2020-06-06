Social networks have become a vital part of everybody’s life. WhatsApp is the most widely used social platform, everybody uses to keep in touch with his relatives, friends and loved ones. If you also use WhatsApp to share your photos, videos, songs, and documents with your friends, you must be looking for some affordable packages offered by Ufone. Ufone brings some affordable WhatsApp offers for the users. Here, I have categorized all the WhatsApp offers in daily, weekly and monthly for your convenience. So, let’s move to the list of Ufone WhatsApp offers.
Ufone WhatsApp Packages
Ufone Daily WhatsApp Packages
Ufone offers three different packages for the users with social data on a daily basis. You can select the one according to your convenient times. The duration and price of all of them are different as Ufone wants to give more relaxation to its users to connect with their friends via WhatsApp.
- Unlimited (3G/4G) MBs
- 10, 000 SMS daily
- Validity is 24 hours
- Price is 5 rupees
- To subscribe to the offer dial *630#
- Tial *6301# for deactivation
- Check remaining resources by simply dialing *706#
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Duration
|Activation Code
|Special Daily
|Rs 6
|500MB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Line and Twitter, 50MB Browsing Internet
|Valid from 01 AM to 9 PM
|Dial *3461#
|Daily Light
|Rs 12
|500MB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Line and Twitter, 40MB Browsing Internet
|Valid till midnight the same day
|Dial *2256#
|Daily Heavy
|Rs 18
|500MB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Line and Twitter, 75MB Browsing internet
|Valid till midnight the same day
|Dial *2258#
|Social Daily
|Rs 6
|100MB for WhatsApp, Facebook & Twitter
|Valid till midnight the same day
|Dial *4422#
|Daily Chat
|Rs 6
|500MB for WhatsApp + 10,000 SMS
|Valid till midnight the same day
|Dial *3465#
Ufone 3 Day WhatsApp Package
For the users who want to use WhatsApp for a bit longer time, Ufone offers a 3 Day package. It offers the internet data not only for WhatsApp but also for Facebook, Line, and Twitter. See the details below to get the package.
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Duration
|Activation Code
|3 Day Bucket
|Rs 30
|500MB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Line and Twitter, 100MB Browsing Internet
|Valid for 3 Days
|Dial *3350#
Ufone Weekly WhatsApp Packages
Regretfully to say, Ufone does not offer any weekly WhatsApp offer. It offers some internet data packages in a weekly section, but there is no exclusive WhatsApp offer.
- 250MB for social apps including WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Line
- Offer Price is Rs. 50
- To subscribe dial *7811#
Ufone Monthly WhatsApp Packages
Ufone brings three very attractive WhatsApp packages for the users who love to use WhatsApp and other social networking platforms for most of the time. These internet packages are valid for one month and you get lots of MB by subscribing to any of them. Furthermore, these packages do not bring only the WhatsApp MBs, but also lots of MBs for internet browsing. See the details below to select the right one for you.
- Unlimited MBs for WhatsApp
- Offer validity period is 30 days
- Offer Price is Rs. 50
- To subscribe this offer dial *5858#
|Package Name
|Price
|Volume
|Duration
|Activation Code
|Monthly Light
|Rs 390
|2GB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Line and Twitter, 1GB Browsing Internet
|Valid for 30 Days
|Dial *7807#
|Monthly Heavy
|Rs 780
|2GB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Line and Twitter, 3GB Browsing Internet
|Valid for 30 Days
|Dial *803#
|Monthly Max
|Rs 1560
|2GB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Line and Twitter, 10GB Browsing internet
|Valid for 30 Days
|Dial *5100#
|Social Monthly
|Rs 60
|1GB for WhatsApp, Facebook & Twitter
|Valid for 30 Days
|Dial *5858#
|Monthly Lite Cashback Offer
|Rs 250
|2GB for WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Line + 1GB internet browsing data, + 50 Rs Cashback
|Valid for 30 Days
|Dial *3# and follow the instructions
Terms & Conditions
All Whatsapp bundles are valid to share images, video files, documents, and chatting. If you use the call/video call feature on WhatsApp, you will be charged for it.
All the packages include the taxes.
The offers are valid for prepaid users only.
You will get maximum available speed while using a bundle. The actual speed of the internet depends on your current location, time, phone and the number of users at that time.