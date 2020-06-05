WhatsApp is immensely popular among youngsters and mature people. All of them use WhatsApp to remain in touch with their loved ones. The students use WhatsApp to share notes with their friends. WhatsApp is not only used for free file sharing, but also for free video calls to see live to your loved ones from thousands of miles distance.

Like other telecom companies, Jazz also brings some affordable WhatsApp packages for its valued customers. But these packages are not for postpaid. Only prepaid users can avail them. Here are WhatsApp packages offered by Jazz. You can avail any of them if you are a prepaid user.

Jazz Daily WhatsApp Package

In daily bundles, Jazz introduces only one internet bundle with a few MB and lots of SMS. However, these MBs can help you to check the status on WhatsApp and also to check the SMS from your loved ones. See the details of the daily WhatsApp package below.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Jazz Daily SMS and WhatsApp Package Rs 6 10 MB for WhatsApp, 1800 SMS 1 Day Dial *334# Dial *334*4# to unsubscribe, Dial *334*3# for info

Jazz Weekly WhatsApp Packages

In Weekly category, Jazz offers a few very convenient and cheaper WhatsApp packages for the prepaid users. However, these packages do not bring a sufficient quantity of MB for prepaid users. But other incentives accompany can give you a better choice. See below to view the package price, activation, and de-activation and other details.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Jazz Weekly Social Offer Rs 30 1000MB for WhatsApp, Facebook and IMO 7 Day Dial *660# Dial *660*4# to De-activate Weekly Bundle Recursive Rs 15 25MB for WhatsApp, 1500 SMS 7 Days Dial *507# Dial *507*4# for De-activation, Dial *507*3# for info Weekly Bundle Once-Off Rs 15 25MB for WhatsApp, 1500 SMS 7 Days Dial *101*1*07# Dial *101*4*07# to De-activate, Dial *101*3*07# for info

Jazz Monthly WhatsApp Package

Jazz brings a mouth-watering WhatsApp package for the WhatsApp users who remain online for most of the time. It is a blessing in disguise for WhatsApp users to avail such an affordable WhatsApp package. You have lots of MB for the entire month to share documents, audio and video files fearlessly. See the details of the pack below.