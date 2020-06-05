Zong, a Chinese telecom company in Pakistan is offering various internet plans to facilitate its users more and more. It has brought different internet packages including some very affordable WhatsApp packages. These packages are available at affordable prices to keep you in touch with your friends all the day long.

WhatsApp has become an unavoidable social platform if you want to be in touch with your friends and family members. There are some other platforms equally popular like Facebook, Twitter, and Line, etc. But the users mostly want to use WhatsApp to share their precious moments, send/receive SMS and audio/video files. So, every telecom company in Pakistan tries to provide the best WhatsApp packages to facilitate the customers more and more. Zong also offers some very convenient WhatsApp packages for the postpaid and prepaid users. I have categorized them in daily and monthly packages. See the details below.

See more: Zong internet packages and offers

For Prepaid Users

Zong Daily WhatsApp Packages

Zong brings an affordable WhatsApp package for the daily WhatsApp users. The package is known as “Social Pack” and it is used not only for WhatsApp but also for Facebook and Twitter. The price and activation details are as under.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Zong Social Pack Rs 10 100 MB for WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook 1 Day Dial *6464# Dial *6464# and follow the on-screen instructions to unsubscribe

Zong Weekly WhatsApp Packages

Zong offers only data packages on a weekly basis. It does not offer particularly a package for WhatsApp users. So, there is no weekly WhatsApp offer by Zong.

Zong Monthly WhatsApp Packages

In the monthly section, Zong brings two very attractive offers for the prepaid users. The users will love these offers available at the lowest rates. In one offer, you will also get some incentives too. See the details below.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Zong Monthly SMS & WhatsApp Bundle Rs 50 30MB for WhatsApp, 500 SMS 30 Days Dial *6464# Dial *6464# and follow the on-screen instructions Zong Monthly WhatsApp Package Rs 25 4GB for WhatsApp 30 Days Dial *247# Automatically expires after 30 days

For Postpaid Users

Zong WhatsApp Package

Zong brings a very attractive Monthly WhatsApp offer for its postpaid users. However, it does not offer a daily or weekly WhatsApp bundle for its postpaid users. See the details of the package below.

Package Name Price Volume Duration Activation Code De-activation Code Zong Monthly WhatsApp Bundle Rs 25 8GB for WhatsApp 30 Days Dial *247# Automatically expires after 30 days

Terms and Conditions

The above-discussed packages are valid only for WhatsApp messaging, video and audio calls and documents exchange.

If a user shares his location, he will be charged for it.

You cannot avail two WhatsApp packages at the same time at the same number. Let say! If you have activated daily WhatsApp package and you want to activate monthly WhatsApp package, you need to de-activate the daily WhatsApp bundle first.