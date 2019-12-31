Some wise words can leave a permanent influence on the hearts. Say something wise to impress people around you on the eve of New Year. It’s a time when you celebrate with friends and send them good wishes. These moments become memorable for you and friends. I am depicting here some influential quotes from renowned people of the world. Share with your friends and enjoy New Year.

See More:

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.”

”Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

“The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are.” —J.P. Morgan

“Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.” —Brad Paisley

“New year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours.” —Alex Morritt

“The object of a New Year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul…” —Gilbert K. Chesterton

“Life is about change in the New Year, sometimes it’s painful, sometimes it’s beautiful, but most of the time it’s both.” —Kristin Kreuk

“What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.” —Vern McLellan

“Ring out the old, ring in the new,

Ring, happy bells, across the snow:

The year is going, let him go;

Ring out the false, ring in the true.” —Alfred Lord Tennyson

We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.

This Year! Be so busy loving your life that you have no time for hate, regret or fear.

For last year’s words belong to last year’s language. And next year’s words await another voice.

Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.

An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves. William E. Vaughan

“Life’s not about expecting, hoping and wishing, it’s about doing, being and becoming.” Mike Dooley

New Year Quotes for Love

Without expressing your love, new year wish is incomplete. Here are some romantic quotes for your lover/beloved to express your intimacy. Pick the best one to wish your love on the eve of New Year.

Happy New Year to my prettiest girlfriend. I look forward to another lovely year together in the New Year…

For last years words belong to last years language. And next years words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning. Happy New Year!

I never believed that one person was able to change another person’s life. But you did it and now there’s only one thing I want to do all year long – it’s to bring you laughter and joy. Happy New Year!

As we step into another year, my love has become much stronger for you and it is this passion that has given new meaning to my life. Thanks for being there by my side in 2020.

May all failures, sorrow and troubles stay behind in the passing year. And may they leave a lot of room in your life for laughter and happiness. Happy New Year, my love!

A wonderful start of another beautiful year would not have been possible without your love and support. Thanks for always showering your care on me, my sweetheart. Happy New Year.

I appreciate and cherish every minute spent with you so much that even one more beautiful year with you won’t be enough. All lifetime won’t be enough. Happy New Year!

Happy New Years Eve! I want you to kiss me at 11:59 and not finish that kiss until 12:01. I’d have a perfect ending & a perfect beginning.

Keep the smile, Leave the tear, Hold the laugh, Leave the pain, Think of joy, Forget the fear, Be joyous, bcoz Its new year!

Your love is the light that will illuminate all my days with happiness this New Year.

You are the yin to my yang. We complete each other. Happy New Year to the person who brings out the best in me.

The time of our life is about to begin. Dear husband, I honour your love. Let us step lightly into 2020 together.

Get ready for the best New Year ever. We’re going to party at the top of the world. At least, it will feel that way with you.

I can’t wait for the moment I see you on New Year’s Eve. I have something special to tell you. Let’s send all our friends New Year’s messages together this year. I love you. I can’t wait to see you.

New Years Quotes For Friends

Friends are an integral part of your life. Your celebrations are incomplete without their company. How can you forget them on this special occasion? Send some beautiful quotes on New Year with the warmth of love and care. Find below our selection and pick the best one.

“Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.” Carl Bard

“This year, be structured enough for success and achievement and flexible enough for creativity and fun.” Taylor Duvall

“Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to.” Bill Vaughan

“Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” Helen Keller

“Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas.” Charles Kettering

“Each year’s regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the new year.” John R. Dallas Jr.

“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” Eleanor Roosevelt

“The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written.” Melody Beattie

“Whatever it is you’re scared of doing, do it. Make your mistakes next year and forever.” Neil Gaiman