Tecno, the booming Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently launched its new smartphone Spark 4 Lite at an extremely budgeted price of Rs 14,499 . The successor to the company’s globally acclaimed spark series and the latest addition to the company’s mid-range category, Spark 4 Lite is a complete package of extravagance.

Embedded with a perfect screen ratio, this new phone has 6.52 inch dot notch screen and a magnificently immersive display. Browsing unlimited contents with less scrolling is the new edge in this new series. With 4000 mAh battery, there is a continuous power supply for daily use with an uninterrupted playback time.

The 8MP AI FRONT Camera with the brilliant flash of Spark 4 lite is no less than a treat for the budding photographers and tech-savvies users. The selfies taken by SPARK 4 Lite would be clearer, brighter and more charming with the new refined and technologically upgraded camera.

General Manager Tecno Mobile Pakistan, Creek Ma said “This is our profound intention to bring luxury phones in a reasonable budget which should be affordable to every common man. With this recent launch of Spark 4 Lite, we are being optimistic and expect that it catches the same attention as all other previous phones launched by Tecno Mobile Company.”

Spark 4 lite is not just a budget phone but it is equipped with all the essential features and gives a semblance of a luxury phone that goes perfectly with your aura. Made in two colors; Midnight Black and Vacation Blue; Spark 4 Lite is available in all the leading offline markets.

Spark 4 lite has 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM and A22 Quad-core processor. Not just easily processable, the phone also offers a spacious memory to keep multiple apps, pictures and important data safe and secured.

Keeping in mind the privacy concerns, the security of the phone matters a lot. Spark 4 Lite has been designed in a way to keep your data safe with a fast and accurate face unlock option that extends the privacy of the phone to a higher level.

Having record-breaking sales of Spark series in the past and being equipped with all the important specifications, it is presumed that Spark 4 lite will get to the same heights of success. Those who are interested in buying this piece of luxury, keep a check on your nearest smartphone markets.

For more detailed product information, you can visit Tecno official website.