A few years ago, it was a common trend among people to send an ecard to their loved ones on the eve of New Year. It changed with time and now, people show affection to their dear and near ones by exchanging New Year SMS.

2020 is about to arrive and people all over the world are getting excited to wish New Year to their loved ones. Some influential words can express your care for them. Let’s go through some beautiful New Year SMS you can send to your loved ones.

Fill your life with Happiness & Bright Cheer,

Bring to u Joy and Prosperity for the whole Year,

And it’s my New Year wish for you, Dear…

Wish you a VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR.

We will open the book.

Its pages are blank.

We are going to put words on them ourselves.

The book is called opportunity and

Its first chapter is New Year’s Day.

Every end marks a new beginning. Keep your spirits and determination unshaken, and you shall always walk the glory road. With courage, faith and great effort, you shall achieve everything you desire.

I wish you a Happy New Year.

As the New Year approaches us with hopes anew, here is to wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead.

Counting my blessings and wishing you more. Hope you enjoy the New Year in store.

May the new sun of the new year brings

Lots of happiness and joy to you,

your family and loved ones.

Happy New Year

I pray that you’ll embrace 2020 with great courage and unshaken faith. May you achieve your heart’s desires and may your journey be wonderful. Happy New Year!

May your new year be blessed with

Peace, Love and Joy.

Sending you my heartfelt wishes with

The joy that never ends.

very Happy New Year

May the stars carry shine upon you,

May the flowers fill your heart with beauty

May hope forever wipe away your tears,

and above all, May this New Year be wonderful

Happy New Year!

For everybody in the world

Whatever color their skin may be,

Whatever their religion may be,

Whatever their situation may be,

good health, lots of love, of possibilities

and peace..

Happy New Year

May Every Day Of The New Year Glow With Good Cheer & Happiness For You & Your Family..! Happy New Year

New Year Funny SMS

This special occasion is incomplete without having fun with friends. Send some funny SMS to them and enjoy their reaction. Enjoy the arrival of New Year with funny SMS and share them with your friends.

They say pain and tears help one to be stronger, So I am wishing you more tears and pain. For you to become even stronger than last year. Happy New Year!

Saal 2020 Se Zyada Ummeeden Mat Rakhna,, QK Naye Saal Aur Mojuda Saal Me Bas 19, 20 Ka Hi Farq Hai.. 😀 Hhahaha Happy New Year..

Naye Saal Me Aap Se Rahe Door Problem, Poory Hon Aapke Saary Aim, Mile Aap Ko Aapki Lover Ka Prem, Sada Badhti Rahy Aap Ki Fame. Happy New Year Wishes For Friends..!

Happiness Ka Ho Overflow. Success Kare Aap Ko Follow. Personality Kare Aapki Glow. Prosperity Aapki Din-Raat Kare Grow. Life Ho Beautiful Like Rainbow. Masti Kabhi Na Ho Low. Friend Aur Girlfriends Ki Ho Row. New Year Aapki Ho Like Wow. Happy New Year Wishes For Friends..

Hello Friends..! Ye Saal Khatam Hony Me Sirf Ek Mahina Reh Gaya Hai..

Puchna Ye Tha K,,

Muafi Mangny Wala Tournament Kab Se Start Hoga..?? Happy New Year In Advance.. 😀

Haha haha

Kyun Naraz Hoty Ho

Meri Nadan Harkaton Se… Chaly Jayenge Teri Zindagi Se

2019 Ki Tarha..! Happy New Year.

If I had done you wrong, I am sorry. May you still give me a chance this New Year to do it over and over again. Happy New Year!

As the clock strikes twelve, may you have the stamina to wish all of your in-numerous Facebook Friends a Happy New Year?

It’s the thing that satisfies your mind, body & soul! Do it on the bed, on a sofa, in the car or anywhere! It’s called Prayer! God bless your naughty mind. Happy new year!

My New Year’s resolution is to eat less so that I can be sexier. But whenever I see your fat body, I guess I am already successful with my resolution so I won’t do it anymore. Happy New Year to you!

Happy New Year from someone who is Adorable, Handsome and intelligent and wants to see you smiling always.