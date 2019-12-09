Tecno, the rapidly growing smartphone company in Pakistan is all set for another stirring campaign with the tagline “Baray game ka Bara Khiladi” and the audience is fully engrossed to see what they bring to the table this time.

The details of the campaign haven’t been shared entirely but it can be very well assumed that the brand is bringing something bigger, better accompanied by some thrilling events. The teasers of the campaign are further developing the curiosity and also engaging people by posing different quizzes and questions to reveal their brand ambassadors for this campaign.

By now, this enticing tagline has definitely helped you guess the personalities that are going to be a part of this happening series.

The most interesting segment will be a lot of gift hampers and Tecno smartphones that all the users and participants can win through different competitions during this campaign. Going intact with the legacy, Tecno has once again drawn a lavish picture of its brand with these excellent campaigns.

If we revise the history, it is quite evident that the upcoming campaign will be more fun, quirky and energetic.

With its unique and engaging ideas, Tecno always stays in the power game of luxury. During all its previous campaigns, Tecno has earned immense respect and love from its users. This time again, the rip-roaring masterplan will definitely take the brand at the top in the social media rating.

This thrilling campaign and the competitions involved in it help Tecno make an unbreakable bond with its users and always keep it ahead of all other brands. The success is evident from the screenshot pasted below and without a doubt, Tecno is doing better than the rest of the smartphone brands.

Be ready for the new challenge and keep guessing the faces that are going to be a part of this fun packed journey.