Have you ever planned to get a dream house in a modern locality containing all state-of-the-art luxuries? Earlier, it was like building castles in the air. However, Omega Residencia Faisalabad transforms your dreams into reality. It brings all the facilities and luxuries of life for users. Ideal location, affordable price and all utilities make it more attractive for investors.
Omega Residencia Faisalabad Location
This housing society is located adjacent to the City Housing Scheme at Sargodha Road, Faisalabad. It’s only a few minutes away from the centre of the city. All business zones, educational institutions and hospitals are at hand. The prime location of this society has made it the best place for investment.
Facilities & Amenities
Let’s have a look at the facilities and amenities of the society to imagine the lifestyle you will enjoy while living here.
Approved by FDA
This housing society is approved by the Faisalabad Development Authority. So, you aren’t going to lose your money while purchasing a plot here.
24/7 Power Supply
Standby generators provide load-shedding-free electricity 24/7. The underground power supply makes the environment neat and clean. It’s not cluttered with cables and poles.
Water Purifying Plant
Clean and pure water is essential for good health. The management is particularly concerned with your health. The society owes a modern water purifying plant here. The residents get clean and pure water at homes.
Advanced Sewerage System
The advanced sewerage system is another striking feature of this housing society. The ultra-large drain pipes ensure a smooth and blockage free sewerage system.
Parks & Green Environment
Green parks are dotted in all blocks of the society. Green plantation in the parks and on both sides of roads provides you with a serene atmosphere. The parks have jogging and walking tracks. Moreover, every park has a vast playing area for children.
Grand Jamia Mosque
A grand Jamia Mosque is located centrally. It has been built in Arabic & Turkish architecture. The main prayer hall is spacious enough to cover thousands of people. Jamia mosque also has a vast parking lot.
Modern Hospital
Omega Residencia Faisalabad has a modern hospital known as Omega Hospital. It has all the latest medical equipment and highly-skilled physicians and surgeons.
International Schools
Education is the major concern of every person residing here. The society has multiple international schools to provide your children with a high-quality education.
Latest Security System
The walled community and CCTV cameras make an unparalleled security system. A well-trained security squad patrols within the society to avoid mishaps.
Commercial Zone
All the grocery stores in retail and wholesale prices are available in a commercial zone. Furthermore, society also has a big shopping mall with modern architecture. You can buy electronics, cosmetics, perfumery, toys, garments and other routine goods.
Wide & Well-built Roads
The society is covered with a wide network of roads. The main roads in society and in the commercial area give a panoramic view.
Community Hall
A vast and modern community hall is a part of society. Here, you can organize events like engagement and marriage ceremonies. Moreover, it has a state-of-the-art cinema to make your weekends greater.
Omega Residencia Faisalabad Payment Plan
Omega Residencia Faisalabad brings commercial and residential plots in different sizes. Check the latest prices and other details below.
For Residential Plots
Updated on 11-Dec-2019
|Plot
|Price
|Booking (20%)
|Installment/month
|Bi-anual Installments
|Call for Booking
|3 Marla
|Rs 1,050,000
|Rs 210,000
|Rs 6,500
|Rs 45,000
|4 Marla
|Rs 1,400,000
|Rs 280,000
|Rs 8,750
|Rs 59,500
|5 Marla
|Rs 1,750,000
|Rs 350,000
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 80,000
|7 Marla
|Rs 2,450,000
|Rs 490,000
|Rs 15,000
|Rs 106,000
|10 Marla
|Rs 3,500,000
|Rs 700,000
|Rs 20,000
|Rs 160,000
|20 Marla
|Rs 7,000,000
|Rs 1,400,000
|Rs 40,000
|Rs 320,000
|40 Marla
|Rs 14,000,000
|Rs 2,800,000
|Rs 80,000
|Rs 640,000
For Commercial Plots
Updated on 11-Dec-2019
|Plot
|Price
|Booking 20%
|Installment/Month
|Bi-anual Installments
|Call for Booking
|2.2 Marla
|Rs 4,400,000
|Rs 880,000
|Rs 29,334
|Rs 176,000
|3.2 Marla
|Rs 6,400,000
|Rs 1,280,000
|Rs 45,000
|Rs 242,000
|4 Marla
|Rs 8,000,000
|Rs 1,600,000
|Rs 50,000
|Rs 340,000
|5 Marla
|Rs 10,000,000
|Rs 2,000,000
|Rs 66,667
|Rs 399,980
|8 Marla
|Rs 16,000,000
|Rs 3,200,000
|Rs 96,000
|Rs 704,000