After the overwhelming response and success of Infinix Smart 3 Plus, Infinix, a premium smartphone brand has introduced another amazing product, i.e. Infinix Smart 4.This model is equipped with big 6.6″ HD+ Waterdrop notch display which provides a cinema-quality experience. The record-breaking sale of the Infinix Smart3 Plus with 300,000 units encouraged Infinix manufacturers to launch the Smart4 model. Infinix consumers can get their hands on Smart 4(2GB + 32GB) at an unbelievably discounted price of PKR 14,999 only.

Infinix online customers can buy Smart4 mobiles sets at their doorstep through the platform of Daraz and XPark. While Infinix offline customers can easily buy these smartphones from any major city of Pakistan. Here is a list of some shops, where Infinix sets are readily available.

Country Manager, Infinix mobile Pakistan, Joe Hu gave a message to valuable customers on the beginning of this New Year,

“Satisfying the ever-changing demand of the customers has always been the top-most priority of Infinix, therefore to make the New Year more enjoyable we are offering a discount on our one of the most demanded Infinix smartphones. We want to deliver beyond the expectations of our customers to improve their life”.

Some of the specifications of the Smart series are that it is pocket-friendly, it has a big 6.6″ HD+ Waterdrop notch display, lower power consumption and a big battery of 4000mAh which makes your life easy as it can go for 3 days on standby. To relief its users from power drainage and haunting low battery, Smart 4 comes with an intelligent battery management system that keeps a check on battery consumption.

Infinix mobiles are changing the dynamics of smartphones by introducing such designs and features, which are exclusively the characteristics of high priced luxury phones. Some of the mind-blowing features, which Smart4 can boast is offering at an unbelievable low price are; stylish outlook, fingerprint reader and Face ID in security options and Google Assistant button. The phone runs the latest UI from Infinix, XOS 5.5, which comes with improved functionalities to provide users with the best experience. Infinix Smart 4 also supports voice over internet calls as well as direct line calls thanks to powerful faster signal reception. All of these features and many more are packed in Infinix Smart4, in beyond belief budgeted price and quality.

About Infinix: Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date.