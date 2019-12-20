Infinix, the ever-growing smartphone brand has recently launched another tech giant in its incredible Infinix S5 series and people cannot stop raving about its new features and classic appearance. Their game-changing, jaw-dropping and exciting Infinix S5 series has always entertained its users with the best in town. Now, S5 Lite, being the most refined of all, has entered the market in full swings and gaining applause from the users. This new phone is adorned with 3 rear camera and a punch-hole selfie camera. This device will definitely get into the lane of the most treasured smartphones of 2020.

No event is complete without a bundle of photographs being taken. For that, you need a good memory and a camera that is embedded with all the luxury features to beef up the charm of your experience. Be it a friends’ meet-up or a wedding, or just a casual hangout, people like to keep their social life updated and hence, a good camera phone has become a necessity more than just an activity.

The Infinix S5 lite, with all its mind-blowing features, takes your experiences a notch above. Let’s have a look at five outstanding experiences that you can avail with your Infinix S5 lite:

Stun the World With Your Pictures

This world is a stage and we all are performing. You do not need to have an aesthetic sense to recognize art for instance, you look at a vase, and it seems like an art. And when you spot that art, you require a good camera phone to catch that glimpse. With 4 magnificent cameras of S5 Lite, you can capture memories that are clear and have high resolution to stay with you forever. It has a 6-megapixel rear and 16-megapixel in-display AI front camera with HDR+ technology that does not miss out on itsy-bitsy details and true-to-life colors, especially in the low-light and backlight scenes. This is how some breath-taking shots are taken.

These high definition cameras bring mugshots to life making your backlit portraits more artistic and impressive.

No Dull Selfies Anymore

Are you the one who loves taking selfies no matter what the time is? Infinix S5 Lite has solved the issue of low lights and dull pictures dealing quite well with your selfie woes. The selfie camera of S5 lite intelligently beautifies your selfie with the improved 3D beauty function. Having four exclusive options with 100 precision adjustments, its camera provides stunning image customizations to make your own style statement. You can take flawless pictures with the Infinix Beauty 4.0. Its make-up filters and gesture-activated selfie modes can make any selfie look wonderful. Now, you do not have to get ready before video calls, the automatic face beauty video calling function will always present the better version of you.

Infinity-O Display Experience

Who does not want a lot of space on their phone while browsing the internet? Who wants a phone screen free of notches and bezels? All these requirements have been fulfilled with the recent Infinix S5 Lite. With a gorgeous 6.6” infinity-O display, it shows all your content with a life-size vibrancy. Having a slimmer bezel-less design at a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, it is a brilliant experience of vivid details and classic semblance.

Aesthetically Appealing Design

The Infinix S5 lite has a symmetrical appearance and it easily fits in your hand and goes very well with your graceful aura having and elegant and gradient design. The unibody design gives a premium feel which you can flaunt amongst your friends. It perfectly aligns with your mood having uber-chic colors i.e. Quetzel Cyan, Violet and Midnight black.

Multi-tasking is Hassle-free Now

Now, you can have a seamless experience switching between APPs with 4GB RAM and it provides you the instantaneous capability of multi-tasking. The smartphone also takes care of all that treasure trove of memories and now your data is safe without a hassle of low memory. 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage let you store all your amazing photos and music on the phone.