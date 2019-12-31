The year 2020 has arrived with lots of surprises. The eve of New Year is a time when everyone wants to celebrate. People wish their loved ones, friends and family members to express their care and love. It’s a time when everyone is happy and looks for some special words to forward to his dear and near ones.

Let’s have a fresh start in 2020 and revive our relationships with peace, joy, and love. Let’s see how to wish others on the first day of 2020.

New Year Wishes for Family

Family members are always precious whether they are far or close to you. Distance doesn’t matter. Usually, we don’t get spare time to spend with our family members due to a busy routine. A new year is a special event when you can make them realize their importance. Send a few messages to your family members and show how important they are.

“Wishing You a Happy New Year and an Even Happier, Better, Joyous and Fun Next Year!”

Happy 2020! I wish you a beautiful, magical new year!

Side by side we’ve been there for each other,

But also deep within the heart, when we were apart.

Such a good and strong friendship

Let it be forever.

No matter what the future may hold,

Let’s keep our friendship forever.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Happy New Year. May the New Year bring to you warmth of love, and a light to guide your path towards a positive destination.

As the new year renews all the happiness and good tidings, hope the joyful spirit keeps glowing in your heart forever! Happy New Year!

Wishes of success in the coming year 2020!

Let the New Year 2020 abound in professional successes,

bring satisfaction and satisfaction

from the actions and challenges have taken,

and all well-being in your personal life!

We wish you a New Year

full of optimism, joy,

happiness and luck.

Let it be in the coming year 2020

all your dreams will come true!

For the New Year

we want to wish you a lot of health,

everyday optimism and fulfilment of dreams

and New Year’s resolutions! Let New Year 2020

it will be a time of peace, love

and the implementation of the most secret dreams

The sounds of the New Year’s ball disappeared,

the roar of fireworks is no longer heard

The New Year has come…

I wish you a wonderful 2020!

A pleasant buzzing in the head,

a comfortable place in a ditch,

and maybe later

peaceful sleep under the fence,

and at every step

happiness in New Year

I hope that the New Year will be the best year of your life. May all your dreams come true and all your hopes are fulfilled!

I want to have a new year as bright as your eyes, as sweet as your smile and as happy as our relations are. Happy New Year! Wishing you a great new year!

My only wish for this New Year is that I want to love you more than ever, take care of you more than ever and make you happier more than ever. Happy New Year!

New Year Wishes for Friends

Friends are your chosen family members. They are closer to your heart even than some of your relatives. Mostly, you share your secrets with them, spend time and make fun with them. That’s why; they constitute the golden part of time in your life. Pick and send some sweet new year wishes to your buddies to make this time memorable.

Another year has passed, another year has come. I wish for you that, with every year, you achieve all of your dreams. May God pour love and care on you. Happy New Year.

Last year we got older and slower but we had a good time. Let’s make sure we do the same in this New Year.

This year may we continue to share the genuine friendship that adds happiness and warmth to even the most mundane days.

You’re supposed to let go of the past and start off new. You are supposed to forgive all those who hurt you and be open to new relationships, with open arms. That is why, it is called the ‘New’ Year. May you have a Happy New Year friend!

Friendship is the purest of all relation. I am proud of having the purest relationship. My dear friend! Happy New Year. May 2020 bring surprise gifts and lots of happiness for you.

Friends are like stars in the sky. You may not always notice them, but they are always there watching over you. Happy New Year my Star! Be with me always.

When the New Year is coming so fast

Another glass will not hurt us,

And two pints of beer are not enough,

A litre of champagne would come in handy.

You have to drink all your worries,

Let 2020 be divine for us!

Happy New Year!

A lot of gifts,

not much in the life of corners,

a lot of bubbles in champagne,

someone who will make breakfast,

and at every step

happiness in New Year!

“May All Your Dreams and Wishes Come True, and May Prosperity Touch Your Feet. Wishing You a Happy New Year.”

New Year Wishes for Him

Love is life is an old maxim. Undoubtedly, love brings happiness and pleasure to everyone’s life. How can you forget your love on this special occasion? Wish him New Year with some influential words and make him feel how special he is in your life.

May your life be filled with the same happiness and pleasure that you’ve showered my life with. I love you. Happy new year!

Let us take a vow to never let each other go no matter where life takes us. May our love triumph over all the odds in life. Happy new year!

I want to make this new year just as special for you as you are to me. I love you so dearly and I will never stop loving you like this. Happy new year!

I love how you came into my life and filled in the emptiness with positive energy. May God bless you. I love you, Happy New Year.

You have given a new life full of new hopes and ambitions. You are the one I love with all my hearts. May your life be filled with happiness in the new year!

I have never known a person who is so pure and loyal. You have proved that true love does exist. Happy new year to world’s most amazing boyfriend!

I had so many dreams to fulfil but you were the biggest of them. Now that I have you in my life, I don’t want anything more. Happy new year!

I am wishing that we will always have each other’s back no matter what this year might bring us. We are stronger than any obstacles. I love you and Happy New Year!

Loverboy, only you can make me feel the way you do. I’m happy to be yours in the upcoming 365 days! Happy new year!

New Year Wishes for Her

Don’t forget to wish your beloved on this auspicious occasion. New Year has brought smiles and surprises for both of you. Share your feelings with her by sending a New Year to wish message.

My love for you can never be described, measured or compared. It can only be felt with the heart and seen with eyes closed. Happy new year!

You are a gem that I found for being too lucky. I look for nothing else in my life except for being with you forever! Happy New Year!

I love you more today than I did in the years gone by, but not as much as I will in the years ahead. Happy New Year!

You’re the priceless treasure that every man seeks for. I am one lucky fella to have you as my girlfriend. Wishing you a blissful new year!

It hurts to say goodbye to one more year filled with so many sweet memories. But in this new year, I promise I’ll give you so many new reasons to smile. Happy new year!

If you were a flower, you’d be the most beautiful flower in this world. But God made you a girl so that you can be mine. Happy new year my love!

Happy 2020 my love. I’m ready to love you every day and every moment of this new year as long as you don’t ask me about 2019.

You have tolerated me for so many years. I don’t think there should be any problem tolerating me for another year. Happy 2020!

There are so many bad things in life that I want to quit this year. Marriage is surely not one of them. Happy new year darling!

The best thing about you is that you always make me optimistic. Yes, I have wasted the last year, and the year before that, but I will surely utilize every year that comes after this year!

New Year Wishes for Colleagues

All year round, you spend most of your time with colleagues, clients and boss. It builds intimacy and the friendship-like bond between both of you. The new year is a time when you can spread good cheer to strengthen your relationship with them. Let inspire them all by sharing some influential New Year wishes.

Happy new year to the most wonderful colleagues in this world. You are always the inspiration behind my every achievement at work!

On the wonderful time of the year, I wish we get along fine together in the future. Happy new year, have a blessed one.

May this year be the most prosperous one filled with success, fun, and laughter. May Lord bless our company and us. Happy New Year 2020.

Dear colleagues! Happy new year may your see all the happiness, peace and success you deserve in the coming year and beyond!

Happy New Year work colleagues! Here’s hoping that all your dreams come true and the coming days are filled with success and prosperity!

I hope the coming will be just as fruitful and rewarding as the last year was. May our bonds be tighter than ever! Happy new year!

Every day spent with you guys at the office is full of fun, joy, and learning of new things for me. I wish to be with you in the new year and in many more years to come!

You have been a strong example for people at work but this New Year will put on you a greater responsibility to lead people by your standards and impart higher values to improve the work atmosphere. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year to my favourite colleagues! Enjoy the coming year with plenty of laughs and peace!