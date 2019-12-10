Infinix, the rapidly progressing smartphone company in Pakistan will be revealing its grand sale of the year starting from the 12th of December. This sale is all about facilitating the users and entertaining them with some exciting gift hampers, special discounts and fun-packed surprises. On the purchase of Infinix Smart 4, Hot 8(32GB), Smartwatch, and X band 04, there are some unbelievable discounts and gifts awaiting you. Along with that, if you purchase S5 (128GB), S5 Lite and X band 05, you will be getting some sensational gifts. In order to keep yourself aware of all these deals, keep following the Infinix Pakistan official Facebook page.

This grand sale carnival will be more happening and full of electrifying activities as Infinix goes live with the very well-known and tech-savvy YouTube content creator Bilal Munir from VideoWaliSarkar at 6 p.m. on the 12th of December on Infinix Pakistan official Facebook page.

The country manager of Infinix Pakistan, Mr. Joe Hu commented on this grand sale and said “Satisfying the ever-changing demand of the customers has always been the top-most priority of Infinix, therefore to make the blessed week more blessed we are giving away our most demanded Infinix products. We want to deliver beyond the expectations of our customers to improve their life technologically”.

Infinix is successfully making its way to the thriving smartphone market by bringing innovative and advanced technology to its users in a budgeted bracket.