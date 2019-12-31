A few years ago, people used to send and receive Ecards on New Year and other occasions. Gradually, they started sending SMS to wish on special eves. Now, a common trend among people is to display beautiful WhatsApp/Facebook Status to celebrate New Year and other occasions. I have compiled a list of beautiful WhatsApp and Facebook status for the New Year. Check them below and select your desired one to share with others.

See More:

May you always be surrounded by hope and guided by the stars. Have a prosperous New Year!

Don’t wait for a new year to change your perspective. Get up and be proactive today!

New Year’s resolutions are a to-do list for the first week of January.

Cheers to a better life and a bright future. Have a prosperous New Year!

We are lucky that we get to have a second chance, so be grateful and live life to the fullest. Have a joyous New Year!

The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot. Happy New Year.

Let us celebrate this exciting, colorful, grand, magical New Year with a great big smile. Wishing you a year full of happiness and prosperity.

Fun, Joy, Happiness, Peace, Love, Luck, Will Come Near, With My Special Wish Happy New Year!

Leave the past behind. It’s a brand new year, make it count. Happy new year!

For last year’s words belong to last year’s language And next year’s words await another voice.

Have a crazy, rocking, exciting and magical New Year!

Old is gone and new is here, forget your sorrows and your tears.

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.

Every year life gives us 365 days to find the meaning in our life. This year is also bringing another bundle of 365 days. Happy New Year!

Don’t let the shadows of yesterday spoil the sunshine of tomorrow. Live for today.

Hope the New Year showers you with all that is beautiful! Happy New Year!

May each and every day of yours be renewed with lots of happiness and love. Happy New Year.

Funny New Year Status for WhatsApp/Facebook

You should have some fun with friends on the arrival of 2020. Display some funny and amusing New Year status on WhatsApp and Facebook and enjoy your friends’ comments.

Wise, kind, gentle, generous, sexy. But enough about me here’s to you – Happy New Year!

I wish your dog becomes intelligent to wash muddy legs before running on carpets this year.

Pop, fizz, clink — time to conquer 2020 like a boss!

I wish you end up fighting less with your partner over TV remote this New Year!

Don’t set your expectations, resolutions and wishes too high for this year. Did it make a difference last time?

Cheers to the people who love us, the losers who lost us, and the lucky bastards who get to meet us this year.

Let me say “Happy New Year” but it’s not happy; it’s exactly the same as last year except colder.

I can’t believe it’s been a year since I didn’t become a better person.

I guess no one is more excited than me for the new year to arrive. Eagerly waiting to party hard with my buddies!

New Year WhatsApp Status for Friends

New Year eve brings the most memorable moments for most of us and we prefer to celebrate it with friends. Let’s make your friends realize how important they are for us. It’s high time to show them your gratitude for their presence in your life.

Cheers to another year of binge-watching, binge-eating, and procrastination, and bunking college lectures. Are you with me guys?

Over the years, what I have learned is that the greatest pleasures of life lie in small things like love, friendship, kindness, mercy, etc.

Un-awareness is the only vice, and awareness is the only virtue. Your ultimate goal in life should be attaining complete consciousness or better say, complete awareness.

As they say, the night is darkest before the brightest dawn. Similarly, you should never ever give up on your dreams as success can arrive anytime to you!

Hey buddies! It’s high time to start partying like maniacs as the new year is one the verge of arrival. Let’s own the new year night like a boss!

May the new year adds a myriad of colors in your monochrome life, and may you achieve astonishing feats this year. Happy new year everyone!

Don’t let the failures of your past overshadow the bright hopes of your future. Life is all about giving one more shot to your dreams!

Desire is the root cause of all evil, and desire is also the root cause of all great inventions. Have good desires and have an amazing new year ahead!

Never ever compromise on your dreams. Who knows you might turn out to be the next big thing which the world is looking for a long time. I am sending you tons of blessings through this happy new year status!

Another new year, new me, new dreams, new aspirations, new friends, and a new perspective towards life. You can be whatever you choose to be.