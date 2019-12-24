Christmas is a special event that brings lots of happiness and pleasure for the Christian community. They consider it a time for revival and new birth. Some families follow old tradition and hang family photo with gifts and wish cards on the wall. That’s why; craft your Christmas wishes with care and love. Here, I am listing some inspiring wishes for this great event. Check them and select the best one for your loved ones.

May the closeness of friends, the comfort of home, and the unity of our nation, renew your spirits this festive season. Merry Christmas to you.

You make the stars shine brighter and the winter days warmer just by being in my life. Merry Christmas to my favourite person in the world.

May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Here’s wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

May the joy and peace of Christmas be with you all through the Year. Wishing you a season of blessings from heaven above. Happy Christmas!!

The true heart of Christmas is one of wonder and warmth. May any festive stress you feel fade away and be replaced with this. Merry Christmas!

I hope Santa is good to you this year because you only deserve the best. Merry Christmas from our family to yours.

Fill your heart with the warmth that is the closeness of your family, friends and loved ones this holiday season and forever.

Having you as my friend makes me feel as if it is Christmas every day. Merry Christmas to my dear friend, may this season be filled with joy and laughter for you and your family.

Now that the kids are out of the house, you can rest easy for Christmas! Wishing you a relaxing and stress-free holiday.

They say that friends are the family you choose. I’m so glad to get to spend some time with my chosen family this holiday season.

Cookies and cakes and spices and cocoa… When it starts to smell like Christmas, it’s hard not to get into the spirit. Here’s a little something to spread Christmas cheer around your home.

May this Christmas bring you much joy and happiness, and may your New Year be merry and bright. Thanks for being such a great friend!

Hooray, it’s the holidays! I hope you have a great Christmas, and I can’t wait to celebrate the New Year with you!

Christmas SMS

If you don’t want to send a wish card, follow a new way and send a Christmas SMS to your loved ones. Select an inspiring SMS and show your care to your dear ones.

Let us forget the past and start anew,

wishing to see you this Christmas!

May this Christmas season

Brings you nothing but fond memories,

Happiness and laughter

If I could tell Santa what to give you,

It would be happiness and peace

Not just this Christmas,

but for the entire year

May your home be filled with joy and love

This Christmas season.

Wishing you a wonderful holiday!

May the blessings and happiness

Of Christmas season be yours

May the next year be better and happier

Happy Holidays!

May your life be filled with the blessings of Christmas

And may it always be yours.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Bright stars on the top of the Christmas tree

Signifies that there will always be a light to guide us.

May you have a wonderful holiday

With your loved and near ones.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Bells are ringing

the wishes of Christmas day

the flying snowflakes

send my most sincere blessings

to you merry Christmas.

A lot of presents under the Christmas tree green,

goodies for the Christmas table,

great family atmosphere,

the melody filled with traditional Polish Christmas carols,

as well as a shotgun, bubble Year’s Eve

and dreams come true in the New Year wishes …

Good morning & Merry Christmas 🙂

May ur neighbours respect you,

Trouble neglect u,

The angels protect u

and Heaven accept u

Happy Christmas and Happy Holiday

No Greeting Card To Give..

No Sweet Flowers To Send..

No Cute Graphics To Forward..

Just

A LOVING HEART

Saying

“HAPPY X’MAS”

() ”’*()

(….’o’.)

Hmm….. () “‘* ()

(.’o’….)

Where are you? ()*”’ ()

(……..)

where? () ””*()

(.’o-…).”)

Ah..! There u r… just want to say

Merry Christmas

Jingle bells

Jingle bells Jingle All the way! O what fun it is to

wish our friends

a very happy merry Christmas.

I am dreaming of white Christmas!

With every Christmas card, I write…

May your days be merry and bright,

And may all your Christmases be white…

Happy Merry Christmas!

The journey of life is with many twists and turns.

But with faith and courage, no obstacle can stop you

from reaching your goals.

Keep faith, peace and kindness in your heart,

and you shall always shine.

Wish you a very Merry Christmas.

Don’t be surprised if a BIG

Fat red man comes down your

Chimney and puts you in a black sack.

I told Santa I want you for Christmas.

Wishing that this year Santa Delivers you

Fun, Laughter and Happiness That stays with

you forever. Hope this Christmas Season is

Filled with all your favourite things.

Merry Christmas

Our Family wishes you and your, a beautiful holiday season

filled with the warmth of friends and loved ones, and with

the promise of a happy Merry Christmas.

This Holiday it is our joy to share with you

the most precious of presents around our Christmas tree!

Christmas Quotes

The best way to share your heartiest feelings with your loved ones is through Christmas quotes. You can make this auspicious event more memorable by sharing some influential quotes. Here, I am listing some Christmas quotes for all times. Share them and enjoy comments of others on them.

Christmas is more than just presents, it’s love and harmony. – Julie Hebert

Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more… ― Dr Seuss

At Christmas play and make good cheer, For Christmas comes but once a year!

Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts. – Janice Maeditere

The celebration of Christmas remains strong in the heart of those who believe. – Byron Pulsifer

It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air. – W.T. Ellis

Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling. – Edna Ferber

Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone. – Charles M. Schulz

Christmas day is a day of joy and charity. May God make you very rich in both. – Phillips Brooks

Christmas is a season for kindling the fire for hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart.

Christmas… is not an external event at all, but a piece of one’s home that one carries in one’s heart. – Freya Stark

Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won’t make it “white.” – Bing Crosby

Christmas, my child, is love in action. – Dale Evans

We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime. – Laura Ingalls Wilder

We wish you a special Christmas, a day full of love, may it be bright and cheery, full of blessings from above. Merry Christmas Wishes!

Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won’t make it ‘white.’ Bing Crosby

Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand. Dr Seuss

My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Bob Hope

Christmas Poetry

On the eve of Christmas, you can wish your family and friends by using a beautiful couplet. Add some inspiring poetry to your wish card or share via text. Make this event more memorable by revealing your true feelings.

Christmas is forever, not for just one day,

for loving, sharing, giving, are not to put away

like bells and lights and tinsel, in some box upon a shelf.

The good you do for others is good you do yourself.

Christmas now surrounds us,

Happiness is everywhere

Our hands are busy with many tasks

As carols fill the air.

Somehow, not only for Christmas,

But all the long year through,

The joy that you give to others

Is the joy that comes back to you;

And the more you spend in blessing

The poor and lonely and sad,

The more of your heart’s possessing

Returns to make you glad.

May you have the gladness of Christmas which is hope;

The spirit of Christmas which is peace;

The heart of Christmas which is love.

I heard the bells on Christmas Day

Their old, familiar carols play,

And wild and sweet

The words repeat

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!

A song was heard at Christmas

To wake the midnight sky:

A saviour’s birth, and peace on earth,

And praise to God on high. The angels sang at Christmas

With all the hosts above,

And still we sing the newborn King

His glory and his love.

Christmas is more than a day in December

It’s all of those things that we love to remember

Its carolers singing familiar refrains

Bright coloured stockings and shiny toy trains

Streamers of tinsel and glass satin balls

The laughter that rings through the house and its halls

Christmas is more than a day in December

Its the magic and the love

That we’ll always remember

I’d like a stocking made for a giant,

And a meeting house full of toys,

Then I’d go out in a happy hunt

For the poor little girls and boys; Up the street and down the street,

And across and over the town,

I’d search and find them, everyone,

Before the sun went down.

One little star on the top of the tree,

Two little presents underneath for me,

Three silver ropes twisted around the tree,

Four coloured lights shining prettily,

Five shining balls flowing silvery.

Oh, what a sight for use to see!

Our Christmas wreaths are fat and round,

Made of the woodsy things we found.

We tied brown cones upon the green,

And stuck red berries in between.

Upon the wreath on our front door,

We tied red ribbon from the store.

Two merry blue eyes

A very little nose

A long snowy beard

And cheeks like a rose

A round chubby man

A big bulging pack

Hurrah for Old Santa

We’re glad he’s come back!

I’ve been waiting for Christmas,

And it’s almost here.

I’ve been waiting for Christmas,

Santa’s getting near. Can’t you hear the sleigh bells ringing?

Reindeer up so high.

Can’t you hear the children singing,

As they watch the sky?

Where there is light,

there is hope.

Where there is friendship –

peace and truth.

Christmas is a time

for celebrating the special people

in our lives.

When I cannot find my way,

I light a flame.

And at Christmas . . . I think of you.

Christmas WhatsApp/Facebook Status

Why don’t you adopt a modern way to celebrate Christmas? Yes! You got my point. I am talking about displaying a beautiful WhatsApp status on this memorable day. You can put an inspiring message to display on WhatsApp or Facebook.

Before The Church Bells Ring,

Before D Cakes & Wine R Served,

Before The Holy Star Appears,

Before Networks Get Jammed,

Let Me Wish U A

Merry Xmas

May the Christmas Season

fill your heart with love,

your home with happiness

and your life with peace..!

**Happy Christmas Day**

May Santa Claus bring you lots of gifts!

May your home be filled with peace and bliss!

May Jesus shower His abundant blessing on you!

Heres wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Promising New Year!!

Feelings are many but words are few

Clouds are dark but the sky is blue

Love is a paper life is a glue

Everything is false only My Love is TRUEâ€¦

Merry Christmasâ€¦!!!

May the miracle of Christmas fill your heart with warmth and love.

Christmas is the time of giving and sharing.

It is the time of loving and forgiving.

Happy Christmas Dayâ€¦

A little bit of laughter,

A word that cheers,

A bit of love from someone near,

A little gift from once held dear,

Best wishes for the coming year

*** These make a Merry Christmas ***

To my Friends and Family, Near and Far: I love you all and hope you have a very Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas everyone and all the best for 2019! May this year be better than the last!

My Christmas wish not only for me and my family but for all of you as well: peace of mind, the health of body, the strength of spirit.

My Christmas gift is when your status changes from Last Seen At to Online and then to Typing.

Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone. Wish you a very happy Christmas from my heart!

Santa won’t be coming to this year…… He died laughing when you said you’d been a good girl.