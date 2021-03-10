Ramadan, being the month of the Quran is the holiest among all the Islamic months. It begins and ends with the moon sighting. The Muslims anxiously wait for the arrival of Ramadan every year. It brings heavenly joys for the Muslims. Everyone shares the greetings with his loved ones on the arrival of this month. Everybody wants to wish his dear and near ones, first of all, to let them know the arrival of this sacred month. Even the youngsters and teenagers are also very excited at the beginning of this blessed month. Here, I am going to share with you the wishes, quotes, poetry, SMS and WhatsApp Status you can share with your friends to wish them, Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan Wishes 2021

With the arrival of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, you would be definitely overjoyed and want to share your joy with your family and friends. The best way to share your feelings with them is to send them good wishes with influential words. It will express your love for them and keep them in touch with you too. A few, but powerful words in the Ramadan Wishes can make them realize your love and care for them. Here are some very beautiful Ramadan wishes to you.

May You Always Be Blessed With The Love And Protection Of Allah? Wish You A Happy Ramadan.

A beautiful greeting wishing that your family receive bountiful blessing and peace throughout the Ramadan Month.

The Holy Fast Has Begun Together With Fajar Azan. Let The Fast Bring Happiness To You. Let Grace Abound In Your Home May Allah Bless And Protect You.

May ALLAH bestow you peace, serenity, tranquility, and health in this holy month of Ramadan along with his blessing and bliss.

Friends, I am Ramadan, the brother of Sha’ban, I brought Namaz, Quran, Charity and Good Deeds, In return, You will get Heavenly Blessings, Be Ready, I am at your Door. Happy Ramadan

Raat ko naya chand mubarak, Chand ko chandni mubarak, Falak ko sitare mubarak. Sitaroon ko bulandi mubarak Aur aap ko hamari taraf se Ramadan Mubarak

May Allah’s blessings shine upon you and your loved ones in this month and every other month. Happy Ramadan Kareem!

I wish you the happiest days ahead as the most blessed month has started. Happy Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Dear, Ramadan-ul-Mubarak has started I wish this Ramadan bring the eternal peace and joys of Heaven for you and your family. Wish you a very happy Ramadan month.

Ramadan is the most blessed month. Don’t forget to share meals with those who have fewer resources. Allah will give you unlimited joys of Heaven. Happy Ramadan.

Ramadan Quotes 2021

Ramadan is the most blessed month and we get a golden opportunity every year to enjoy the heavenly blessings. It comes with unlimited rewards and we can get if we practice fasting, charity, patience, and tolerance. Share some influential quotes in the month of Ramadan with your loved ones. It will surely influence your lives. Here are the best Ramadan quotes you can share with your loved ones.

Zindagi Ko Ramadan Jesa Bna Lo Tu Moat Eid Jesi Ho Gi.

Ramadan is time to empty your stomach to feed your soul.

Being Muslim is for all day. Not just 5 times a day. Ramadan Mubarak!

Fear Allah because of his punishment, Love Allah because He is full of mercy. Ramadan Mubarak.

Fasting is shield it will protect you from the hellfire and prevent you from sins. – Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)

“Fasting men and fasting women, God has prepared forgiveness and a splendid wage.”

“In His infinite mercy, Allah has sent the light of Ramadan to erase the night. He has sent the month of the Qur’an so that He might elevate us and bring us from our isolation to His nearness.”

“Make this Ramadan the turning point in your life. break free from the deceptions of this world and indulge into the sweetness of EEMAN.”

“The philosophy of fasting calls upon us to know ourselves, to master ourselves, and to discipline ourselves the better to free ourselves. To fast is to identify our dependencies, and free ourselves from them.”

“Fasting is, first and foremost, an exercise for identifying and managing adversity in all its forms. With faith, in full conscience, fasting calls women and men to an extra degree of self-awareness.”

Ramadan SMS 2021

With the arrival of the holiest month, the people start preparing for their prayers, sehri and iftar with great zest and zeal. It is the most blessed month of the Islamic year. Share some beautiful Ramadan SMS to your friends to make them realize how beautiful moments have arrived. A beautiful SMS to wish your friends on this occasion can bring a smile to their face. Here are some attractive SMS regarding Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. See and select the best one to share.

Dear ALLAH please accept our fasts in this beautiful Ramadan and be merciful with us on the Day of Judgment. Happy Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Khushyon ka paigam aya rehmaton ka mehman aya ao sab mil k kahain khushamded isy daikho phir sy ramzan aya. Meri taraf se aap ko aur sari family ko Ramadan Mubarak.

Be Zubano Ko Jab Wo Zuban Deta Hy Parhne Ko Wo Phir Quran Deta Hy Bakhshash Pe Aa Jay Jab Ummat K Gunahon Ko Tohfe Me Phir Woh Ramazan Deta Hy Ramadan Mubarak!!

I wish this Ramadan, you are gifted with blessings of Allah and many treasured moments of joy. Ramadan Mubarak

Don’t ignore the blessed Ramadan; it could be your last, Strive to obtain Allah’s pleasure & hold your fast, tomorrow could be your final day, be prepared, Seize today by the neck & have no chance spared. Happy Ramadan.

SHAITAN association invites all members 4 the annual meeting 2 discuss the vacation of the month of RAMZAN !! So your attendance as a senior member is required.

If one has good manners, one may attain the same level of merit as those who spend their nights in prayers. So, practice to be well-mannered in Ramadan. Happy Ramadan.

Jo Gunaahon ki Ghulami se Deti hai Nijaat, Ramazan Hum pe Rabb ki wo Barsaat hai!!! Happy Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Log Us Waqt Bhi Raze Rakhte The

Jb Bijli Ijaad Nhi Hovi Thi,,

Iss Liye

Khmoshi Sy Roze Rakhein,,

Ziyda Taarr Taarr Naa Karein..

From:-

WAPDA…;-p

*”Sehri Tips!”*

Agar Apko Sehri Karne K Kuch Dair Bad Khatti Dakaren Ati Hon,

Ya

Seene Mein Jalan Mehsoos Hoti Ho,

Ya Hzmma Khrab Hota Ho

Toh

ALLAH Ky Waste Kaam Khaaya Karin.

Sehri Hoti Hay, Valimma Nhi!!!

Agar Aap Sehri Se Pehle 3 Mirchain Kha Lein Toh Rozza Kaam Or Mirchain Zyda Lagein Gi…!!!

AsalamOalaikum Tum EBADAT k Lamhon me Mera 1 kaam krna

.

Har SEHRI se phle

Har NAMAZ k bad

Har IFTAR se phle

Har ROZY k baad

.

Sirf

.

Apni Dua k kuch alfaaz Mere naam karna…!

Ramadan WhatsApp/Facebook Status 2021

WhatsApp and Facebook are the most famous social platforms where the people have lots of contacts from inland and other regions of the world. It becomes difficult for them to wish all of them on the arrival of Ramadan month. So, they intend to set a beautiful status on Whatsapp and Facebook to wish all of them. If you also love sharing beautiful status on Whatsapp and Facebook, here are some beautiful status for you. You can share these statuses on your social networking profile to wish Happy Ramadan to all of your contacts.

Meri Ghaflaton Ki Had Bi Nahi Teri Rehmaton Ki Bi Had Nahi Na Meri Khata Ka Shmar Hai Na Teri Ata Ka Shmar Hai.

When we repair our relationship with Allah, He repairs everything else for us. Ramadan Mubarak!!!

Ramadan is not only by fasting we need to feed the Hungry, Help Needy, Guard Our Tongue, not to judge others and forgive. That is the spirit of Ramadan. Happy Blessed Ramadan.

When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are Opened and the gates of hell are closed and the devils are chained.

Prayer isn’t for Allah. it’s for you. he doesn’t need us but we need him. So, keep praying and remember me in your prayers too.

Make Dua – it’s Ramadan the month of forgiveness. Happy Ramadan.

Allah understands our prayers, even when we can’t find the words to say them. So, keep praying all the time. Ramadan Mubarak.