Infinix, the country’s leading smartphone manufacturer brand has launched its most exciting grand sale of the year started on the 12th of December and will continue till 16th December. In the Live launching session with Bilal Munir of Video Wali Sarkar Infinix bestowed its users with surprising gift hampers as the winning reward. The response of the live session and the first-day sale is mind-blowing. The live session further garnered the excitement of Infinix users. Not only this, but the company also bestowed their live session viewers another promo deal “Infinix 12 12” for the extra PKR 500 discount on the hot deals of this campaign during live session.

To avail of this opportunity, all you have to do is, follow the Infinix Pakistan official Facebook page. For shopping, you can visit XparkPakistan on Facebook. In this exhilarating sale campaign, you can still win exciting gifts and special discounts on a wide range of Infinix products i.e. Infinix Smart 4, Hot 8(32GB), Smartwatch, and X band 04 the list goes on. Infinix has more to offer to its consumers with the purchase of every S5 (128GB), S5 Lite and X band 05 you can get sensational gifts.

While commenting on this Mr. Joe Hu, country manager of Infinix Pakistan said “We at Infinix are overwhelmed with the response of our valued customers and encouraged to bring more exciting offers to our customers in the future. We endeavor to deliver beyond the expectations of our customers to improve their life technologically and meet their expectations”.

Infinix is rapidly emerging as an innovative technology brand, aiming to deliver exceptional services to the rapidly expanding segment of smartphone users in Pakistan at very competitive prices.”