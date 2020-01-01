Infinix, a premium smartphone brand is uniquely celebrating this New Year. Infinix, with a promise of facilitating its customers at large, has once again introduced an exciting offer, named, “Infinix Jeeto 2020”. Infinix is allowing its consumers to begin the New Year in a kicky way, with its splendid deals and offers, which can be avail by both online and offline customers.

This New Year offer will run from 01 January – 07 January 2020, giving its customers a chance to win many exciting gifts and offers.

Infinix Hot 8 light, one of the most loveable smartphone, is now also available online. Customers can buy Infinix handset at their doorstep via a user-friendly marketplace, i.e. Daraz and Xpark, with the offer of winning Infinix Sports Bluetooth earphones for free. Good news for Infinix online customers is that the first 100 buyers will get a chance to avail discounts, a lot of gift hampers and to become a part of a lucky draw. Our list of gifts includes several home appliances, Smart bands and a grand prize of motorbike. Thus Jeeto 2020 will be a game-changer for everyone.

There is also a reason to celebrate for our offline customers as on the purchase of every Infinix S5 and Smart 4, they too, can enter into a lucky draw and win exciting gifts. It seems that Infinix has some big plans for 2020 and all set to facilitate its consumers. This grand sale is going to be held in all the big cities of the country, like Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Hyderabad, and Multan. For more information and details about the activity, check our website or this link: Infinix Pakistan.

New Year’s celebration, is no doubted has been multiplied this year by Infinix free gadgets, appliances, and motorbikes. Infinix wants to wish its valuable customers “A very Happy New Year”.

About Infinix: Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date.