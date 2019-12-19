TECNO, the rapidly flourishing smartphone brand is all set to have a powerful comeback on all your TV channels and social media platforms with yet another fun-packed campaign. This huge campaign is about the most loved sport in Pakistan i.e. cricket and is trending with a hashtag #cricketsuperstar in collaboration with the two prominent faces from the cricket fraternity.

This campaign is designed in a way to engage the whole nation to relish and participate with full energy. Everyone’s favorite cricket heroes Shoaib Akhtar and Hassan Ali will be seen together in the campaign as the main curators. This is the first time in the history that a smartphone brand has collaborated with the renowned cricketers at such a massive level to curate the finest campaign of the year 2019.

Regarding this cricket superstar campaign, General Manager Tecno Mobile Pakistan, Creek Ma said, “This cricket campaign is going to be the one of its kind in the smartphone world. Linking cricket to Tecno is the most promising experience for the brand itself. It does not only connect the customers to the brand but it also gives the public a chance to loosen up from the regular hectic routine and get tuned into something fun, funky and engaging. We look forward to a great experience along with a prodigious response from the audience.”

To participate in the challenge posed in TECNO #Cricketsuperstar campaign, all you have to do is ‘make a video on TikTok, take a quick magical spin to change from your regular outfit to the classic cricket appearance while performing the statement style of the cricket stars demonstrating the challenge.

This challenge will be followed by Free Tecno phones and a lot of gift hampers for the participants doing the challenge.

To participate in this TikTok competition, the participants should follow these steps.

Open Tik Tok App, go to discover page and click #Cricketsuperstar trending hashtag Open the official video of this cricket game and click on “TECNO STAR” to use the musical video Take a Magical Spin, change from your regular looks to cricket appearance and follow the signature style of your favorite cricketers on “TECNO STAR” music beats. Upload the video on your TikTok account with the hashtag “TECNO#cricketsuperstar” Participants with the highest number of likes will get a chance to win Tecno Mobiles

The criterion set by Tecno is as follows;

Five Participants with maximum likes can get a chance to win Free Tecno Mobiles. The rest of the participants can get a chance to win “Shoaib Akhtar” Signature Tecno Shirts.

The winners will be announced on 30th December on the official Facebook page of Tecno.

Tecno always assures a complete involvement of its customers in every engaging activity that takes place. This nourishes the bond further between the customers and the brand. Keeping the tag of being a Trend Setter in the market, Tecno have always taken positive initiatives to keep its customers and viewers entertained and hooked. So, brace yourself to participate in this most anticipated Game.