Have you ever planned to get a dream house in a modern locality containing all state-of-the-art luxuries? Earlier, it was like building castles in the air. However, Omega Residencia Faisalabad transforms your dreams into reality. It brings all the facilities and luxuries of life for users. Ideal location, affordable price and all utilities make it more attractive for investors.

Omega Residencia Faisalabad Location

This housing society is located adjacent to the City Housing Scheme at Sargodha Road, Faisalabad. It’s only a few minutes away from the centre of the city. All business zones, educational institutions and hospitals are at hand. The prime location of this society has made it the best place for investment.

Facilities & Amenities

Let’s have a look at the facilities and amenities of the society to imagine the lifestyle you will enjoy while living here.

Approved by FDA

This housing society is approved by the Faisalabad Development Authority. So, you aren’t going to lose your money while purchasing a plot here.

24/7 Power Supply

Standby generators provide load-shedding-free electricity 24/7. The underground power supply makes the environment neat and clean. It’s not cluttered with cables and poles.

Water Purifying Plant

Clean and pure water is essential for good health. The management is particularly concerned with your health. The society owes a modern water purifying plant here. The residents get clean and pure water at homes.

Advanced Sewerage System

The advanced sewerage system is another striking feature of this housing society. The ultra-large drain pipes ensure a smooth and blockage free sewerage system.

Parks & Green Environment

Green parks are dotted in all blocks of the society. Green plantation in the parks and on both sides of roads provides you with a serene atmosphere. The parks have jogging and walking tracks. Moreover, every park has a vast playing area for children.

Grand Jamia Mosque

A grand Jamia Mosque is located centrally. It has been built in Arabic & Turkish architecture. The main prayer hall is spacious enough to cover thousands of people. Jamia mosque also has a vast parking lot.

Modern Hospital

Omega Residencia Faisalabad has a modern hospital known as Omega Hospital. It has all the latest medical equipment and highly-skilled physicians and surgeons.

International Schools

Education is the major concern of every person residing here. The society has multiple international schools to provide your children with a high-quality education.

Latest Security System

The walled community and CCTV cameras make an unparalleled security system. A well-trained security squad patrols within the society to avoid mishaps.

Commercial Zone

All the grocery stores in retail and wholesale prices are available in a commercial zone. Furthermore, society also has a big shopping mall with modern architecture. You can buy electronics, cosmetics, perfumery, toys, garments and other routine goods.

Wide & Well-built Roads

The society is covered with a wide network of roads. The main roads in society and in the commercial area give a panoramic view.

Community Hall

A vast and modern community hall is a part of society. Here, you can organize events like engagement and marriage ceremonies. Moreover, it has a state-of-the-art cinema to make your weekends greater.

Omega Residencia Faisalabad Payment Plan

Omega Residencia Faisalabad brings commercial and residential plots in different sizes. Check the latest prices and other details below.

For Residential Plots

Updated on 11-Dec-2019

For Commercial Plots

Updated on 11-Dec-2019

Omega Residencia Faisalabad Video

Omega Residencia Faisalabad Location Map