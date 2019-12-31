Poetry is a unique way to express your feelings. The beginning of New Year is a time when you can use this classic way to express your love for loved ones and family members. I have enlisted here some inspiring poems and couplets you can share with your dear and near ones.
See More:
Kitna Satrangi Tha 2019,,
Kahin Pe Dukh Ki Siyahi Thi,,
Kahin Pe Khushi Ka Ujala Tha..
Kahin Pe Pani Barish Ka,,
Kahin Aansuon Ki Rawani Thi..
Sab Ny Apny Rang Dikhaye..!
Ya Allah..!
2020 Ko Hamary Liye Aafiyat Aur Rehmat Ka Saal Bana De..
Aameen
Happiness Ka Ho Overflow.
Success Kare Aap Ko Follow.
Personality Kare Aapki Glow.
Prosperity Aapki Din-Raat Kare Grow.
Life Ho Beautiful Like Rainbow.
Masti Kabhi Na Ho Low.
Friend Aur Girlfriends Ki Ho Row.
New Year Aapki Ho Like Wow.
Happy New Year Wishes For Friends..
Ay Kash Ye Naya Saal Khushyon Ki Naveed Laye..
Is Mulk K Her Shehri Ko Ye Saal Raas Aaye..
Na Ho Saniha Koi, Ab Na Ujray Koi Ghar,,
Naye Saal Ka Her Lamha Pegham-e-Aman Laye..!
Happy New Year..
Log Saalon ko Badalta Dekh Rahy Hain…
.
.
Hum ne Saal Bhar Logon ko Badalty Dekha Hai.
My Happy New Year wish for you
Is for your best year yet,
A year where life is peaceful,
And what you want, you get.
A year in which you cherish
The past year’s memories,
And live your life each new day,
Full of bright expectancies.
I wish for you a holiday
With happiness galore;
And when it’s done, I wish you
Happy New Year, and many more.
Pichlay dukh, Pichlay gham sab bhool jao
Naye saal ki nai umeedon ko Galay lagao
Happy New Year!
Brighter, Better New Year
Happy, happy New Year!
We wish you all the best,
Great work to reach your fondest goals,
And when you’re done, sweet rest.
We hope for your fulfillment,
Contentment, peace and more,
A brighter, better new year than
You’ve ever had before.
Tick Tock Tick Tock
I’m writing this in a state of shock,
Watching the clock—tick tock, tick tock,
Advancing, approaching, relentlessly,
A brand new year; Oh, can it be?
The calendar says the same thing, too;
Time races, vanishes for me; Boo hoo!
No, wait! If time flies, I’m having fun!
A year of fun! It’s gone! It’s done!
I now embrace the blur of time,
Because it simply means that I’m
Too busy with pleasure, joy, delight
To mourn the passing days’ swift flight.
So I’m wishing you fast, happy days,
Pleasuring you in myriad ways,
Filled with happiness and cheer,
Oh Happy, Happy Bright New Year!
People Like You
A brand new year!
A clean slate on which to write
our hopes and dreams.
This year:
Less time and energy on things;
More time and energy on people.
All of life’s best rewards,
deepest and finest feelings,
greatest satisfaction,
come from people–
people like you.
Happy New Year!
Come, children, gather round my knee;
Something is about to be.
Tonight’s December thirty-first,
Something is about to burst.
The clock is crouching, dark and small,
Like a time bomb in the hall.
Hark! It’s midnight, children dear.
Duck! Here comes another year.
Aye Guzray baras bata tujhay bhuloon kaisay,
Teray lamhon ne meri barson ki rafaqat cheeni!!!
Time to set new resolution.
Time to turn your dreams into action
Show affection for everyone.
Share your smile with everyone.
Always shine like Sun.
New Year is time for lots of fun.
Enjoy New Year Celebrations!
Mujh Se Bichar Gaya Jo Naye Saal Ki Tarha,,
Us Ka Bhi Haal Hoga Mere Haal Ki Tarha..
Aaya Nahi Wo Reh Gaye Rasty Sajy Sajaaye,,
Ye Saal Bhi Chala Gaya Her Saal Ki Tarha..!
Zara Sa Muskura Dena
New Year Se Pehly..
Her Gham Ko Bhula Dena
New Year Se Pehly..
.
Na Socho Kis Kis Ny Dil Dukhaya
Sab Ko Maaf Ker Dena
New Year Se Pehly..
.
Kiya Pata Phir Moqa Mily Na Mily
Is Liye Dil Ko Saaf Ker Dena
New Year Se Pehly..
.
Kahin Ye Msg Koi Aap Ko Na Bhej De
Is Liye New Year Ki Mubarakbaad
New Year Se Pehly.. 🙂
Happy New Year..
Log Naye Saal Me Bohat Kuch Naya Maange Gy,,
Lekin Mujhy Wohi Purana Tumhara Sath Chahiye..!
Happy New Year 2020…
Kyun Naraz Hoty Ho
Meri Nadan Harkaton Se..
Chaly Jayenge Teri Zindagi Se
2019 Ki Tarha..!
Happy New Year..
Duaon Ki Soghaat Liye,
Dil Ki Gehraiyon Se,
Chand Ki Roshni Se,
Phulon K Kaghaz Per
Aap K Liye Sirf 3 Lafz,,
,
Sher Kabhi Chhup Ker Shikar Nahi Kerty,
Buzdil Kabhi Khul Ker Waar Nahi Kerty,
Aur Hum Wo Hen Jo
Happy New Year Kehny K Liye
January Ka Intezar Nahi Kerty.. 😀
Happy New Year..
Tum Dusron K Rasty Ki Rukawten Door Kerty Jao,
,
Tumhari Apni Manzil ka Rasta Aasan Hota Chala Jayega..!
Have A Nice Day..
Happy New Year..
Jab Pappu Pass ho skta hai,
Munni Badnaam ho skti hai,
Sheela Jawan ho skti hai,
Character Dheela ho Skta Hai,
7 Khoon Maaf ho Skte hen,
12 Mahine me 12 Tarike Se Piyar ho Skta hai,
To Phir Hum bhi Kuch DIN Pehle
HAPPY NEW YEAR
Wish kr Skte hen.
.
“Wish U & Your Family”
“HAPPY NEW YEAR” 🙂
“Ghainn” Se Ghubbaray,
“Fay” Se Fuwwaray,,
Hii Afsos..!
Hum Is Saal Bhi Reh Gaye “Kunwaaray”.. 🙁
Hahaha
Duaon Me Lab Per Sawal Rakhna,,
Nigah Per Apni Kamal Rakhna,,
Dena Chahty Ho Agar Khushyan Hamen,,
To Tum Khush Rehna Aur Apna Khayal Rakhna..!
Happy New Year..